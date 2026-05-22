Memorial Day 2026 is almost here, and Amazon has some of the best deals of the holiday weekend. If you’ve been eyeing a new mattress, home appliances or other big ticket item, Memorial Day is a great time to shop, according to experts.

I’ve been covering major sales events like this, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for years, following retailers and tracking prices. This week, I combed through the site and asked my fellow editors for their must-have recommendations to find the best deals on Amazon. To save you hours of endless scrolling, I’m sharing those deals below.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best Amazon Memorial Day 2026 deals

All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. I’ve also included products NBC Select editors and reporters have tried and tested. You don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the deals below.

Best Memorial Day kitchen and appliances deals

With fuel prices rising, an electric pellet grill is an attractive idea, and this popular model from Traeger is 32% off for Memorial Day. It has a large main cooking area plus an extra grill rack toward the back to keep cooked food warm (but not continuing to cook). It also has a small screen and dial that lets you adjust the temperature of the grill and view the temperature of the built-in food probe. The smaller Traeger Pro 22 is also on sale.

This electric salt and pepper grinder set has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 4,000 shoppers on Amazon. It has a few tricks built-in, including a small light, adjustable fine-course grinder and USB-C charging.

Bissell : Up to 26% off vacuums and vacuum mops

: Up to 26% off vacuums and vacuum mops De’Longhi : Up to 40% off espresso machines

: Up to 40% off espresso machines Dyson : Up to 35% off select vacuums and air purifiers

: Up to 35% off select vacuums and air purifiers Instant Pot : Up to 46% off select air fryers and pressure cookers

: Up to 46% off select air fryers and pressure cookers Keurig: 35% off Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

35% off Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker Nespresso : Up to 36% off select coffee and espresso makers

: Up to 36% off select coffee and espresso makers Ninja : 33% off blenders and small household appliances

: 33% off blenders and small household appliances Ooni : Up to 20% off select pizza ovens

: Up to 20% off select pizza ovens Traeger: Up to 32% off pellet and BBQ grills

Best Memorial Day home deals

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has used this air purifier for years to help combat her dust and allergen sensitivity, plus suck up pet dander from her two cats and small dog. It’s rated for rooms up to 361 square feet — think city apartments or small living rooms. Plus you only need to replace the filter every 12 months, fewer times than most competitors.

NBC Select contributing editor Bethany Heitman swears by this affordable handheld steamer. It’s easy to use, weighs less than two pounds and is about the size of an iPad Mini. Just remember to fill it with distilled or purified water.

Bissell : Up to 26% off vacuums and deep cleaners

: Up to 26% off vacuums and deep cleaners Cozy Earth : Up to 20% off bedding and blankets

: Up to 20% off bedding and blankets Dyson : Up to 35% off vacuums and hair tools

: Up to 35% off vacuums and hair tools Fab Totes : Up to 31% off reusable storage and grocery bags

: Up to 31% off reusable storage and grocery bags Lane Linen : Up to 24% off bedding and towels

Up to 24% off bedding and towels Lasko : Up to 20% off fans

: Up to 20% off fans Levoit : Up to 30% off vacuums and air purifiers

: Up to 30% off vacuums and air purifiers Shark: Up to 45% off vacuums and dustbusters

Best Memorial Day beauty deals

This is one of our favorite sunscreens for sensitive skin for dark skin tones or anyone looking for a high quality daily face sunscreen. It’s noncomedogenic, meaning it doesn’t clog pores, and it’s naturally anti-inflammatory, a big reason why it’s a favorite among experts and NBC Select staff. The tinted version is also 20% off right now.

This affordable powdered dry shampoo uses ingredients like ginseng, biotin and betaine to help moisturize and nourish the scalp. It’s also small enough to pack and use on the go, so you have it wherever you need it. It’s no wonder it has a 4.2-star average rating from more than 7,000 shoppers on Amazon.

These pore pads have two textures: a soft, hydrating side to help calm the skin and a textured side for exfoliating and removing dead skin cells. Malin has been using them for more than six months, and they’ve made her skin softer, smoother and have reduced the size of the pores in her t-zone.

