Cargo pants, slip dresses, scrunchies — 90s trends are having a big resurgence. But it’s not just fashion that is throwing it back a few decades. More and more people are slipping on Rollerblades (also known as inline skates) to exercise, to get from place to place or to just have some fun.

Whereas roller skates have two sets of side by side wheels, inline skates have wheels that are in a line. This requires a bit more balance but also allows you to go faster, says Teshia Robinson, owner and general manager of RollATL. But don’t let that scare you away if you are a beginner, Robinson says people of all ages and abilities can pick up inline skating. Your skill level should factor into the type of inline skate you buy. Other factors that can influence your inline skate choice include where you’ll be skating and the type of support you’ll need. To help you shop for inline skates, we consulted skating experts on what to look for, plus got some general skating tips.

When shopping for inline skates, experts said these are the three things to pay close attention to:

Choose between a soft or hard boot — both of which have pros and cons. “Hard shell skate boots are quite a bit more supportive which typically makes them easier to balance in,” says Robinson. Alex Shulgan, a professional skater and co-owner of In Move Skates, says that hard boots are better for beginners. “Soft shell boots don’t provide as much support, but they are more lightweight and breathable, which some people prefer,” says Robinson. The size and number of wheels: Most inline skates either come with three wheels per skate or four. Three wheeled options allow you to go faster, while four wheeled options feel more stable and are better for beginners, says Shulgan. The size of your wheels also matters. “A larger wheel (110mm-125mm) will be faster and smoother over cracks in the pavement. However, since they’re faster and larger, they’re a bit harder to control,” says Robinson. “Smaller wheels — such as 80mm, 84mm or 90mm — are closer to the ground and easier for control and balance.” We focused on four wheeled options with smaller wheels, but did include an option with three wheels for advanced skaters.

Most inline skates either come with three wheels per skate or four. Three wheeled options allow you to go faster, while four wheeled options feel more stable and are better for beginners, says Shulgan. The size of your wheels also matters. “A larger wheel (110mm-125mm) will be faster and smoother over cracks in the pavement. However, since they’re faster and larger, they’re a bit harder to control,” says Robinson. “Smaller wheels — such as 80mm, 84mm or 90mm — are closer to the ground and easier for control and balance.” We focused on four wheeled options with smaller wheels, but did include an option with three wheels for advanced skaters. The frame material: Inline skates have frames that are made of plastic or aluminum. “Plastic frames tend to be lightweight and less expensive, but they are typically less durable,” says Robinson. “Aluminum frames on the other hand offer great durability without adding a significant amount of weight or cost.”

Top-rated inline skates

Using guidance from inline skating experts, we sourced highly rated options for men and women, as well as some unisex styles from top brands like Rollerblade, K2 and more.

4.7-star average from 4,993 reviews on Amazon

This option from Rollerblade has a soft boot and high cuff, which gives you ankle support and prevents them from pronating as you skate, according to the brand. These skates have four 80mm wheels, which Robinson notes means they are closer to the ground and easier to balance on for beginners. They also have lace closures and two buckled straps to keep your foot secure as you move, says Rollerblade.

Boot type: Soft | Wheel size: 80mm | Frame material: Plastic

4.2-star average from 409 reviews on Amazon

The soft boots of these skates are made with extra padding for ankle support and are constructed with moisture-wicking material to prevent sweaty feet, according to the brand. The frame is constructed of aluminum, which Robinson says tends to be more durable than plastic, though it is also slightly heavier. The 82mm wheels also keep you close to the ground, which helps you balance.

Boot type: Soft | Wheel size: 82mm | Frame material: Aluminum

4.6-star average from 446 reviews on Amazon

This soft boot style has what K2 calls a Speed Lacing System, which allows you to tighten and lock the laces in place with a single tug. These skates also have extra padding around the ankle for stability. K2 says that the composite plastic frames absorb vibrations from the road to provide a smoother ride.

Boot type: Soft | Wheel size: 80mm | Frame material: Plastic

4.6-star average from 4,998 reviews on Amazon

With a push of a button, you can shorten or lengthen these skates to fit women’s shoe sizes six through nine. These skates have a hard shell with a removable, washable liner and a triple buckle closure. At 76mm, these wheels are the smallest of all the skates we feature and the brand says the small wheel size makes them a good option for beginners who are still learning to balance on skates.

Boot type: Hard | Wheel size: 76mm | Frame material: Plastic

4.2-star average from 3,808 reviews on Amazon

These hard shell boots come with holes in the toe and heel area for ventilation and a removable lining that you can take out to clean. These boots have a lace-up closure and two buckles, which the brand says keep your feet securely in place, making you feel less wobbly as you skate. The frame of these skates is aluminum, which tends to be heavier and may not be ideal for long skating sessions, says Robinson.

Boot type: Hard | Wheel size: 80mm | Frame material: Aluminum

4.4-star average from 471 reviews on Amazon

These skates are better for advanced skaters, according to Shulgan. Larger wheels, like these, can be a bit harder to balance on, but they can also handle cracks in pavement and uneven roads if you are skating outdoors, adds Robinson. These skates don’t have breaks on the back. Instead, you’ll have to drag your wheels perpendicular to the road to stop. “This can help you stop faster than a heel break, but it will also wear your wheels out faster,” says Robinson.

Boot type: Soft | Wheel size: 110mm | Frame material: Aluminum

4.6-star average from 259 reviews on Amazon

These skates are made for a style of skating called slalom, which involves good maneuverability and performing tricks around a line of equally spaced cones. However, the brand notes that the hard shell and aluminum frame makes them a durable option for any outdoor skating. These skates do not have a heel break, so you will have to drag the wheels to stop when wearing them.

Boot type: Hard | Wheel size: 80mm | Frame material: Aluminum

Staying safe while inline skating

Just as important as finding the right inline skates for your needs is arming yourself with information that will help you stay safe when you skate. The experts we talked to say these are the top safety tips beginner skaters should know:

“Any inline wheel size can gain momentum quickly, even on moderate downhills,” says Robinson. “So you should practice braking.” How you brake will depend on your skates. Many skates have a rubber piece near the heel that serves as a brake — some pairs have these on both skates, others on just one skate. If your skates have a built-in brake, you simply need to lean your heel back to slow to a stop. If you purchase skates without a heel brake, you’ll need to learn what is called a “T-stop.” “This is when you break by dragging the wheels of one skate behind you so they’re perpendicular to the ground,” says Robinson. Practice: When it comes to being a beginner skater, practice may not make perfect but it will go a long way. You really should spend a good deal of time practicing breaking, turning and skating on a smooth, flat surface before attempting more difficult terrain, says Robinson, who notes that It’s also a good idea to skate in low traffic areas as you are starting out to avoid accidental collisions.

