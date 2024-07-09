While for some, pregnancy might bring about a streak of good hair days — courtesy of hormones making hair stronger, longer and less likely to shed — that doesn’t mean you have to stick with the status quo ahead of your due date. Hair and scalp concerns are common during this time, says Dr. Camila K. Janniger, a board-certified dermatologist in Wallington, NJ.

It’s possible to develop seborrheic dermatitis, for instance — a condition where the scalp is flaky and dry — as well as dandruff, or for an existing case to worsen. Since not all medicated options can be used during pregnancy, it can be difficult to find a pregnancy-safe shampoo. Moreover, some people might want to avoid certain controversial ingredients, like phthalates (found in fragrances) and parabens (a common preservative) during this time.

That said, it’s critical to remember that there’s no firm evidence of any harm to your baby coming from these ingredients. “I’ve never counseled a pregnant women to change any over-the-counter shampoo based on pregnancy — so I feel comfortable saying if you love shampoo and you’re pregnant, keep using it,” says Dr. Deirdre Hooper, a board-certified dermatologist at Audubon Dermatology in New Orleans, LA. “The data’s just not there to have your physician recommending against any over-the-counter shampoo.” However, if you want to err on the side of utmost caution, here’s everything you need to consider.

How I picked the best pregnancy-safe shampoo

To determine the best pregnancy-safe shampoos, I asked dermatologists for their product recommendations, including options that target specific scalp conditions which might arise during pregnancy. We also included personal and top-rated picks, taking into consideration:

Scalp concern : To control dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, you may need special active ingredients, like zinc pyrithione.

: To control dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, you may need special active ingredients, like zinc pyrithione. Fragrance : Fragrance can be irritating to the scalp, and can be an umbrella term on an ingredient list for other ingredients, like phthalates.

: Fragrance can be irritating to the scalp, and can be an umbrella term on an ingredient list for other ingredients, like phthalates. Other questionable ingredients: Parabens, a common preservative, have been linked to hormonal disruptions, while sulfates, a cleansing agent, can have a drying effect.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best pregnancy-safe shampoos in 2025

Recommended by Seattle, Washington-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Heather Rogers, this shampoo has hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and panthenol, and has received the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association (meaning it’s been vetted by a panel of experts and is considered safe for those with eczema to use.) I also used this during my own pregnancy and found that my own scalp issues — flaking and itchiness — disappeared. While I’m not entirely sure whether this was the work of the shampoo, my hormones or both, I still loved the sleek design of the bottles and that it thoroughly cleansed my curly hair without stripping away moisture.

Using a blend of glycolic acid, zinc pyrithione and fermented tea extract, “this shampoo is considered safe in pregnancy to help address the redness, flaking and itching that can be associated with seborrheic dermatitis,” says Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City. It’s free of parabens, and is gentle enough for sensitive scalps, according to the brand.

Baby shampoos are usually very gentle and free of irritants, which is why Rogers recommends using one. One option we like is this mild formula from Burt’s Bees, which we include in our guide to the best shampoos for babies. It’s formulated without sulfates, parabens, fragrance and phthalates. Plus, you can also use it as a body wash.

This formula is designed by a dermatologist, and is free of almost every concerning ingredient you can think of — not only is it vegan, but it’s also free from fragrances, sulfates, phthalates, parabens and even silicones (which some people don’t like, as they can build up on hair and leave a residue over time). It has the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association and is formulated to be noncomedogenic, meaning it doesn’t clog pores. It has hemisqualane to reduce frizz and bisabolol to soothe the scalp, according to the brand, and has a 4.4-star average rating from 588 reviews on Amazon.

Designed for oily hair, this shampoo bar forgoes sulfates for coconut oil-derived surfactants.” It’s a great option because it’s free from harsh chemicals, making it safe for pregnancy — and it effectively cleanses while leaving the hair feeling fresh and invigorated,” says Garshick. You can choose from four formulations, each of which has its own scent (Citrus Squeeze, Coconut Vanilla, Lavender Rosemary, Peppermint Ice). Keep in mind: The scents are derived from essential oils, which can be irritating to some.

Dermatologists rave about this dandruff shampoo, which uses ketoconazole, an antifungal ingredient that tackles the Malassezia yeast — a buildup of which can contribute to dandruff. It’s gentle enough for color-treated hair and you can use it every few washes to control flakes, according to the brand. However, it does have fragrance and sulfates, which is worth factoring in.

How to shop for pregnancy-safe shampoo

First and foremost, you don't have to let go of your favorite shampoo due to pregnancy safety concerns. Most ingredients aren’t tested on pregnant women for safety (due to ethical concerns), so experts usually make recommendations out of an abundance of caution. Plus, “shampoos are not in contact with your skin for very long, so the risk of absorption of unwanted chemicals is lower than with skin care products,” says Rogers.

