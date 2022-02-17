Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If a cup of coffee is what gets you out of bed in the morning, investing in a programmable coffee maker may be something you want to consider. You can schedule these machines to brew coffee — or in some cases, tea — up to 24 hours in advance so it’s ready when you wake up, around lunch time or even later in the day if you choose. Select programmable coffee makers allow you to customize brew size, temperature and strength, and some make a variety of different beverages, from iced tea to stronger hot coffee.

Below, we rounded up a handful of programmable coffee makers using expert guidance. They range in price point, and some offer single serve options in addition to brewing multi-cup carafes.

The best programmable coffee makers in 2022

In our guide to the best coffee makers, Jessica Easto, author of “Craft Coffee: A Manual,” suggested consulting coffee makers certified by the Specialty Coffee Association, or the SCA. The SCA says that its program’s requirements are based on proper water temperature, brewing time and the ability to brew within the SCA Golden Cup recommendations. Below, we rounded up highly rated programmable coffee makers that are SCA-certified.

Cuisinart’s PurePrecison Pour-Over Coffee Maker has a 24-hour programmable timer and comes with either an 8-cup thermal stainless steel or glass carafe. It offers a brew pause function — allowing you to pour a cup of coffee before the brewing cycle is complete — and you can customize your coffee’s strength and temperature, according to the brand. The brand also says the machine pre-wets coffee grounds before brewing to extract the most flavor from the beans.

With this machine’s auto brew function, Cafe Speciality says you can schedule brews so coffee is ready at any time you choose. It’s also Wi-Fi-enabled — you can control the machine through a companion app or via Amazon Alexa and Google Home voice commands, according to the brand. Cafe’s Specialty Drip Coffee Maker comes with a 10-cup pot, but you can choose to brew pots ranging in size from one to 10 cups. You can also customize brew strength and temperature. The machine is available in Matte White, Matte Black and Stainless Steel, and you can purchase it with a thermal or glass carafe.

The Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker offers a delay brew function, allowing you to schedule what time you want your beverage to be ready. You can choose from four different brew styles: Classic, Rich, Over Ice and Specialty Brew, the latter of which makes a concentrate you can use for lattes, cappuccinos and similar beverages. The machine provides six brew size options, ranging from a single cup to a full 10-cup carafe, and it comes with a Smart Scoop to help you measure out coffee grounds before you add them to the filter. The coffee maker is built with a fold-away milk frother and a 40-ounce removable water reservoir, and after one hour of inactivity, it powers off, the brand says. It’s available with a glass or stainless steel carafe.

Like the above Ninja coffee maker, the CP301 Hot and Cold Brewed System also offers a delay brew function. It’s designed with separate baskets for coffee grounds and loose leaf tea, and its Smart Basket Recognition technology identifies which you’re using to display different coffee and tea drink options, according to the brand. You can choose from six brew sizes ranging from a single cup to a full 50-ounce carafe, as well as five brew styles: Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew and Specialty. If you’re making tea, the machine also allows you to select which type so it can customize the brewing temperature and number of steeps needed. The coffee maker is also built with a fold-away milk frother and a warming plate to keep the carafe’s contents hot.

Braun’s MultiServe Drip Coffee Maker features a programmable 24-hour timer to schedule brews in seven different sizes, including a single cup, a travel mug and a 50-ounce pot. You can brew hot coffee and tea as well as beverages over ice, and choose from strength options including Light, Gold and Bold. The machine is designed with the brand's TempSensor System, which the brand says monitors the temperature throughout the brewing process to achieve an ideal brewing temperature.

Other programmable coffee makers to consider in 2022

Because of the SCA’s rigorous requirements, many of the machines certified by the nonprofit are on the pricier side. If you’re looking for a more affordable option or just don’t see one you’re interested in above, we rounded up some other highly rated programmable coffee makers under $170. All of the machines that come with a carafe use double-walled thermal ones to help keep your coffee hot, which is one of the features experts said to look for in a good coffee maker.

In addition to its 24-hour programmable timer, this coffee maker from Cusinart boasts a self-cleaning function and two brew strengths: Regular and Bold. Select the 1-4 Cup setting to make a smaller batch of coffee, or make enough to fill the 12-cup carafe. You can pause the machine while it’s brewing to pour yourself a cup of Joe as well as turn on an optional chime to alert you when the machine is done brewing, according to the brand.

Using this machine’s auto start function, you can program it to brew coffee at a set time each day. It comes with a 12-cup thermal carafe that the brand says keeps coffee warm for up to four hours, and it has a pause and serve feature, allowing you to serve yourself coffee in the middle of a brew cycle. You can make smaller batches of coffee when you select the 1-4 Cup setting, clean the machine using the self-cleaning function and make a stronger cup of Joe by opting for the Bold brew setting, according to the brand.

This coffee maker is equipped with a 24-hour programmable timer and it can brew hot or cold beverages, according to Zojirushi. It comes with a 10-cup thermal carafe and the brand says it moistens coffee grounds before brewing to release their flavors. The machine sports a removable water tank and a swing-out filter, and you can opt to turn on beeps that let you know when coffee is ready.

Named one of the best coffee makers of 2022 by Consumer Reports, this 24-hour programmable option from Cuisinart dispenses one cup of coffee at a time with its actuator. The brand says the machine’s reservoir holds a maximum of 12 5-ounce cups of coffee, but you can also brew a smaller batch using the 1-4 Cup setting. It comes with a removable water reservoir and a drip tray under the dispenser. The machine offers a self-cleaning function, too.

