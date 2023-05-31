Moving children and all of their stuff around can often feel like a full-time job and a logistical nightmare. This is where a wagon (made for children) becomes an invaluable piece of equipment for parents.

“For two kids or more, wagons are more versatile than a double stroller and for lugging various things like groceries or pets,” says Kelly Fradin, MD, author of “Advanced Parenting.”

Wagons, in my experience, have evolved greatly since the rickety, wooden models from the ‘80s. Many of today’s options function as hybrid models that you can push like a stroller or pull like a classic wagon, depending on what you’re carrying or what kind of terrain you’re trying to navigate.

SKIP AHEAD The best wagons in 2023 | How to shop for wagons

Today’s wagons also come in a variety of shapes and sizes ranging from around $100 to nearly $1,000. Some models are petite, with small wheels and a slight profile when folded up for storage, while other models look like small Sports Utility Vehicles complete with sun canopies, storage bins, cup holders and dining trays.

With so many options on the market right now, it can be daunting to figure out which one is right for you and your family. That’s why we consulted with experts and tried some popular options to round up the best wagons for transporting your children around.

Our top picks

How we picked the best wagons

I tried seven different highly-rated strollers with three of my children and sought out advice from four experts (two of which are pediatricians). All of our experts are parents, and authors in the parenting space. They recommend keeping the below in mind when shopping:

Ease-of-use : We chose wagons that were simple to assemble, fold up and store.

: We chose wagons that were simple to assemble, fold up and store. Safety : We only included models that were specifically created to carry children that contained built-in safety harnesses. Most of them also met the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) requirements. “When choosing a stroller wagon instead of a traditional stroller, it is crucial to prioritize the safety of the child,” says Holly Choi, the co-owner of Safe Beginnings First Aid.

: We only included models that were specifically created to carry children that contained built-in safety harnesses. Most of them also met the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) requirements. “When choosing a stroller wagon instead of a traditional stroller, it is crucial to prioritize the safety of the child,” says Holly Choi, the co-owner of Safe Beginnings First Aid. Storage: Good storage is imperative. Not only do wagons allow you to easily transport your children from one place to another, but you can also use them in a variety of other ways to make your life easier from getting groceries to hauling equipment to the beach, to facilitating nap and meal times at festivals, concerts or in the park. All of the strollers on our list have a depth of at least 35 inches and can hold at least 110 pounds.

The best wagons in 2023

We spoke with five experts and considered highly rated options with an average of 4.7 stars from over 1,000 reviews from a variety of wagon brands including Evenflo, Bob and Radio Flyer. I also tried seven different wagons, four of which made the cut for this story.

If you are looking for a mid-priced stroller wagon for two kids that can easily replace a double stroller, consider purchasing the Evenflo Pivot. It is about half the price of the higher-end wagon strollers on our list, but still offers many similar features like UPF 50+ sun-shielding canopies, all-terrain wheels and a handle that adjusts to your height.

The Pivot Xplore can seat two riders — from 6 months to 5-years-old — and has three-point safety straps to keep kids in place, according to the brand. With the flip of the handle, parents can choose to push it like a wagon or pull it like a stroller. Additionally, the wagon has a rotating storage basket, dual snack tray, two internal cup holders and two external cup holders.

I used this wagon with two kids and it was incredibly sturdy on different terrains including dirt, grass and sand. My husband is seven inches taller than I am and he found the telescoping handle incredibly helpful in order to make it comfortable for both of us to use. It also folded up easily and fit in the trunk of our car with room to spare.

Weight: 34.7 lbs. | Dimensions: 39 x 27 x 45 inches | Number of wheels: 4 | Weight limit: 110 lbs.

The Renegade is a three-seat push-pull model that has a five-point harness on all three upright seats. The five point harness is similar to what you would find in most car seats, with five attachment points designed to restrain your child at the shoulders and hips. The wagon comes with a child snack tray, two adult cupholders, two side canvas pockets for storage and two UPF 50+ canopies to protect children from the sun and rain. The Renegade is also equipped with all-terrain tires and a one-step foot brake that allows you to quickly stop the wagon when needed, according to the brand.