However, if you do have a scalp issue like dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis — which can arise or come out of nowhere during pregnancy, possibly due to hormonal changes — you may want to use a medicated shampoo with active ingredients. Here, some common ingredients and how they might factor in:

Zinc pyrithione: A very common ingredient used to treat dandruff, this is fine to use during pregnancy, according to multiple experts we interviewed.

A very common ingredient used to treat dandruff, this is fine to use during pregnancy, according to multiple experts we interviewed. Selenium sulfide: This is considered safe during pregnancy. It works by “calming the inflammation that’s part of seborrheic dermatitis, which is really an inflammatory disease,” says Dr. Hooper.

This is considered safe during pregnancy. It works by “calming the inflammation that’s part of seborrheic dermatitis, which is really an inflammatory disease,” says Dr. Hooper. Salicylic acid : Some derms are on the fence about this ingredient, which helps get rid of the dead skin cells that cause plaque or flakes, but “in lower concentrations for seborrheic dermatitis, it should be safe,” says Janniger. (The max amount allowed over-the-counter by the FDA is 2%.)

: Some derms are on the fence about this ingredient, which helps get rid of the dead skin cells that cause plaque or flakes, but “in lower concentrations for seborrheic dermatitis, it should be safe,” says Janniger. (The max amount allowed over-the-counter by the FDA is 2%.) Ketoconazole : This antifungal ingredient is okay to use during pregnancy; it addresses the overgrowth of yeast that can lead to dandruff. “Research in Europe failed to show a risk to infants of mothers receiving ketoconazole,” says Janniger.

: This antifungal ingredient is okay to use during pregnancy; it addresses the overgrowth of yeast that can lead to dandruff. “Research in Europe failed to show a risk to infants of mothers receiving ketoconazole,” says Janniger. Coal tar: Used to treat dandruff, this “is more controversial, with some saying it is safe to use and others recommending avoiding it,” says Rogers. “The EU Annex II Prohibited Substances, CA Prop 65 and Campaign for Safe Cosmetics consider it a carcinogen.” For that reason, she recommends avoiding it.

In addition to the active ingredients, skim the ingredient list for questionable ingredients — like phthalates and parabens — to minimize irritation and stay on the safe side. “Phthalates might have the potential of damaging endocrine bodily functions,” says Janniger. Parabens might also disrupt hormones at high levels — although clear evidence remains to be seen — so if you’re being extra-cautious, she recommends keeping an eye out for methylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben and ethylparaben in particular.

And finally, although you might love to suds up with a delicious-smelling shampoo, “some essential oils, particularly when used in high concentrations, may pose risks during pregnancy as skin irritants,” says Rogers, pointing out rosemary, basil, jasmine and sage oils in particular.

Ultimately, your best bet is a hypoallergenic, fragrance-free shampoo to keep irritation to a minimum, according to Garshick.

Frequently asked questions Do you have to use special shampoo during pregnancy? Not necessarily, unless you want to err on the side of utmost caution or are dealing with a scalp concern. “When you are pregnant, your skin is more sensitive, so minimize exposure to ingredients that are common causes of irritation,” says Rogers. These include fragrance (which can also be a sneaky cover for phthalates), essential oils and sodium lauryl sulfate, she says. Is sodium lauryl sulfate in shampoo safe during pregnancy? Unless you have a dry or irritated scalp, there’s no pressing need to avoid sodium lauryl sulfate during pregnancy. Sulfates are a group of ingredients that act as surfactants, meaning they help deep-cleanse the scalp. The issue arises if you have scalp sensitivity; their thorough cleansing can sometimes be harsh.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Marisa Garshick is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York, New York.

is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York, New York. Dr. Camila Janniger is a board-certified dermatologist in Wallington, New Jersey and a clinical professor of dermatology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

is a board-certified dermatologist in Wallington, New Jersey and a clinical professor of dermatology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. Dr. Deirdre Hooper is a board-certified dermatologist and the co-founder of Audubon Dermatology in New Orleans, Louisiana and a clinical assistant professor at Tulane University and Louisiana State University.

is a board-certified dermatologist and the co-founder of Audubon Dermatology in New Orleans, Louisiana and a clinical assistant professor at Tulane University and Louisiana State University. Dr. Heather Rogers is a board-certified dermatologist at Modern Dermatology in Seattle, Washington and founder of skin care line Doctor Rogers.

Why trust NBC Select?

Deanna Pai is a freelance beauty writer and editor who has been covering beauty and health for more than a decade, including topics like curl types and travel diffusers. For this article, Pai spoke to four dermatologists to narrow down the best pregnancy-safe shampoos to shop, and highlighted their recommendations about what to consider when shopping.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.