As a hard-fought survivor of over two decades of Canadian winters, I’m personally a big fan of the cozy, indoor activities that come with snowy days, like curling up with a puzzle or bingeing my favorite tv shows. However, for snow sport enthusiasts winter is also the best (and in some cases, only) time of year to grab your skis or snowboard and hit the slopes. Before you glide down a mountain, it’s important to make sure you have the best equipment, which is where ski goggles come in.

Ski goggles protect your eyes from windy weather, UV rays, snow and ice, debris and more. Experts also say they’re absolutely necessary for any skier or snowboarder.

Scroll further to read everything you need to know about picking the best ski goggles for your next day on the slopes, including recommendations and shopping advice from Marcin Rojek, a Senior Buyer at Paragon Sports in New York City and Jackie Cerra, the marketing manager at Mountaincreek Ski Resort in Vernon, New Jersey.

SKIP AHEAD How I picked the best ski goggles | The best ski goggles | How to shop for ski goggles | Why trust NBC Select?

How I picked the best ski goggles

Based on expert advice, I kept these factors in mind while choosing the best ski goggles:

Goggle Components: Rojek says that ski goggles usually consist of a few key elements. All goggles on the list include the following:

An elastic strap for securing the goggles, which he says is usually coated with materials like silicone in order to prevent them from slipping while on your ski helmet.

for securing the goggles, which he says is usually coated with materials like silicone in order to prevent them from slipping while on your ski helmet. A durable, flexible frame made from foam or fleece, to soften the part that sits against your face.

made from foam or fleece, to soften the part that sits against your face. A viewing lens, which Rojek says comes in different types and tints to address differences in brightness or weather.

Materials : According to Rojek, ski goggles lenses are mostly made of polycarbonate because of its durability and lightweight feel, along with its strong resistance to impact. The frames are usually made of more flexible plastics like polyurethane, which can bend easily without breaking. Cerra adds that goggles also typically include foam to cushion the goggles against your face for maximum comfort. All goggles included on this list are made from a flexible plastic material and have a foam cushion.

: According to Rojek, ski goggles lenses are mostly made of polycarbonate because of its durability and lightweight feel, along with its strong resistance to impact. The frames are usually made of more flexible plastics like polyurethane, which can bend easily without breaking. Cerra adds that goggles also typically include foam to cushion the goggles against your face for maximum comfort. All goggles included on this list are made from a flexible plastic material and have a foam cushion. Lens features: Although lenses will differ across ski goggles, Rojek says good-quality lenses will usually have built-in UV protection, along with anti-scratch or anti-fog coatings. Cerra also says that lenses are usually made from a high-quality polycarbonate plastic to make sure they’re shatter-resistant. I only included goggles that shield from UV rays and have anti-fog properties.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best ski goggles in 2026

The list below includes expert picks and personal favorites of the expert shoppers on the NBC Select team.

Best overall: Smith 4D Mag XL

These extra-large goggles from Smith offer a “birds-eye view” of the slopes, which allows for a 25% wider field of view than other Smith lenses, according to the brand. The wider view comes from the lenses being curved at the bottom, according to Rojek, who likes these goggles for its locking mechanism and interchangeable, weatherproof magnets that help to firmly anchor the lenses in position. The goggles are also anti-fog and made with a sweat-wicking face foam. It also has proprietary Chromapop lens technology, which enhances the clarity and color of your vision while skiing, according to the brand. Cerra also likes that the goggles come with two lenses with different tints — one for bright light and one for low light.

Type: spherical lens goggles | Material: plastic

Best cylindrical goggles: Smith Frontier Goggles

NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez is a big skier, and she loves using these goggles while out on the slopes. The lenses use an airflow technology to allow ventilation while you’re skiing to help prevent fogging, and use a compression foam to ensure a cozy fit, according to the brand. Smith says the goggles are designed to be used in all weather conditions, and include a lifetime warranty with purchase.

Type: cylindrical lens goggles | Material: plastic

The Smith Frontier Goggles are Alvarez’s go-to pair for her seasonal ski trips with friends and family. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

Budget pick: Giro Unisex Verge Zoom Snow Goggles

NBC page Ella Morrissey has been skiing for years, and has tried a wide range of different goggles. However, her favorites are this pair from Giro, which she says fits perfectly around her head. She likes that the goggles have great visibility and the foam insulation around the goggles keeps her eyes comfortable after hours of usage. “Whether I’m skiing during the day or at night, the visibility is great and keeps the snow and sun out of my eyes,” she says.

Type: cylindrical lens goggles | Material: plastic

Morrissey loves how well these goggles fit her, and the wide range of visibility she gets on the slopes. Courtesy Ella Morrissey

Best splurge: Oakley Flight Deck XL

Rojek likes these Oakley goggles for their large, spherical lens shape, which is inspired by the visors of pilots and are designed to give you a larger field of view, according to the brand. The lenses have an anti-fog coating for max clarity, and uses Oakley’s High Definition Optics technology to help your vision adjust to the light and snow conditions on the mountain. Although this pair isn’t magnetic, the lens can be quickly and easily interchanged and still have a complete seal to stop cold or snow from getting inside, according to the brand. The goggles also include a bag for storage and tools for helping to keep the lens clean.

Type: spherical lens goggles | Material: plastic

Best interchangeable goggles: Oakley Line Miner Pro L Snow Goggles

These goggles from Oakley are Cerra’s go-to pair. “Their patented Prizm lenses are my all-time favorite and this specific model comes with two lenses,” she says. The goggles also include the brand’s Switchlock technology, which allows for easy lens changes, and a single-layers lens that Cerra says she finds “very helpful for any distortions, refractions & reflections while skiing or riding”. The lenses also offer 100% protection against UVA, UVB and UVC rays, according to Oakley.

