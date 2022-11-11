Whether we're talking hybrid or full-time remote, commuting from the bedroom to the living room is here to stay. While working from home allows for more focus, more flexibility and a morning routine with less time stuck in traffic, sometimes our remote-working loved ones need some help beating loneliness or unplugging at the end of the day.

These tech, style and home-office gifts will help the remote workers in your life brighten their workspaces, get comfortable and maximize their productivity.

Best gifts for remote workers in 2022

To help you find the best gifts for the remote workers in your life, Select rounded up highly rated products and bestsellers from our previous guides, and we tapped our editors' expertise — many of whom work from home at least some of the time — to find products we think everyone on your list will love.

Best ergonomic gifts for the remote worker

Flexispot's standing desks were previously recommended by our experts (in our guide to standing desks) for their affordability and sleek design. The Comhar All-in-One has a wooden desktop and a steel, wide-leg frame designed to prevent wobbling. Push a button and the desk transitions from a height of 28.3 inches up to 47.6 inches. It also has four programmable height presets for multiple users, says Flexispot. There's a pull-out drawer to hold office supplies and three embedded USB ports to charge devices. The desk can support up to 154 pounds, according to the brand. The Comhar currently has a 4.6-star average rating among 1,132 Amazon reviews.

If a whole desk is too much, this 37-inch-wide TechOrbits desk converter sits on any flat tabletop to turn it into a standing desk. Squeeze the stand’s handles to raise the platform up to 20 inches, which is optimal for people 5 feet to 6 foot 4 inches tall, according to TechOrbits. The converter also has a cord organizer and a removable keyboard tray. It holds up to 35 pounds and has room for a laptop, keyboard and two monitors, says the brand. The converter also comes in a 41.5-inch wide version.

This highly rated U-shaped seat cushion from Everlasting Comfort comes in a bundle pack with the brand’s lumbar pillow on Amazon. Made with memory foam and heat-responsive technology, the seat cushion is designed to relieve pressure on your body to make sitting at a desk all day more comfortable, and it won't flatten or lose its shape, according to the brand. The memory foam lumbar pillow can be placed along the back of an office chair for neck and back support and pain relief, says the brand. The bundle pack has earned a 4.4-star average rating from more than 93,000 reviews on Amazon.

Standing all day can put pressure on the back and legs, so this anti-fatigue mat's ¾-inch foam cushioning is ergonomically designed to help relieve spinal pressure and reduce lower back pain while increasing blood flow, according to Sky Solutions. The mat comes in four sizes and over a dozen styles. It has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 31,700 reviews on Amazon.

Feel more relaxed and comfortable with while sitting at a desk with support from this Ergofoam Adjustable Foot Rest. It has earned a 4.7-star average rating from over 7,200 Amazon reviews.

This expert pick from Select's guide to ergonomic office chairs has several points of adjustment for a customized fit: the armrests, height, tilt and tilt tension, seat depth and removable lumbar rest. The Branch ergonomic chair's backrest is constructed for breathability, and the seat has a high-density cushion for comfort, according to the brand.

Best tech gifts for remote workers

One of the best things about being remote is working from the couch when you feel like it. For those who want to lounge but need more than a single, small computer screen, the SideTrak Swivel HD portable 12.5-inch monitor attaches to the back of a laptop and connects with an included display cord. It’s also lightweight and compatible with Mac, Chrome and Windows, according to the brand. It has a 4.3-star average rating among 783 Amazon reviews.

A good desk lamp is essential: The Verilux SmartLight desk lamp has a flexible gooseneck, an integrated USB charging port and its LED light delivers better brilliance and truer color for reading and detail work, according to the brand. Pick from seven brightness levels and three hues (warm white, white and daylight).

Nothing makes a desk feel chaotic like unruly wires. The Smartish Cable Wrangler is designed to fix that — it uses magnets to keep cords organized, plus the gadget is compact and chic. It's available in four colors and includes a lifetime warranty.

Who needs an assistant when there's the Apple HomePod mini? This Select favorite smart speaker with 360-audio (it has surprisingly big sound for something so small) is not only great for playing music, it can also be used to answers calls, takes notes and set reminders and it communicates with other smart home devices. It also plays nicely with the iPhone and comes in five sharp colors.

