I usually think of myself as an organized person when it comes to travel. I make sure I have a perfectly sized carry-on suitcase, a comfortable eye mask, a power bank and earbuds. But one essential (and life-saving) item I’ve come to realize I’ve been traveling without (but should have) is a carbon monoxide detector.

You probably have one in your home, but when you check into a hotel or vacation rental in another state or country it might be missing, as the laws around this differ from country to country and state to state. This is why I, and many of my colleagues at NBC Select, agree that this year’s most essential travel accessory will be a portable carbon monoxide (CO) detector.

The First Alert CO615 detector has a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon (with nearly 7,000 perfect ratings) and costs less than a checked-bag fee. I tested the portable carbon monoxide detector for a month, and now I’ll never travel without it. Keep reading to learn why.

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What is the First Alert CO615 Dual-Power Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Detector?

First Alert is known for its fire safety products, but its smoke and CO detectors are perhaps their most popular, and for good reason. Since carbon monoxide is a completely colorless and odorless gas, there’s no way of knowing that it’s present without a monitor.

“More than 200 people in the U.S. die each year from accidental, non-fire carbon monoxide poisoning linked to consumer products,” says Peter A. Feldman, acting chairman at the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). He says more than 100 of those deaths are linked to portable generators.

Aside from generators, the cause of carbon monoxide poisoning is also often vehicles and large, fuel-burning appliances in homes and hotels, making a travel-friendly option that much more important.

With this in mind, I tested out the First Alert CO615 Dual-Power Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Detector, which is one of the most popular and highly-reviewed carbon monoxide detectors available on Amazon. I also asked experts for additional safety tips on how to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

My review of the First Alert CO615 Dual-Power Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Detector

I tested the CO615 Carbon Monoxide Detector for a month, following the manufacturer’s directions for installation.

I first learned about this brand after my colleague and NBC Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz wrote a round up of popular carbon monoxide detectors. What attracted me to this one, though, is that it works via two power sources — you can plug it into an outlet in the wall but it also uses two AA batteries.

Around the size of a video game controller, the device doesn’t have the most modern appearance, but it’s easy to set up. All I had to do was add the included batteries to the compartment on the front, then plug it into the wall.

The device has a small blue backlit screen on the front that shows the level of carbon monoxide (when detected) and the battery level. Because it’s a plug-in device it’s easy to move from room to room, which I love, and if you ever lose electricity or don’t have an outlet, it’ll still work on battery power.

I loved the small and portable size of this carbon monoxide detector, making it easy to travel with. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

The monitor comes with a small pamphlet with a lot of helpful information on how to use and set it up, how to understand the words and logos on its screen, as well as many safety tips for avoiding carbon monoxide exposure. Plus, it meets 2034 testing standards from OSHA recognized Underwriters Laboratories (UL), which tests for safety of single and multiple station carbon monoxide detectors.

While its compact size makes it easy to put in a carry-on or even a personal item, the batteries as a back-up is what really intrigued me most, since carbon monoxide leaks happen most often from people using generators during an outage.

Over four weeks, I kept the monitor plugged into my living room wall because it’s the most central place in my apartment that isn’t covered by any large furniture. The directions explicitly say to not test the device by purposefully trying to expose it (and yourself) to carbon monoxide by simulating a leak (for example, putting it close to a gas oven that’s turned on or a car exhaust), so those four weeks went by without the alarm going off.

While my experience using the CO alarm was uneventful (thankfully), I definitely slept more at ease knowing that I had it in my apartment. I checked it each day to make sure it was working. I also used it without the plug some days to see if it worked fine with just the batteries and to see if it drained the batteries relatively fast, but they are still at full level, more than 30 days later.

What we like

Has two power sources

I can’t stress how much I love the fact that it uses two power sources to work, and that the CO monitor only uses two batteries (which it comes with) if there’s no power or outlet available. As someone from Florida, I’ve experienced several hurricanes, which often lead to power outages and the use of generators. With this device, I’ll feel safe knowing that I’ll be alerted if there’s CO exposure when my generator is on but my power is not.

