Whether you are starting a new workout practice or are already hitting the gym three times a week, having the right exercise essentials can add variety to your routine and help keep you motivated. Exercising regularly is important to prevent and manage health issues such as high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and arthritis, and can help boost energy levels and improve your mood, according to the Mayo Clinic. Experts recommend getting at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every day or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity weekly (or a combination of both), along with strength training twice a week.

Fortunately, Amazon has hundreds of accessories to help you get the most out of your sweat sessions. Below, we’ve rounded up top-rated items for a variety of skill levels to level up your workout game.

Our Top Picks

How we picked the best fitness products

We selected gear that is not only designed to help you build strength and stay healthy, but will also motivate you to stick with your exercise routine. The products below are all highly rated on Amazon, and many are items that Select editors tried and picked as Select Wellness Awards winners for their overall quality and effectiveness.

Best Amazon fitness accessories in 2023

Below, we rounded up 15 items on Amazon that will help you level up your fitness routine. Every item is highly rated with at least 4.3 stars based on thousands of reviews.

4.3-star average rating from over 41,000 Amazon reviews

The Charge 5 is the latest iteration in Fitbit's Charge lineup, offering a brighter display than its predecessor, along with heart-rate notifications and additional workout recommendations. With this fitness tracker, you can go phone-free on outdoor hikes and runs, and see your pace and distance traveled in real time. The Charge 5 comes with a six-month premium membership that gives you a daily readiness score that reveals if you are ready to exercise or should instead focus on recovery. The membership also includes personalized insights, advanced analytics and guided programs. Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who’s an avid runner, has used Fitbit products for over a decade. “They are so easy to use, pair seamlessly with the app and accurately record my workouts, as well as steps, calories burned, heart rate and more,” she says.

4.6-star average rating from over 43,000 Amazon reviews

Exercise balls offer a low-impact way to improve stability and work out your abs, glutes, core and more. This anti-burst pilates option, which won a Select Wellness Award for best overall exercise ball, is made of PVC that has a textured matte surface with an anti-slip coating. The ball comes in five sizes (18cm, 22cm, 26cm, 30cm and 34 cm) to accommodate different heights and uses and comes with a hand pump, two air plugs and a workout guide. Plus, it can hold up to 600 pounds of weight, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from over 117,000 Amazon reviews

This Select Wellness Awards winner for best resistance bands are made with natural latex and come in a multicolor set of five, each with a different level of resistance. The set also includes a small carrying pouch and instruction booklet that includes exercises for a full body workout.

4.7-star average rating from over 16,000 Amazon reviews

Gaiam comes recommended by experts in our roundup of best yoga mats for its sticky consistency that helps with traction and grip. Its thick 6-millimeter textured cushioning is ideal for stability and comfort too. These mats weigh just 3.3 pounds and are reversible with patterns on each side.

4.6-star average rating from over 3,900 Amazon reviews

A Select Wellness Awards winner for best ankle weights, Bala Bangles come in 1- and 2-pound versions and are made of steel wrapped in soft silicone that are fully adjustable with a Velcro closure. “There is not a day that goes by that I don’t use my Bala Bangles,” says Malin who wears them on her wrists and ankles during indoor and outdoor walks, pilates, barre, hot yoga and more. She even recommended using them while completing household chores like dusting and vacuuming to get in an extra workout. Bala also uploads videos of fitness routines on its website.

4.4-star average rating from over 27,000 Amazon reviews

This mini stepper from Sunny Health comes with removable training bands to keep your core, glutes, arms and shoulders engaged for a multifunctional workout. It has wide, textured foot plates that ensure a solid, non-slip footing and a LCD monitor that tracks steps and calories, according to the brand. A knob adjusts the step-motion height for either short bursts or long steps and also adjusts the intensity of your workout. It has a weight capacity of 220 pounds and at just 15.2 pounds, you can move this mini stepper from room to room.

4.7-star average rating from over 24,000 Amazon reviews

This Select Wellness Awards winner for best wireless earbuds has up to two times more active noise cancellation than its previous generation and can provide six hours of listening time on a single charge and 30 hours with the charging case, according to Apple. It also comes with 90 days of an unlimited, free Amazon Music subscription. “I wear them to workout and they fit comfortably in my ears without dropping out, even during cardio," says Select associate editor Nishka Dhawan. “They have the best noise cancellation; they drown out traffic and subway noises down to a whisper. They also deliver impressive sound — balanced high, mid and lows, with big bass." The AirPods Pro earbuds and its charging case are both sweat- and water-resistant too.