The Jabra Elite 85H headphones offer "excellent noise cancellation at a very reasonable price" and have bout 40 hours of battery life even when using active noise cancellation mode, which can be battery-draining, Select writer Henry St. Leger in his guide to ANC headphones. While the quality is not "for music professionals," the Elite 85H headphones "are still stylish, capable and long-lasting for the average listener," said St. Leger.

Two of the features that made this Sonos smart speaker a Select top pick for best wireless multiroom speakers of 2022 also make it a great home-office gift: its small size and relatively affordable price. Though it doesn’t offer the sheer bass response of larger speakers, it delivers impressively detailed sound on vocals and instrumentals. It has built-in support for Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can also stream music to the speaker using an iPad or iPhone with Apple’s AirPlay 2.

The CDC says periodic rest breaks and changes in posture are beneficial to staying healthy, and the Apple Watch can help remind desk jockeys to do just that. The Apple Watch keeps track of your movement, heartbeat, body temperature and sleep schedule, offers insight into the body’s vitals and will alert to take five-minute breaks throughout the day. The Series 8 also offers new safety features, such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection. It has an average 4.6-star average rating from over 500 reviews on Amazon.

This videoconference lighting kit from Lume Cube can help anyone look their best in videos and live streams. It allows for adjustable brightness and color and comes with a suction-cup computer mount to make using it more hassle-free, according to the brand. The cube light has 14 hours of battery life or it can plug into a computer USB port to run indefinitely, says Lume. It has an average 4-star rating from more than 5,700 Amazon reviews.

Best unique gifts for remote workers

A perk of working from home is control over the thermostat so no one has suffer a frigid office. But for those days when your work-from-home loved one could use some extra cozy warmth, this “Shark Tank”-famous blanket-hoodie hybrid has a microfiber fleece outer layer and a plush Sherpa lining.

Take work anywhere with this lap desk from LapGear. At 21 inches wide by 12 inches deep, it's sized to hold a laptop, plus it has a slot to hold a smart phone vertically, a mousepad and a ledge to keep devices from slipping. The dual-bolstered microbead cushion on its bottom adds comfort and holds the desk steady, says the brand. It comes in six colors and has a 4.7-star average rating from over 42,000 Amazon reviews.

When work-from-home office hours bleed later into the night, Select favorite Freshly provides single-serve, chef-made meals that are ready to eat in three minutes or less, according to the brand. Freshly will send four to 12 meals per week from more than 30 menu items that accommodate various dietary restrictions, like gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based and carb-conscious. Freshly says its food typically has a refrigerated shelf life of about three to five days. Prices start at $10 per meal.

Making coffee in a home kitchen can still be barista-level fancy with this multifunctional milk frother. Not only does it create various types of foam from both dairy and non-dairy alternatives for cappuccinos, lattes, iced coffee, matcha and more, but the gadget is whisper quiet, according to the brand. It has a 4.2-star average rating among 6,632 Amazon reviews.

There's nothing worse than a cup of hot coffee or tea gone cold. Select associate SEO reporter Mili Godio loves the Ember Mug2 temperature-controlled smart mug for its ability to keep coffee at her preferred temperature. “It’s been a blessing during cold winters working from home,” she says. With the Ember app, hot-drink lovers can even control beverage temperatures via their smart phone. Safe to hand wash and simple to charge, the Ember Mug2 is scratch resistant and comes in black, gray, red or white, according to the brand. The mug has an average 4.6-star average rating among 1,900 reviews on Amazon.

For anyone looking to sneak more physical activity into their work day, they can pedal this quiet mini-elliptical while still sitting at their desk. A Select favorite in our top-rated ellipticals guide, the portable Cubii JR1 has eight resistance levels and an LCD monitor that tracks calories burned, distance traveled and strides pedaled. For a more affordable option, the Sunny Health & Fitness version is also worth considering.

This retro-style desk calendar, a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, pokes fun at all the little things that try to ruin someone's day, from morning woes to pesky responsibilities and job crazies. It has a plastic-free easel backer and FSC-certified paper with soy-based ink. It gets a 4.8-star average rating from 72 Amazon reviews.

