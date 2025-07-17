I used plastic food containers for most of my life — they’re affordable and accessible at most of the grocery stores I frequent. But, in recent years I’ve learned more about the potential dangers plastic food containers and microplastics pose to my health and the environment. Leaching, which is the process of microplastic getting into food, is one of many reasons I recently turned to non-plastic food containers and cooking utensils.

Harmful chemicals from some plastic food storage containers, like bisphenol A (BPA), per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and phthalates, can get into our food, especially when heated, according to Tracey Woodruff, an associate professor of reproductive sciences at the University of California San Francisco. “There are a lot of different chemicals that are used in the making of plastic or that are in plastic-related materials and these chemicals can leach from the plastic into people’s food,” says Woodruff.

These chemicals can lead to an increased risk of infertility, reproductive health issues, cardiovascular disease and more, according to Woodruff. Additionally, researchers have found microplastics in several parts of the human body, including blood and the brain, according to Woodruff.

With this in mind, I spoke with experts about how to find a good plastic alternative and what you should look for.

How I picked the best plastic-free food container

The main factor in deciding the best alternatives to plastic food containers is finding a material that doesn’t leach and is safe to put in the microwave and dishwasher. Here’s everything our experts recommend I keep in mind when making this list:

Alternative materials: The best and most common non-toxic alternative to traditional plastic is glass, according to Woodruff. Unlike plastic, glass food containers aren’t susceptible to leaching microplastics, making them safer to heat up, eat out of and prepare food in. Most of the food containers on this list are made of borosilicate glass, which is highly resistant to heat, thermal shock and cracking (though not shatterproof). Additionally, I also curated options that have ceramic coatings, which makes them stain resistant and nonstick, as well as containers made from stainless steel. While every container on this list is made from either glass or stainless steel, some of the included lids are made of BPA-free plastic and/or come with a silicone lining to prevent leaking, so some of the sets aren’t entirely plastic free.

BPA and PFAS free: BPA and PFAS (sometimes called “forever chemicals”) are molecular chemical additives found in microplastics that some manufacturers use to give plastic durability, heat, oil and stain resistance, according to Paul Anastas, a professor of chemistry and director of the Center for Green Chemistry at Yale University’s School of the Environment. As I mentioned above, chemicals found in microplastics are linked to an increased risk of adverse reproductive health issues in both men and women, lung and colon cancer, metabolic abnormalities, birth defects and more, according to Woodruff. With this in mind, I only included plastic food container alternatives that explicitly mention being BPA and PFAS free and/or 100% plastic free.

Use case: In making this list, I tried to find non-plastic food container options that you can use for a variety of purposes, including microwaving, baking, freezing and putting in the dishwasher. While not every option on this list is compatible for all four methods, most of them are dishwasher safe and microwave safe. I noted which purposes each one is best suited for.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best alternatives to plastic food containers

All of the products below are either direct recommendations from NBC Select editors and/or have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

100% plastic-free food containers

All of the food containers below are entirely plastic free, including the lids.

Anyday 8-Piece Glass Food Storage Set $ 90.00 Anyday What to know Material: glass | BPA free: yes | PFAS free: yes | Containers: 4 | Microwave safe: yes | Oven safe: yes, up to 500 degrees without lid; 400 degrees with lids | Dishwasher safe: yes | Freezer safe: yes What we like 100% plastic free

Round and square shaped

Has a vent on top Something to note Doesn’t have small containers

I tested and reviewed Anyday’s microwavable cookware bowls, which are available in multiple sizes and are similar to this set of frosted borosilicate glass containers designed specifically for food storage, instead of cooking (though they’re also oven- and microwave-safe, too.) You’ll get two 2-cup rounded dishes and two 2.5-cup square dishes. The dishes, including the lids, are entirely plastic free, according to the brand, and you can also microwave and bake with the lids, which have vents on top that act as a handle.

This set from Urban Green has a 4.1-star average rating from 2,031 reviews on Amazon and comes with five containers: a 0.5-cup, 1.5-cup, 2.6-cup, 3.8-cup and 6.25-cup. They’re entirely plastic free, according to the brand — the containers are made of heat-safe borosilicate glass and the lids are bamboo. They’re safe to use in the microwave and oven (without the lids) and they’re dishwasher and freezer safe, too, according to the brand.

These wraps are made of beeswax, organic cotton, plant oil and tree resin, according to the brand, making them entirely plastic and silicone free. These wraps have a 4.5-star average rating from 10,862 reviews on Amazon and they work in the same way you’d use plastic wrap or aluminum foil, except they’re reusable. The set includes a small, medium and large wrap, which are best for using with solid foods, like sandwiches, loaves of bread and produce. You can also use the wrap as a lid for a bowl with salad. That said, the wraps aren’t suitable for heating and you can only wash them with cold water, according to the brand.

Mostly plastic-free food containers

All of the food containers below are plastic free, however some of the lids or accessories have BPA-free plastic.

This popular set from Caraway comes recommended by NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who loves how well they seal. “I’ve used these containers for over a year almost every day,” she says. “They’re super sturdy and don’t stain, even when I use them to store pasta with red sauce or curry made with turmeric.” It’s made of glass and coated in ceramic, similar to the brand’s cookware. The 9-piece set, includes one large 10-cup square container, ideal for prepping multiple servings of food, two medium, rectangle 6.6-cup containers for individual meals, two small 4.4-cup containers for salads or sides, two small rectangular inserts with a 9-ounce capacity for snacks and two small square inserts with a 4-ounce capacity, compatible for dips and dressings. The set also comes with storage racks you attach to the inside of your cabinet and straps that hold the lid and container together.

