As a mom of three children under 5, I know all too well how hard it can be to keep kids entertained, whether we’re at home, running errands, but especially when traveling. Over time, I’ve learned that not all toys are created equal. Some hold attention for five minutes, some for hours, and some require a lot of effort just to get my kids interested.

For me, the best toys are the ones that work at home and on the go and the right mix of toys can turn travel time into something calmer, smoother, and even enjoyable —for both you and your kids. They’re easy to pack, lightweight, and durable enough that pieces don’t disappear under airplane seats or in the back of the car. And if you’re adamant about limiting screen time (or keeping your kids off of screens altogether), you’ll need a treasure chest of the best analog toys.

So I made a list of the best no-screen toys after researching, asking friends for recommendations, reading reviews, and — most importantly — testing them with my own kids. We’ve used them on plane rides, long car trips, at restaurants, and during screen-free days at home to see what actually holds their attention. These are the toys that passed the test — they’re practical, engaging, and travel-ready.

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The best no-screen toys for travel

The best screen-free toys for travel were selected using a mix of online research, trusted recommendations and real-life testing. I’ll further explain how we got to the 13 kids toys on this list later, but for now, here’s what made the cut.

My 4-year-old loved working through the Velcro and zipper pages independently, while my 19-month old kept returning to the same activities, repeating motions over and over. This held their attention through entire flight segments — especially during takeoff and cruising — and continues to be a go-to during quiet time at home.

What makes this toy stand out is how intuitive it is — no setup, no instructions, just immediate play. It’s also self-contained, which makes it easy to use on a tray table without pieces falling everywhere.

Lovevery Mini Kits $ 60.00 Lovevery What to know What we like Developmentally thoughtful

Variety within one kit Something to note Many pieces to manage

These kits are especially great for kids up to 24 months, with bright, engaging toys designed around developmental stages. The biggest win is the built-in variety — multiple activities in one kit meant I could rotate play without constantly introducing new toys. With fewer, more focused pieces, my younger two were able to engage more easily and stay interested longer.

Munchkin Snack Wheel $ 16.99 Munchkin What to know What we like Simple

Immediate engagement

No setup Something to note Depends on the snacks you pack

Turning snack time into a mini game kept my kids happily occupied for short stretches — about 10–15 minutes at a time (hey, a win is a win). All three loved spinning, choosing snacks, and sorting as they ate. It’s also been fun to use at home for snack prep practice. I especially liked its compact size, ultra-light weight, and simplicity — most kids can figure it out instantly.

The Water Wow provided easy entertainment and was lightweight enough to carry in my carry-on Courtesy Becca Delman

My 4-year-old was fascinated watching colors appear with this toy, while my toddler focused on the brushing motion itself. It kept both of them engaged for more than 30 minutes at a time and got us through quiet moments on planes, in cars, and at restaurants without any cleanup stress. The instant visual reward is what makes this work; kids don’t need instructions, they just start.

All three of my kids loved these. They stuck them to airplane windows and tray tables, spinning them over and over. This was perfect for short (but important) moments during travel, like takeoff and landing.

An easy, fun toy that keeps hands busy and works for younger kids Courtesy Becca Delman

Just add water, color and watch the colors appear Courtesy Becca Delman

My preschooler stayed deeply focused on this, uncovering hidden colors, sometimes for nearly an entire flight. My other toddler needed more guidance but still enjoyed scribbling alongside. Each page feels like a small surprise that keeps them coming back.

This mess-free, easy-to-use activity book is perfect for quick, on-the-go entertainment. With a mix of patterns and stamping pages, it’s especially useful at restaurants or during flights. My younger toddler needed a bit of help at first but stayed engaged in short bursts, while my older child enjoyed the variety of themes — from astronauts to dinosaurs. The handheld stamper was easy for little hands to use across different pages.

With multiple designs to choose from, the stamper book is fun to collect Courtesy Becca Delman

What I love the most about this toy is how it balances structure with creativity and offers guidance without feeling restrictive.

My toddler loved moving stickers around repeatedly — even sticking them on clothes — while my preschooler created full scenes and stories with this sticker book. It worked across flights, waiting rooms, and long errands when I needed to be a bit hands-off. It’s also been a great party favor — I gave it away at my son’s birthday party and other parents mentioned how useful it was when they needed an easy activity.

My 19-month old loves this while we’re on the go, especially since it clips easily to a stroller or car seat. It’s lightweight, portable, and great for airport distractions. Even my 6-month-old enjoyed interacting with it, despite not being ready for all the features.