Type: Interchangeable lens goggles | Material: bio-resin

Best for kids: Giro Chico 2.0 Goggles

These goggles are available in a wide range of fun colors and lens tints, which is why Rojek recommends them as a great option for kids. Their cylindrical lens gives the wearer a wide view without any distortion, and includes double-layered foam that provides cushion and comfort out on the slopes, according to the brand. The lenses also have an anti-fog coating and can be interchanged with other compatible lens options.

Type: Cylindrical lens goggles | Material: plastic

How to shop for ski goggles

Before you make a final decision on which ski goggles are right for you, there are a few things you should consider, including the goggle type, the lens type, the fit, and the price.

Goggle types

Interchangeable Lens Goggles : According to Rojek, many goggles with a higher price tag are interchangeable, meaning they allow you to swap out lenses based on factors like changing light or weather conditions. Of these, he says the most convenient are the models that include a magnetic locking system, which makes for easier interchangeability between lenses.

: According to Rojek, many goggles with a higher price tag are interchangeable, meaning they allow you to swap out lenses based on factors like changing light or weather conditions. Of these, he says the most convenient are the models that include a magnetic locking system, which makes for easier interchangeability between lenses. Spherical Lens Goggles : Spherical lenses are designed to mimic the natural shape of the eye, says Rojek. These goggles have a curved design that allows for a wide field of vision.

: Spherical lenses are designed to mimic the natural shape of the eye, says Rojek. These goggles have a curved design that allows for a wide field of vision. Cylindrical Lens Goggles : Rojek says cylindrical lenses have a flat shape and are typically sold at a lower price, making them great for skiers looking for budget-friendly options.

: Rojek says cylindrical lenses have a flat shape and are typically sold at a lower price, making them great for skiers looking for budget-friendly options. Other-The-Glass (OTG) Goggles : OTG goggles are designed to fit over prescription eyewear. They’re made with extra space inside that better accommodates glasses frames, says Rojek.

: OTG goggles are designed to fit over prescription eyewear. They’re made with extra space inside that better accommodates glasses frames, says Rojek. Low Bridge Fit Goggles: Unfortunately, traditional ski goggles may not work for every face shape. If the other options aren’t fitting well, Rojek suggests trying low bridge goggles, which are designed for lower or narrower noses and will likely fit you a lot more comfortably.

Lens types

There are many types of lenses, all designed to accommodate the wide range of weather conditions you can experience while skiing. Rojek says that most goggle brands will include blue light filters on their higher-end models, which helps to add contrast to overcast days. Although lens tints (which help to balance the brightness/contrast of different weather conditions) will vary, a few common lens types include:

Mirrored Lenses : These lenses are built with a reflective coating on the outside that helps to reduce glare and reflect sunlight, says Rojek. They tend to have a darker tint, and are best for sunny days and areas with high altitudes.

: These lenses are built with a reflective coating on the outside that helps to reduce glare and reflect sunlight, says Rojek. They tend to have a darker tint, and are best for sunny days and areas with high altitudes. Polarized Lenses : Polarized lenses (which are also found in sunglasses) help to significantly reduce glare from flat surfaces, says Rojek. They help to improve clarity and contrast, and Rojek especially recommends them for sunny days above the treeline, where he says there’s less contrast due to the lack of trees on the slopes.

: Polarized lenses (which are also found in sunglasses) help to significantly reduce glare from flat surfaces, says Rojek. They help to improve clarity and contrast, and Rojek especially recommends them for sunny days above the treeline, where he says there’s less contrast due to the lack of trees on the slopes. Photochromic lenses: This type of lens automatically adjusts its tint to match any changes in light, says Rojek. The lenses darken in brighter light to help shield from glare and UV rays, and brightens in dimmer light or cloudy/overcast weather.

To keep your lenses clear on the slopes, Cerra suggests carrying along a microfiber cloth for easy on-the-go cleaning.

Other factors to consider

Fit and Comfort: Both experts say that it’s very important to wear goggles that feel comfortable on your face. To find the best fit, Rojek suggests shoppers try on a few lens sizes to find what works best for your face shape. They also recommend bringing your helmet along when heading out to shop for goggles, to make sure your ski goggles of choice integrate well with your equipment.

Price: Ski goggles can range in price from around $40 on the lower end to over $350 on the higher end; to find the best pair for you, both experts suggest making sure to consider how much you’re willing to spend on your goggles of choice.

Frequently Asked Questions What is a locking lens? Why is it helpful? According to the experts, in certain goggles with an interchangeable lens, the lens is attached to the goggles’ frame using magnets. A locking lens uses a locking mechanism to firmly secure the lens to the frame so that they don’t slip or fall off while you’re skiing. Although not all interchangeable lens goggles have a locking mechanism, Rojek says it’s becoming a lot more common and suggests keeping an eye out for them.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Marcin Rojek is a Senior Buyer at Paragon Sports in New York City.

is a Senior Buyer at Paragon Sports in New York City. Jackie Cerra is the marketing manager at Mountaincreek Ski Resort in Vernon, New Jersey.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select covering skin care, wellness, lifestyle and more, including writing pieces on the best hand warmers and thermal underwear. For this piece, I interviewed ski and snowboard experts to find out everything you need to know about the best ski goggles, including their product suggestions and advice on how to shop for a pair of your own.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.