Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

What is a coffee maker if not the spring from which all other accomplishments begin? With glitter still on the floor from your New Year's party, now's a great time to reevaluate your coffee machine: the source from which your liquid gold is born every morning.

While some great coffee makers cost hundreds of dollars, you don’t need to break the bank to find one that gets the job done. And you shouldn’t do so if you can afford to: In our guide to the best coffee makers, Scott Rao, a coffee consultant and author of “The Coffee Roasters Companion,” told us that you should invest more in a grinder than a brewer, because even the best brewer can’t fix poorly ground coffee beans.

In practice, this means you could be spending around $250 on a reliable coffee grinder. So we set out to find some relatively affordable and solid coffee makers to offset the costs of your future coffee station. Whether you want a coffee maker that brews a single cup or 14 cups of coffee, there’s a reasonably priced coffee maker here for every preference. 2022 is the year of the expensive coffee grinder and the affordable coffee station. Pass it on.

The best coffee makers under $180

In our guide to the best coffee makers, Jessica Easto, author of “Craft Coffee: A Manual,” told us that the best coffee makers will be able to reach proper brew temperature (generally between 195 degrees and 205 degrees Fahrenheit), sustain that temperature for the length of the brew cycle and ensure the water is in contact with the coffee for the right amount of time. As that can be a heavy load of research for the shopper, Easto suggested consulting coffee makers certified by the Specialty Coffee Association, or the SCA.

Below, we rounded up highly rated coffee makers under $180 that are SCA-certified, based on proper water temperature, brewing time and the machine’s ability to brew within the SCA Golden Cup standard. Quality coffee makers can cost hundreds of dollars, so we narrowed down SCA’s options down to those that are most affordable and in stock.

With the Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker, the brand says you can customize your coffee’s temperature and sizing however you prefer. The carafe holds about 8 cups, too. It includes a built-in, fold-away frother that froths your milk (or milk alternative, as it were). Ninja says the Ninja brewer will shut off after one hour of inactivity.

As Easto mentioned, the best coffee makers will be able to reach proper brew temperature, between 195 degrees and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Brim, the 8-Cup Pour-Over Coffee Maker heats coffee between 198 degrees and 205 degrees Fahrenheit and maintains that temperature throughout the brewing process. Like the Ninja, the Brim holds about 8 cups of coffee. Brim says that the coffee maker ensures the proper amount of contact time between water and coffee, too.

As the name implies, the Ninja CP301 Hot and Cold Brewed System with Glass Carafe offers six different temperature options for everything from cold brew to oolong tea. The Ninja also provides individual coffee and tea baskets, so your coffee grounds will never mix with your loose tea leaves. The system holds about 10 cups of coffee — and like its brother Ninja, the CM401, it provides a foldaway frother.

Unlike some of the other coffee makers here, the Cuisinart PurePrecision 8 Cup Pour-Over Coffee Brewer doesn’t give you the option to serve your coffee cold — it can, however, make you 8 cups of coffee either hot or extra hot, according to the brand. You can also program it up to 24 hours ahead of time if you want to ensure you have a fresh pot of coffee in the morning.

Other top-rated coffee makers under $100

Though experts told us that SCA-certified coffee makers and machines with adjustable temperatures are the gold standard, we also know that not everyone can — or wants to — spend hundreds of dollars on a coffee maker. So, although they aren’t SCA-certified, we found some highly rated coffee makers under $100 that have double-walled thermal carafes to help keep the temperature of your coffee hot for hours past its initial brew, which is one of the features experts said to look for in a good coffee maker.

According to Mr. Coffee, the 10 Cup Coffee Maker brews your coffee at a high of 205 degrees Fahrenheit. It offers some fun additional features, such as auto-pause — which means the brew will pause when you want to grab a cup of coffee before it’s finished — and a timer that tracks how long it’s been since your pot was initially made.

Like the Mr. Coffee model, the Krups ET351050 Savoy Coffee Maker holds about 10 cups of coffee. You can set and adjust the strength of your brew, as well as initiate the coffee pot’s auto-pause feature at any time during the brewing process. When the Krups ET351 has made your morning brew and you’re finished gulping it down, its thermal carafe has a large opening that makes it easy to clean, the brand says.

The Black+Decker CM 2036SC Thermal Coffee Maker is slightly larger than the Mr. Coffee and Krups models: According to the brand, it can brew 12 cups of coffee. It doesn’t have an auto-pause feature, though, so you’ll have to wait until it’s finished brewing all 12 cups before you start pouring.

Like the Black+Decker, the Hamilton Beach 46391 Programmable Front-Fill Coffee Maker can brew up to 12 cups of coffee. Hamilton Beach says that the coffee maker will shut off immediately after brewing your coffee to conserve energy, and it auto pauses if you want to grab a quick cup of coffee before it’s finished brewing.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.