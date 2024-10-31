Frigid temperatures, icy roads and darker mornings can make running in the cold weather feel a bit more challenging. But running outside during any time of year has its benefits. The fresh air is nice, and the scenery is more engaging than being on a treadmill at the gym. “Running in the cold can be invigorating,” says Jay Silva, a Road Runners Club of America certified running coach with TeachMe.To. “You just have to be smart about it and be prepared.”

So, how can you prepare yourself to run in cold weather so you can still enjoy the benefits of exercising outside? The key is to take a few preventative steps to keep yourself safe and ensure you have the right gear. With that in mind, we consulted running experts to get all the intel you need.

How to stay safe while running in the cold

Running in cold weather can be safe — up to a certain point. Generally, experts we spoke to agreed that running outdoors when it’s lower than 15°F or the windchill is below 10°F is not advisable. If you take the right precautions, anything above those temperatures can be safely run in. Here’s what experts suggest:

Spend time stretching: “It’s crucial to warm up indoors to get your muscles activated and ready,” says Taylor Wilson, a certified personal trainer and the founder of Active Recovery Companions. “Cold muscles are more prone to strain, so stretching can reduce risk of injury.” He suggests dynamic stretches like leg swings or lunges.

Black ice tends to pop up during the winter months. Pair that with the fact that the sun rises later and sets earlier and it can be easy to miss slippery patches on the road. “I can’t count the number of times I’ve been caught off guard by hidden ice patches, especially early in the morning,” says Silva. “Adjust your stride to be shorter and quicker to maintain better balance and avoid slipping.” Dress appropriately: Figuring out what to wear when running in cold weather can be tricky. While it’s tempting to bundle up so you’re warm as soon as you step outside, that may be the wrong move. You want to dress as if it is 10 to 20 degrees warmer than it actually is outside — you may be slightly cold when you first get outside, but you’ll warm up fast, says Silva. The other thing to consider is covering your hands, feet and head properly — three areas that tend to get particularly cold. Below, we’ve outlined exactly how to dress for running in colder weather.

How to dress to run in the cold

There’s a lot of cold-weather running gear on the market, but dressing to run in low temperatures goes beyond just picking the right pieces — how you utilize those pieces matters, too. Experts share exactly how to get dressed to stay warm when you head outside for a run during the colder months.

Learn to layer

“When you first step outside, you should feel a bit cold,” says Silva. “If you feel cozy right away, you’ve probably overdressed and will be uncomfortable once your body heats up.” Layering is the smartest thing you can do to prevent this— not only can it keep you cozy, but it also allows you to peel layers off to prevent yourself from overheating if you start to get warm as you run. Here, the layers you should consider:

Base layer: A moisture-wicking base layer — think a shirt and leggings made of merino wool or synthetic fabrics — will help keep sweat off your skin, preventing chill when you slow down or stop, says Silva. This layer should be relatively thin so you can layer on top of it without feeling bulky.

A moisture-wicking base layer — think a shirt and leggings made of merino wool or synthetic fabrics — will help keep sweat off your skin, preventing chill when you slow down or stop, says Silva. This layer should be relatively thin so you can layer on top of it without feeling bulky. Mid-layer: If it’s below freezing, adding a thermal shirt or fleece pullover on top of your base layer will add extra warmth.

If it’s below freezing, adding a thermal shirt or fleece pullover on top of your base layer will add extra warmth. Outer layer: A wind- and water-resistant jacket will help keep out the cold and keep the warmth you create close to your body. Select one that you can zip up or down as you move to stay warmer or cool down a bit, says Silva.

Protect your hands, head and feet

“Wind chill on your hands or ears can be brutal,” says Silva. A good hat or headband that can be pulled over your ears will help. Gloves that protect your fingers without making your hands sweat are also a good purchase. If you like to listen to music or carry your phone while running, consider touchscreen-friendly gloves.

Regarding footwear, look for running sneakers with deeper treads — this will give you traction as you move over potentially icy terrain, says Wilson. And be sure to pair your sneakers with the right kind of socks for cold weather. Moisture-wicking socks will help you prevent blisters and keep feet warm,” he adds.

Go for gear that keeps you visible

During the colder months, running in low-light conditions is more common because the sun tends to rise later and set earlier. “Reflective gear will help you stay visible to cars and cyclists,” says White. Look for running clothes with reflective details or consider getting a reflective vest or headlamp, making it easier for others to spot you as you run. Taking these extra precautions can help keep you safe.

The best cold weather running gear

Using advice from our experts, we rounded up a list of cold running gear. All items below are recommended by experts or are highly rated and meet the requirements they said to look for.

Feetures makes some of our favorite no-show socks and this version is made from merino wool, which is particularly good for the winter months. “Wool, or wool-blend socks, keep your feet warm even if they get a little damp,” says Silva. These unisex socks have a seamless toe construction to prevent irritation and cushioning on the bottom for comfort, according to the brand.

NBC Select editorial director, Lauren Swanson, has run three marathons and loves this thermal layer for winter training and beyond. “When I wear this shirt, I am rarely cold,” says Swanson. “Running in it feels cozy, but I’ll also wear it on particularly cold NYC mornings.” It’s made of polyester and spandex, so the fabric has a nice stretch to it, too, which is great for layering.

These sneakers made our list of best trail shoes thanks to their water-resistant and comfortable cushioned soles. Even if you aren’t technically hitting the trails, they can be a good option for cold-weather running. “If you’re running in snow or slushy conditions, trail shoes with extra grip or shoes with a water-resistant upper make a huge difference,” says Silva. These shoes are available in men’s and women’s sizing.

In our guide to the best running leggings, associate updates editor Zoe Malin noted that these tights never get itchy or slip. They have pockets for convenient storage and a wide-mesh waistband to secure them on your body, according to the brand. They’re also sweat-resistant and are thin enough to be layered under sweats or other pants for added warmth on frigid days.

This running jacket is available in versions for men or women and is from NBC Select editor-favorite brand On. The lightweight jacket is made from wind- and water-resistant material and has hidden airflow vents to prevent sweating. Because it is so lightweight, it is a good jacket to wear over other layers. It also packs up small into its own pocket, so you can easily pack it for runs while you’re traveling.

This adjustable belt has pockets for your phone, keys, credit cards and two 10-ounce water bottles, which will help remind you to stay hydrated on colder runs. The belt is lined with silica gel to minimize chafing and bouncing while you jog, and the outer portion has reflectors to keep you visible in the early morning or during the evening..

These unisex gloves are lightweight and made from a polyester blend that is specifically made to help you regulate your temperature, according to the brand. The fabric also has stretch to provide a snug fit and is touchscreen compatible, so you don’t need to peel them off if you want to change the song on your phone or answer a text. These gloves have a 4.4-star average rating from over 6,460 reviews on Amazon.

Solve two common cold weather running problems with this hat. It will cover your ears to keep them warm when it’s cold out and it has a built-in light to make you move visible to cars when it’s dark outside. The LED light has three brightness levels, has 8 hours or runtime and is rechargeable. This hat comes in 41 colors and has a 4.7-star average from over 2,990 reviews on Amazon.