NBC Select editor Mili Godio got this set of glass food containers as a wedding gift and says she can’t “ever go back” to her usual plastic Tupperware. “They’re super durable and stack really nicely on top of each other,” she says. The set comes with 10 containers of different sizes, so there’s one to fit practically anything you need. The lids seal well and protect from spills, too, according to Godio.

This set of glass food containers comes recommended by NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinwotiz, who likes the many shapes and sizes included in the set and that the lids seal securely. Plus, the containers themselves are durable and can handle high heat and travel without cracking. “I don’t worry about throwing them in my backpack, in the sink with other pots and dishes, or in the oven and microwave,” says Rabinowitz. The set includes one large 6.3-cup container, two 3.5-cup containers and one 1.6-cup container in both round and square shapes.

I’ve had this glass set for about two months and I love everything about them. While the lids have plastic on them that isn’t oven safe, the containers themselves are extremely durable — I’ve baked multiple foods in them (rice, poultry and pasta) all at once in the oven around 400 degrees and they don’t have a single crack. Plus, I baked them with the silicone cover on the bottom (to protect them from damage) and it didn’t melt at all. The lids snap closed and don’t spill, especially when I’ve used them for foods with sauce. I’ve also put both the container and lid in the dishwasher and they’ve fared well and don’t have any damage, even when I use hot water. Since the lids have plastic, I make sure not to microwave or bake with them on.

Klean Kanteen Rise Food Box Family Set $ 81.95 Klean Kanteen What to know Material: stainless steel | BPA free: yes | PFAS free: n/a | Containers: 3 | Microwave safe: yes | Oven safe: yes | Dishwasher safe: yes | Freezer safe: yes What we like Leakproof lid

Has snap-lock tabs Something to note The divider is plastic

These food containers are made of stainless steel and have food-grade silicone lids. The set has a 4.7-star average rating from 39 reviews at Klean Kanteen and includes a 1.25-cup, 2.8-cup and 6.8-cup container. The smaller containers fit on the inside of the largest container, so you can keep food separated, similar to a bento box, or simply use the largest one as is. Unlike many stainless steel food containers, this set is microwave- and oven-safe since its texture prevents sparking or arcing, according to Klean Kanteen. Aside from the removable divider, the containers are entirely plastic free, according to the brand.

This small insulated container is ideal for warm foods since its stainless steel body helps maintain heat. With that said, it isn’t microwave safe. It has a 4.2-star average rating from 2,334 reviews on Amazon and its lid has a top handle, which twists to lock and prevent spills. While it’s best for warm food, you can still use it to store things like salad and vegetables.

How to shop for plastic food container alternatives

Many plastic food container sets have chemical additives (many of which companies aren’t required to disclose) with adverse health effects. This includes BPA, phthalates and PFAS — and those are only the handful of ones researchers know about, according to Woodruff. The easiest way to avoid leaching consequences is to simply avoid plastic food containers altogether. Here’s how to find the best plastic-free container:

Choose a material

Glass is arguably the best material to look for as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic food containers, according to experts. To a lesser extent, stainless steel containers can also be a reliable option. Glass allows for versatility since it’s usually oven-, microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and isn’t susceptible to leaching like plastic. Stainless steel doesn’t always have these features, though it isn’t susceptible to breaking or cracking and it often allows food to stay warm for longer. Also, many glass food storage containers have plastic lids, even if they’re free of BPA, PFAS and other chemicals.

Use case

If you plan on only using storage containers to prepare food — whether it be on the stove or in the oven — and then transfer food to them, then they don’t need to be oven- or microwave-safe. If you don’t want to have to dirty more dishes or transfer the food to a plate for reheating, then you should make sure that whatever you buy is microwave or oven safe. If you’re someone who likes to meal prep and then freeze food, be sure to purchase something that’s freezer compatible.

Recycle

In addition to buying new containers, Woodruff also recommends reusing store-bought glass containers, like those for condiments or sauces, to store food (not necessarily heat it), similar to how you would a mason jar. Doing this can help you save money and it reduces your single-use plastic consumption.

Frequently asked questions What is leaching? Leaching is what happens when molecular particles and chemicals in microplastics, like BPA and PFAS, slough off from plastic (in this case, food containers) and get into food, according to Woodruff. While this happens at any temperature, leaching is much more probable when you heat the plastic material, according to Woodruff. This is because heat agitates the molecules in the plastic, making them more susceptible to breaking apart. Additionally, some chemicals, such as BPA, leach more when you prepare acidic foods, such as tomato-based sauces, in them. Why are PFAS called “forever chemicals”? Many people and organizations call PFAS “forever chemicals” because of how long they take to degrade and break down in the environment, according to The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Since these chemicals last so long they eventually make their way into food, water and animals, according to the EPA. From there, they can lead to health complications in humans, like infertility and cancer, according to Woodruff.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Tracey Woodruff, PhD, is an associate professor of reproductive sciences at the Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment at University of California San Francisco.

is an associate professor of reproductive sciences at the Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment at University of California San Francisco. Paul Anastas, PhD, is a professor of chemistry and director of the Center for Green Chemistry at Yale University’s School of the Environment.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I frequently write about home and kitchen topics. I also have a decade of experience writing about food. I spoke with two experts in chemistry and reproductive sciences for this story and included NBC Select-staff favorites for plastic-free food storage options.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.