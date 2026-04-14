Texting? Out. Handwritten notes? In. Here's how to upgrade your stationery

Sending a handwritten note to mark a momentous occasion (or just because) is the perfect way to make someone feel special. The key to making it extra meaningful? Sending it on quality stationery (the more personalized, the better).

Whether you’re looking to order some customized note cards as a gift for a loved one or stock your own desk up with new options, I rounded up stationery sets that our NBC Select editors love and recommend.

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The best stationery of 2026

Best overall

Papier Wavy Trim Notecard Set $ 33.00 Papier What to know Size: 6” x 4.5”, 7" x 5" | Quantity: 10-1,000 What we like Durable, thick paper

Dozens of patterns and styles

Highly customizable Something to note Expensive

Slow shipping

We’re huge fans of Papier: NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson says Papier’s high-end paper quality and color options sets them apart from the rest, and I have several note cards from the brand. Some of my favorites are these wavy-trimmed cards, which are simple with a bit of flair, and this classic set with a whimsy floral pattern and scalloped border that instantly upgrades my handwritten notes. The textured paper clocks in at 324 gsm and you can even opt for ones that are doubled in thickness at 650 gsm.

This set, much like the rest of Papier’s stationery assortment, has a wide array of customizations, including font, text size, color, font alignment, style, letter spacing and line height. From there, you choose your envelopes: you can opt for the brand’s plain white envelopes that come at no additional cost, a colored or patterned option (also free) or upgrade to a custom option where you can preprint a return address, name, initials or date on the back. The standard set comes in a pack of 10, but you can purchase more up to 250 in a collection.

Papier’s color and paper quality, plus its array of designs, makes this our editors’ favorite stationery brand. Courtesy Mili Godio

Most customizable

Minted Color Wave $ 78.00 Minted What to know Size: 5.5” x 4.25”, 7" x 5" | Quantity: 15-305 What we like Lots of design options

Fast shipping

Highly customizable Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Minted is a longtime favorite of NBC Select commerce editor Bethany Heitman, who loves the designs and levels of customization. “I recently bought these notecards for myself so I can send quick thank you’s or other notes and have already gotten so many compliments on the whimsy design. Also nice: Even though they are customized, they ship so fast; it took about a week for me to get my cards after placing an order,” says Heitman.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin is another Minted devotee: “I love how customizable every single template is; I can choose paper type and stock, edge design, envelope design and so much more,” she says. “I also like that the customizations are available in different price ranges, so if you want to make something unique, for example, you can add a scalloped edge, which is less expensive than a heavy paper stock. This makes Minted a great option across different budgets.” For Minted’s personalized stationery, you can choose between the brand’s signature off-white cardstock that has a velvety cotton texture or its recycled paper option, which is smoother to the touch and has a matte finish. Additionally, you’ll get a complimentary gift box and can even add up to four photos on the backside of the notecard.

Best all-in-one set

Rifle Paper Co. Essentials Card Box $ 34.00 Rifle Paper Co. What to know Size: 5.5” x 4.25” | Quantity: 15 What we like Box serves as a keepsake

Keeps cards organized

Great for multiple occasions Something to note Small box

Rifle Paper Co. is always my number one choice when it comes to anything in the card family. The paper quality is strong and crisp, and the designs are consistently gorgeous. I have the Essentials Card Box, which has everything for a starter set: 15 octagonal cards for thank yous, birthdays and more, plus foil-stamped dividers to keep them organized. When I run out of cards, I simply refill the box with A2 cards (5.5 inches by 4.25 inches).

If you’re looking to add more customizable and personalized cards to your box, this floral stationery set is a popular option. The 5-inch by 7-inch sizing provides enough space to write a detailed, heartfelt message, but is also small enough if you prefer to write a quick “I love you.”

This set comes in a floral box with tabs to keep your stationery organized. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best minimalist design

Vistaprint Traditional & Classic Note Cards $ 60.00 Vistaprint What to know Size: 5.5” x 4” | Quantity: 1-20,000 What we like Customizable

Multiple paper finishes

High quantity options Something to note Too many templates

As much as I love bright colors and patterns on my stationery, I also love having a minimalist option that works for any occasion. This classic flatlay card from Vistaprint simply has my first initial at the top and full name right underneath. The rest is a white page that has enough room to write a lengthy note or a quick “thank you.” The customization process is also quick and easy on the site: You can change the text, font and background color, and even add a graphic or image for a unique touch. You can also choose between five paper finishes, including matte and glossy.