Out of all the wagon strollers I tried, the Renegade provided the smoothest ride. Besides navigating bumpy city streets effortlessly, folding up nicely for storage and carrying three children and their belongings, the Renegade was also the easiest to turn and maneuver, which is key for navigating narrow city sidewalks and crowded spaces. On one of my family’s many trips with the wagon, I took it out to a street fair and had no problem dodging other kids, errant dogs and boisterous revelers. It was easy to pull up and down hilly terrain in a local park for a concert and I was also able to feed them dinner in the wagon.

Additionally, the Renegade features a padded bottom and backrest, which my kids say made for the most comfortable ride out of all the strollers.

The front wheels can swivel 360 degrees, allowing for easy navigation in tighter spaces, according to the brand. The instructions are incredibly simple to follow too; I had it assembled in about five minutes.

Weight: 40 lbs. | Dimensions: 27.83 x 28.61 x 49.62 inches | Number of wheels: 4 | Weight limit: 165 lbs.

The Radio Flyer 3-in-1 EZ Fold Wagon is a basic lightweight wagon that, in my experience, is quick to fold up with one hand and throw in the trunk of nearly any car or even gate check on a plane. It has two seatbelts, easy-to-clean fabric, one rear storage pouch and two front cup holders. Because it folds up so compactly, it does not have a lot of the extra storage space that some of the larger, higher priced wagons do, however I found it incredibly seamless to travel with.

Experts I spoke with love the sun-protecting canopy and that it folds up like a stroller. “We use it when we go to soccer, the park, the beach, or the zoo — basically, anything that requires more walking than my kids are used to or when we have to bring gear like soccer balls, snacks, beach gear, water bottles, and our diaper bags,” says pediatrician Florencia Segura. “It also serves as a great diaper-changing station for our baby, and your kids can even nap in it. Since my husband is a dermatologist and literally avoids the sun at all costs, we [also] love the UV protection canopy component to prevent direct sunlight.”

The wagon doubles as a bench for seating, or a table for picnics or activities, plus the interior can accommodate up to two kids or 150 pounds of cargo, according to the brand.

Weight: 28.66 lbs. | Dimensions: 41.73 x 22.83 x 44.88 inches | Number of wheels: 4 | Weight limit: 150 lbs.

The All-Terrain Cruiser XL features four seats with 3-point harnesses, a one-touch foot brake, front suspension, a removable snack tray with built-in cupholders and a lockable handle that allows for different parent heights, according to the brand. In my experience, it folds easily and stands upright when folded.

Veer is effortless to both push and to pull — the wheels roll uninterrupted on nearly any surface. I tried it out on dirt, snow and even cracked pavement.

With its car seat adaptor attachment (that works with most major car seat brands), you can configure the wagon to safely carry two toddlers and an infant, according to Veer. This allows you to put your infant in the car seat and have two other kids sit on the bench seat.

“I like that it can handle a variety of terrain, and children can continue to ride in it until they are pretty big,” says Dr. Kelly Fradin, pediatrician and author of “Advanced Parenting”. “It’s also easy to push.”

Of all the wagons I tried, the Veer XL was also the simplest to clean. My children had a yogurt pouch fight in the Veer, but because the wagon is made of a durable plastic, I found it incredibly easy to hose clean — the yogurt came right off.

The Veer is also ideal for adventuring. I rode it over rocky trails in the woods and through festival and concert mud — and it can take a serious beating too. My kids piled into it with four other toddlers; the Veer remained in excellent condition.

Weight: 36.7 lbs. | Dimensions: 23 x 24 x 37 inches | Number of wheels: 4 | Weight limit: 110 lbs.