Best Memorial Day mattress and bedding deals

This is one of our favorite mattresses that ships in a box — it’s made up of four foam layers that mix breathability, airflow, cushion and support. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio uses a similar model from the brand and it strikes a great middle ground between firm and soft (her and her husband prefer different levels of firmness).

Bedsure : Up to 40% off bedding and blankets

: Up to 40% off bedding and blankets Casper : Up to 20% off mattresses and pillows

: Up to 20% off mattresses and pillows Serta : Up to 32% off select mattresses

: Up to 32% off select mattresses Tempur-Pedic : Up to 15% off pillows

: Up to 15% off pillows Tuft & Needle : Up to 30% off pillows, mattresses and and bedding

: Up to 30% off pillows, mattresses and and bedding Utopia Bedding: Up to 51% off pillows

Best Memorial Day tech deals

This small power bank is my go-to for keeping my phone and earbuds charged when I’m out or traveling. It has a retractable charging cable that’s there when you need it and tucks away neatly when you don’t. It also has extra ports on top if you need to plug in two devices at once.

A streaming device is usually faster than using your smart TVs built-in apps. This one from Amazon has all your favorite apps, streams in 4K resolution and can sync with your Amazon account to deliver notifications on Amazon deliveries.

If you own an iPhone, these are some of the best wireless earbuds you can get, and they are less than $100 right now.. They have an improved IP54 dust and water resistance ratings compared to previous models, plus a new voice isolation feature that reduces background noise when you speak on calls and FaceTime.

Amazon : Up to 50% off Amazon devices like Fire tablets and Blink cameras

: Up to 50% off Amazon devices like Fire tablets and Blink cameras Anker : Up to 35% off charging tools and accessories

Up to 35% off charging tools and accessories Beats : Up to 29% off headphones and earbuds

: Up to 29% off headphones and earbuds Blink : Up to 69% off smart security cameras

: Up to 69% off smart security cameras Garmin : Up to 25% off smartwatches and fitness trackers

: Up to 25% off smartwatches and fitness trackers LG : Up to 36% off TVs

: Up to 36% off TVs Ring : Up to 42% off smart security cameras

: Up to 42% off smart security cameras Marshall : Up to 31% off portable and home speakers

: Up to 31% off portable and home speakers Samsung : Up to 40% off TVs, tablets and more

: Up to 40% off TVs, tablets and more Sonos : Up to 26% off home speakers and soundbars

: Up to 26% off home speakers and soundbars Sony : 38% off the Sony WH-1000XM5s; up to 41% off other headphones and earbuds

: 38% off the Sony WH-1000XM5s; up to 41% off other headphones and earbuds TCL: Up to 33% off select TVs

Best Memorial Day travel and outdoor deals

This is one of the best cable organizers and travel accessories you can get for a price this low — and it’s on further sale. The simple fabric pouch has ten different netted pockets for organizing all your cables, dongles and doodads. It zips shut to keep everything contained in the pouch, and not spilling everywhere in your bag.

A personal water filter is a must-have for any emergency kit. This upgrade over the original Lifestraw filter can screw onto standard plastic water bottles, so you aren’t restricted to solely drinking water at the source.

Bagail : Up to 50% off compression cubes, travel bags and more

: Up to 50% off compression cubes, travel bags and more Bagsmart : Up to 43% off travel bags and accessories

: Up to 43% off travel bags and accessories Dripdrop : 21% off electrolyte hydration variety packs

: 21% off electrolyte hydration variety packs Ecoflow : Up to 45% off portable power stations

: Up to 45% off portable power stations Jackery : Up to 53% off portable power stations

: Up to 53% off portable power stations Samsonite : Up to 63% off luggage and luggage sets

: Up to 63% off luggage and luggage sets Seven Sparta : Up to 50% off cupholders

: Up to 50% off cupholders Stanley : Up to 44% off coolers and cooler bags

: Up to 44% off coolers and cooler bags Lifestraw : Up to 47% off personal filters and filter water bottles

: Up to 47% off personal filters and filter water bottles Yeti: Up to 20% off coolers and travel drinkware

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, outdoors and sales. I’ve covered sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Memorial Day for more than three years. I sorted through sale information to find the best discounts you should know about for Memorial Day weekend.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.