Easy to set up and test

As I mentioned previously, it was very easy to set up. It simply calls for inserting batteries in the front and testing it, which takes a few minutes. The screen is easy to read when it lights up blue and it has a steady green light to let you know it’s on and working. Additionally, I like that it also comes with a 6-foot power cord that plugs into a wall — this allows you to place it in an elevated area even if it isn’t close to a power outlet.

The carbon monoxide detector also has a plug-in power cord on the back that lets you install it away from an outlet. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Small and portable size

Lastly, it is very small — around the length of a smartphone — so it’s something I can use when I travel, both in the United States and abroad. It would easily fit in a carry-on, tote or personal item.

Something to note

The battery compartment is tight

I used two AA batteries, and while they were easy to put in, I found them somewhat hard to remove. This is partially because the panel in the front doesn’t open all the way. It’s helpful if you wipe your hands to remove sweat or oils before trying to change the batteries.

How to test the CO615

Before you install the First Alert CO615 Dual-Power Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Detector you’ll want to test it to ensure that it’s working properly. Here’s what you need to do.

Press the “test” button on the front for a few seconds, it will be followed by a round of loud beats. Wait for the screen to light up blue and run through the different icons, showing you how it would look if the device detected carbon monoxide and at what level. The screen will also show the battery life so you always know how much is left. For batteries: The monitor will beep when the batteries are low or dead, though they’re only in use when you unplug the device.

When I tested this device, it showed a blue light and simulates what it would show if it detected carbon monoxide. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

My overall thoughts on the First Alert CO615

Having this device gave me a sense of safety in my home (and pretty much anywhere I’m resting my head for the night). And while carbon monoxide exposure is more common in fall and winter, according to expats I talked to, it’s still comforting to be able to have this when traveling even in warm months, especially in areas that are susceptible to power outages.

Other travel-friendly carbon monoxide detectors from First Alert

This device, also from First Alert, is another popular travel-friendly carbon monoxide detector. It’s very similar to the model I tested except it only works with batteries. Both are great options, but I like that the CO615 also uses power from an outlet, allowing the batteries to last a long time.

Frequently asked questions How do carbon monoxide detectors work? Carbon monoxide detectors use electrochemical sensors to detect levels of carbon monoxide in the air, according to Feldman. When the sensors detect a high enough amount of the gas, it alerts with a sound similar to that of a smoke detector. Though this doesn’t apply to all, many carbon monoxide detectors are tested by independent laboratories, such as UL Solutions, to ensure they meet the quality assurance standards. What are the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning? Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are severe headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion and turning red in the face, according to our experts. If you suspect carbon monoxide exposure, you should immediately leave the contaminated space (to get fresh air), seek medical attention and call 911. Should I bring a carbon monoxide detector on vacation? Yes, you should travel with a portable carbon monoxide detector. While you should check with your airline to be sure they approve it in a carry-on, it’s a great way to keep you and people you’re traveling with safe, even when you don’t expect there to ever be a carbon monoxide leak. All of the experts I talked to recommend it. Additionally, Feldman recommends contacting your hotel or accommodations to find out if they have a carbon monoxide detector. How do you prevent carbon monoxide poisoning? Since they’re the most common cause of carbon monoxide poisoning, it’s important to never use a generator indoors. If you need to use one, such as during a power outage, place it outside at least 20 feet away from your home with the exhaust facing away from your dwelling, according to Feldman. Also, never use appliances such as an oven, for heat, make sure any fuel-burning home appliances are well-ventilated, be sure your carbon monoxide detector has working batteries and is approved by a testing laboratory.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Peter A. Feldman is the acting chairman of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

is the acting chairman of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. Jack Oehm is a retired firefighter and the battalion commander at the Fire Department of New York

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals, home appliances, cleaning products and more. I cover sales at Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s and more, highlighting the best products for home, kitchen and travel. For this story, I talked to multiple fire safety experts, including ones from government and nonprofit organizations.

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