Vistaprint has several simple and minimalist designs that work for any occasion.Note cards and envelopes on a white background Courtesy Mili Godio

Best design options

I have two sets of Shutterfly’s personalized stationery: This heart-bordered set that adds a pop of color to my notes, and the Confetti Boundary Personal Stationery for a more clean, elegant look. The cards are thick, durable and highly customizable (you can even choose between five border shapes). Many of the cards, like this Heart Splat set, let you choose any color from a color wheel, so you can choose the kind of vibe you want (I chose a terracotta border with pink hearts).

Shutterfly is one of my go-to brands for photobooks, custom ornaments and note cards due to the brand’s various fun and multiuse designs. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best giftable set

Florals? On cards? Groundbreaking. These sophisticated folding cards are printed in full color and have a blank interior that gives you carte blanche when it comes to space to write. You’ll get soft white envelopes and a set of 12 cards total. I always have at least a few of these laying around my house for emergencies. I love how versatile they are and find they come in handy when I am looking for an option that is free of monograms. They easily double as birthday and Mother’s Day cards in a bind.

Best “thank you” cards

Malin recommends Paper Source for generic stationery sets and personalizable options. This simple, non-folding style is similar to another Paper Source option she bought years ago that is currently discontinued. “The streamlined design makes them super elegant,” says Malin. The cards come in a set of 10, and each corresponding envelope comes lined with a matching gold pattern. The jazzed-up envelopes add a pop of character, plus, since there are no personalization elements needed, you shouldn’t have a long waiting period before receiving them.

Best handmade

Personalized Floral Hydrangea Stationery $ 24.50 Etsy What to know Size: 4.25” x 5.5” | Quantity: 10 What we like Unique, handmade design

Thick cardstock Something to note Long ship time

This top seller from Etsy has a 5-star average from over 200 reviews on this blue hydrangea set. The cards are handmade on heavy, matte white cardstock (the backs are printed in the seller’s signature floral print) and come in a set of 10. You can pick from more than 20 envelope- and font colors and choose to add your name or other personalized copy to the cards. They automatically come printed with “A note from” on them unless otherwise specified. Additionally, you can add return address printing on the back flap of the envelopes and purchase a coordinating notepad, too.

How I picked the best stationery

Below are the main factors our editors kept in mind when choosing the best stationery and note cards:

Customization: Stationery sets that have your full name, initial, monogram or another personalized factor are what make them stand out from your typical store-bought cards. Most sets on this list offer various customizations, including name, color and border shape.

Stationery sets that have your full name, initial, monogram or another personalized factor are what make them stand out from your typical store-bought cards. Most sets on this list offer various customizations, including name, color and border shape. Quantity: Many sets will come in a set quantity, often 10 cards per set. If you’re looking for a specific number, say, 100 and above for wedding invitations or thank you notes, you’ll want to make sure the brand has an option to print that quantity all in one go. Most will offer discounts for bulk orders, which will ultimately save you a lot of money in the long run.

Many sets will come in a set quantity, often 10 cards per set. If you’re looking for a specific number, say, 100 and above for wedding invitations or thank you notes, you’ll want to make sure the brand has an option to print that quantity all in one go. Most will offer discounts for bulk orders, which will ultimately save you a lot of money in the long run. Size and orientation: Most stationery and note cards on this list come in multiple sizes, including standard 5 inch by 7 inch cards. While sizing varies by brand, there’s usually one or two sizes to choose from based on your needs. Some brands will also let you choose whether you want a landscape or portrait orientation. All of the sets on this list come with coordinating envelopes, too.

Most stationery and note cards on this list come in multiple sizes, including standard 5 inch by 7 inch cards. While sizing varies by brand, there’s usually one or two sizes to choose from based on your needs. Some brands will also let you choose whether you want a landscape or portrait orientation. All of the sets on this list come with coordinating envelopes, too. Paper weight: The quality of your stationery paper is one of the best ways to differentiate a great set of note cards from a mediocre one. Paper weight is the primary thing to look for, usually measured in grams per square meter (gsm), because it determines the durability and feel of the cards. Traditional photocopy paper usually clocks in around 75-100 gsm, so I included cards with thicker paper weighing in at 300 gsm to 650 gsm (common for thank you notes and invitations).

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who covers beauty, personal care and wellness. I’m an avid fan of handwritten letters and have narrowed down some of my favorite note card sets to recommend. I also rounded up stationery favorites from NBC Select editors.

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