4.2-star average rating from over 2,900 reviews on Amazon

This 2-pound weighted Hula-hoop helps strengthen the core and back, and improves coordination and balance, according to the brand. The hoop is padded with foam for comfort and adjusts to three sizes to accommodate body size and skill level. Plus, it comes with a jump rope and resistance band.

4.8-star average rating from over 6,000 Amazon reviews

The Theragun Mini is a Select Wellness Awards winner for best massage gun is a standout, in part, due to its portability. Although it weighs only a pound, it still packs a punch, with three speeds that range from 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute (the repetitive up-and-down motion eases muscle tension and aches). Alexa Arent, NBC’s commerce leadership coordinator for Digital Today and Lifestyle, uses the Theragun Mini mostly on her back and legs. “I have been coaching fitness for years and am always looking for easy relief of my muscle pain on the go,” she says. “This compact massage gun is super easy to travel with and works just as effectively as the larger-sized products.” The Theragun Mini comes with three head attachments, a soft case and a charging cable.

4.5-star average rating from over 32,000 Amazon reviews

This deep-tissue foam roller helps stretch overworked and strained arm, leg and feet muscles with its 3D massage zones that mimic the fingers, palms and thumbs of a therapist's hands, according to the brand. These three massage zones help increase blood flow and circulation to problem areas, decrease recovery time and increase mobility, flexibility and range of motion, according to 321 Strong. It’s also lightweight, at just over half a pound, so it’s easy to take on the go.

4.4-star average rating from over 36,000 Amazon reviews

This sweat-wicking cross-strap bra gives you coverage and support during workouts without restricting your movement, according to the brand. The shelf bra is lined and designed for a compressive fit, with thick straps and wide hems offering stability and comfort. The Running Girl is ideal for medium- and high-impact workouts such as tennis, HIIT training, yoga, running and cardio, according to the brand. It’s machine washable and comes in 39 colors too.

4.7-star average rating from over 157,000 Amazon reviews

The Etekcity smart scale comes expert recommended in our guide to the best smart scales. This model can sync your data with a number of health-tracking apps including Apple Health, Google Fit, FitBit, MyFitnessPal and Samsung Health, or you can pair it with the free VeSync app via Bluetooth. It has a 400-pound weight capacity and provides 13 biometrics including body fat, muscle mass, BMI, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, water retention and protein, according to Etekcity.

4.5-star average rating from over 24,000 Amazon reviews

If you’re into weightlifting or cycling, wearing workout gloves helps with grip stability in addition to protecting your hands from cuts and bruises. These microfiber gloves from Atercel are lightweight, breathable and stretchy to increase flexibility, comfort and fit, according to the brand. They range in size from XS to XL and have small loops that help with easy removal and a towel panel on the back to wipe away sweat. Its soft mesh fabric inside the glove is designed to keep your palm cool and dry during your workouts too, according to Atercel.

4.7-star average rating from over 7,000 Amazon reviews

This large gym bag comes in five colors and has a spacious main pocket with eight separate pockets so you can organize all your workout essentials. There’s a dedicated compartment for sneakers, a mesh pocket for water bottles and protein shakers, inner pockets for toiletries, and specific pockets designed for any wet accessories like a swimsuit, plus a water-resistant leather bottom. Additionally, it has a built-in key ring and side hook so you can hang it up in any locker room with ease.

4.7-star average rating from over 43,000 Amazon reviews

Hand weights are extremely versatile as you can incorporate them into many types of workouts to build strength and muscle, according to experts in our guide on the best dumbbells. This Select Wellness Awards winner has a solid cast-iron core and a nonslip textured surface so you can grip it securely. The hexagonal ends are encased in rubber to avoid damaging floors and to prevent rolling when stored. It also comes in nine weight options ranging from 10 pounds to 50 pounds.

Why trust Select?

Barbara Booth has written a number of guides on bestselling and highly rated products you can buy on Amazon that simplify your life including the best organizational products for your home, best car accessories and the best travel accessories. For this piece, Barbara researched dozens of top-rated items on Amazon that will elevate your workout experience.