The Deluxe Wrangler Stroller Wagon, which has more than 1,300 five star ratings on Amazon with an average rating of 4.8 stars, is beloved by parents for its handle bar on each end of the wagon that make it easy to push and pull over different terrain. The model comes with its own cooler bag attachment, which is a helpful addition for carrying drinks, snacks and formula. The Deluxe Wrangler stroller is also quite sleek; it has stylish branding similar to the iconic cars. The wagon also comes with a detachable canopy that provides shade and protection, two five-point safety harness seats and a car seat adaptor so infants can ride.

Weight: 46.2 lbs. | Dimensions:35 x 29 x 46 inches | Number of wheels: 4 | Weight limit: 110 lbs.

The Ever Advanced wagon, which has more than 1,200 five star reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.8 stars, is a sturdy and simple foldable model equipped with large all-terrain wheels that ensure smooth mobility on different surfaces, according to the brand. The wagon is made of premium 300D polyester fabric and a high-duty steel frame that can hold up to 110 pounds, as detailed on the brand’s website. Plus, it has a rear-foot brake, two five-point safety belts, a removable canopy that offers shade and protection from the sun and a built-in cooler bag.

Weight: 33.1lbs. | Dimensions: 42 x 27 x 46 inches | Number of wheels: 4 | Weight limit: 110 lbs.

How to shop for wagons

Wagons can be expensive, but they can also replace a double stroller and carry extra equipment on your behalf. When shopping for wagons for your children, our experts told us to keep the following in mind:

Consider your space limitations

Before making a purchase, decide where and how you will store your wagon. If you live in an apartment without a lot of storage space you may want to purchase a wagon that folds up like the Radio Flyer on our list. Many of the larger, more rugged wagons can take up a large amount of space so determining the size of your storage before you place your order is crucial.

Think about your needs

Ask yourself how many children and how much stuff you need to move around. “Families should be cautious about overloading the stroller wagon with other items like groceries or cargo, as this can compromise the child's safety by providing access to hazardous items or exceeding the weight capacity,” says Choi.

Many wagons fit two children, though there are some on the market that can safely carry three or even four children. Be realistic about how many kids you want to push or pull to ensure you don’t exceed the wagon’s weight limit and compromise your passenger’s safety. “Wagons can come with a lot of bells and whistles, but consider what you actually need for your kids,” says Christina Hillsberg, author of “License to Parent.” “Sometimes the most basic of wagons can do the trick, although you should never underestimate the convenience of a fold-up wagon that you can handle with only one arm when your other is occupied.”

Check for safety certifications

First and foremost look for wagons with buckles or a harness, according to our experts.

“The use of built-in harnesses is essential, even for short or gentle rides in the stroller wagon, as there is a high risk of a child falling out if not properly restrained,” says Choi. “Babies carry approximately 30% of their body weight in their head, while toddlers carry around 25%, making them top-heavy and more prone to falls and head injuries. Additionally, children in stroller wagons are closer to moving parts such as wheels and handles, increasing the risk of limb injuries if they are not restrained. It is best practice to always ensure that children are securely restrained during every ride in a stroller or stroller wagon.”

You will also want to check for certification from various agencies, according to parenting expert and author of “Enough About the Baby,” Becky Viera. A JPMA (Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association) certification seal signifies that a product meets minimum government safety requirements and that it is sample-tested for quality, safety, performance and functionality at an independent lab, according to the JPMA website.

For extra safety features look for wagons that meet ASTM (American Society of Testing and Materials) standards. ASTM uses experts to set product safety standards around the world. You can usually find language regarding this in the product’s online description .

Test it out

While most retailers will not let you test their wagons, it is worth it to borrow a wagon from other parents or friends before making the investment. Try reaching out on parenting or neighborhood groups to inquire whether you can go for a spin with your kids to make sure the wagon fits all of your storage and hauling needs.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust Select?

Jo Piazza is a mom of three and an award-winning reporter. She tried seven different highly-rated strollers with her own three children and sought out expert advice from five experts, all of them parents, and authors in the parenting space. Two of them are also pediatricians. Piazza also considered highly rated strollers with an average of 4.7 stars from over 1,000 reviews.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.