Magna-Tiles Magnetic Construction Travel Set $ 19.97 Amazon What to know What we like Open-ended play

Encourages creativity

Great for siblings Something to note Small pieces can get lost

My 4-year-old built towers and shapes in the backseat, while my toddler enjoyed stacking and pulling pieces apart from this set. It held their attention for 30–45 minutes, mostly during long drives.

The magnetic pieces are lightweight and come in a fun carrying case Courtesy Becca Delman

Itzy Ritzy Steering Wheel $ 26.99 Target What to know What we like Fun

Hands-on

Great for car rides Something to note Limited usefulness on planes

My toddler and 6-month-old loved pretending to drive with this wheel, staying engaged for 10–15 minutes at a time. My older child occasionally joined in, turning it into imaginative play. It’s a unique toy that can attach to strollers or be used in car seats, though it’s less practical for plane travel.

Teriph Writing/Drawing Tablet $ 11.99 Amazon What to know What we like Long engagement

Reusable

Mess-free Something to note Best for older kids

A friend’s 6-year-old recommended this, and it lived up to the hype. It kept my kids engaged for 30–60 minutes during flights and long drives. My 4-year-old needed some encouragement at first but eventually got into it. The biggest advantage is the endless reset — draw, erase, repeat — with no mess or extra supplies needed.

Clixo 42-Piece Magnet Building Set $ 59.99 Amazon What to know What we like Open-ended

Calming

Highly engaging Something to note Multiple pieces to manage

Best for ages 4+

I first discovered Clixo at a toy event and was immediately drawn to how flexible and calming it felt. My eldest child loved snapping and rebuilding shapes, while my younger toddler focused on connecting and pulling pieces apart. This worked especially well during longer travel stretches when we needed something quiet but engaging.

How I chose the best no-screen toys

To find the best screen-free travel toys I started with a list of more than 50 options and narrowed it down to 20 for testing. From there, friends and family tested the picks with their own kids to see how our experiences compared. The toys were used in a variety of real world settings, planes, car trips, restaurants and screen-free time at home. The children ranged in age from 1 to 6 years old, which made it easier to identify what worked across different stages.

In the end it came down to trial and error. Watching how differently each child engaged with the same toy in real situations made it so much clearer which ones truly hold attention and encourage creativity. At the end of the day, no toy is perfect — but having a few reliable, go-to options can make traveling with kids feel a lot more manageable. I found myself reaching for the ones above because of the following:

Function: These toys actually work in real-life moments. Travel can easily turn into a default for screen time, a quick and easy way to get your kids to be passive. Toys in any situation can do more than pass the time. They encourage engagement, reduce overstimulation, and help kids practice focus.

Portability: Focus on portability with easy cleanup. Compact toys with minimal pieces and little need for adult involvement are key. After all, losing pieces on a plane or car can ruin an activity or make the toy unusable.

Engagement level and time: For the sake of all parents’ sanity, I chose toys that kept my kids engaged and sparked creativity. These toys will give you that well deserved 30 minute plus break (for the most part) and means less time digging through bags mid-flight or car ride.

How to choose the best no-screen toys

Kids can lose interest in toys very quickly (you’ve got to love those short attention spans), especially with no-screen toys. That means the engagement stakes are that much higher, and when you’re in tight quarters like on a plane or in a car, it can get dicey fast. Here’s what to keep in mind when looking for off-screen activities to entertain your little ones:

Packing space/size: Look for compact or flat toys that fit easily into a carry-on or diaper bag. Bulky toys can be frustrating to manage.

Look for compact or flat toys that fit easily into a carry-on or diaper bag. Bulky toys can be frustrating to manage. Weight: Lightweight toys are easier for kids to handle and for parents to pack.

Lightweight toys are easier for kids to handle and for parents to pack. Ease of use: Choose toys that are intuitive and require little setup.

Choose toys that are intuitive and require little setup. Number of pieces: Fewer, larger pieces are easier to keep track of while traveling.

Fewer, larger pieces are easier to keep track of while traveling. Adult involvement: Toys that allow for independent play are key when you’re juggling travel logistics.

Toys that allow for independent play are key when you’re juggling travel logistics. Mess-free: Avoid anything that spills, leaks, or creates a mess in tight spaces.

Avoid anything that spills, leaks, or creates a mess in tight spaces. Versatility: The best toys work on planes, in cars, at restaurants, and at home.

The best toys work on planes, in cars, at restaurants, and at home. Engagement: Look for toys that hold attention for at least 15–60 minutes to get through key moments without screens.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am the senior commerce photo editor and producer at NBCUniversal. I have three children, ages 4½ , 19 months, and six months. I’m constantly testing products for parents that’ll help make moms’ (and dads’) lives easier. I’ve written stories about the best compact strollers, the best maternity leggings, and the best high chairs for babies and toddlers.

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