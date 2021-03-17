Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Air purifiers can be effective at clearing your indoor air of contaminants, but the noise the devices make can be annoying over time. A high-quality air purifier, however, can mitigate that. So if you’re looking for a new air purifier or hoping to upgrade to a quieter model, here’s where to get started shopping for demonstrably quiet air purifiers.

SKIP AHEAD Highly-rated quiet air purifiers

How to pick a quiet air purifier

While air purifiers may not strike you as the loudest appliance, their internal fans can produce a fair bit of noise, according to Poppy Szkiler, CEO and founder of Quiet Mark, a UK-based, independent accreditation firm that collaborates with the Noise Abatement Society to identify the quietest products. (Though QuietMark’s reviews are independent, it may earn an affiliate commission from products it recommends via its website, according to the organization.)

Most air purifiers use fans to force air through a filter, which subsequently removes pollutants from that air. But a good purifier should “blend” the sound of the fan and motor, eliminating noises like chopping through the air or an accompanying, annoying pitch, Szkiler said. Where you put the purifier also matters — any sounds it makes may reflect off other surfaces and echo back, creating even more noise.

Decibel level was the main criteria we used in choosing products, but there’s more to noise than just volume. “There’s nothing more annoying than a constant disturbing noise when trying to drift off to enjoy a good night's rest,” said Szkiler. “Think of a mosquito, they aren't loud but you soon notice when you have one in the room and the sound they make.”

If an air purifier makes a sound that’s unsettling to you, it might be time for a different model, regardless of the decibel level. “Air purifier noise should easily fade into background sounds and not be noticed,” said Szkiler.

According to the CDC, sound above 70 decibels can annoy you or damage your hearing over time. Since air purifiers may run constantly in your home, we looked for the quietest highly rated models, specifically ones that are softer than 70 decibels at the highest setting and that have lower settings closer to the sound of a low whisper, which the CDC says is about 30 decibels.

Highly rated quiet air purifiers

We rounded up the following highly rated air purifiers we recommended in our previous coverage. All of these models emit less than 70 decibels of sound, even on their high settings.

Recommended in our guide to air purifiers, this model has a decibel range of 33 decibels on the low setting and 62 decibels on the high setting, according to the brand. It uses Blueair’s HEPASilent technology, which the brand says can filter 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 microns (that’s about as big as a Covid particle). Consumer Reports rated this purifier’s particle-removing capabilities as “excellent” on both the low and high settings. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 1,300 reviews on Amazon.

One of our favorite air purifiers, this model emits sound ranging from 31 decibels to 56 decibels and uses Blueair’s HEPASilent technology to filter 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, according to Blueair. Consumer Reports rated it “excellent” at removing particles on the high and low settings. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 11,000 reviews on Amazon.

Recommended in our guide to air purifiers, this Levoit air purifier emits noise ranging from 25 decibels on the low setting to 46 decibels on the high setting, which the brand says is quieter than a library. It uses a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter and has a 129-square-foot cleaning capacity, the brand says. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 46,000 reviews on Amazon.

Consumer Reports recommends this air purifier, rating it “excellent” at removing particles at low and high-speed settings. This model has a decibel range of 25 at the lowest setting and 49 at the highest setting, the brand says. It uses a HEPA filter, which the brand says can remove 99.9% of airborne contaminants as small as 0.1 microns, and has a cleaning capacity of 1,300 square feet. The purifier has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

How to find the right air purifier for you

Bedrooms typically host high levels of indoor air pollutants, including dust, bacteria and some viruses. Since we spend around a third of our days in bed, it’s all the more important we keep the air in our room clean. Opening a window is one way to get fresh air, but cold temperatures (and additional noise if you live in an urban area) may prohibit that option.

In addition to finding a model with your desired noise level, you’ll need a purifier that filters particles efficiently and quickly enough to process the air in your space. “It's no good getting a model which will struggle to clean the air in your room and, on the flip side, you don't need one which is more suitable for a conference hall than your kitchen,” said Szkiler. You should look for HEPA-level filtration and a clean air delivery rating (CADR) that’s roughly two-thirds the area of your room, according to our guide to air purifiers.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.