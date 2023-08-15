If you’re a teacher, back-to-school season likely means you're stocking up on supplies for your students, decorations for your classroom or wardrobe essentials for cooler weather. Fortunately, there are several teacher-exclusive programs and discounts to consider that can help you save money across tech, self care and classroom essentials.

Teachers and educators can usually qualify for national and regional discounts both in-person and online. To take advantage of teacher-exclusive discounts, you’ll need to verify your status as an educator by showing your school ID at a store or verifying your teacher status online through a third-party verification service like ID.me or SheerID, according to Kristin McGrath, a shopping and deals expert at RetailMeNot, a deal-finding and cash back site.

We spoke to retail experts to help you make the most of your educator status. Below, we’ve included a list of discounts for teachers on shoes and apparel, home and kitchen, tech and more.

We rounded up teacher-exclusive discounts and programs. Most of these discounts are at least 15% off for teachers and use ID.me, SheerID or GovX to verify your educator status. We’ve also included discounts from Select reader-favorite brands we think you should know about, including winners of Select Wellness Awards and Pet Awards.

Best teacher discount programs

Target : 20% off a single purchase for teachers and school staff with a Target Circle membership through 8/26

20% off a single purchase for teachers and school staff with a Target Circle membership through 8/26 Microsoft Education Program : Up to 10% off select products from the Microsoft Store for students, parents, teachers and military and free Office 365.

Up to 10% off select products from the Microsoft Store for students, parents, teachers and military and free Office 365. Blick Paints Preferred Customer Program : Students and teachers get 10% off any purchase as preferred customers

Students and teachers get 10% off any purchase as preferred customers Samsung: Get up to 30% off your purchase through the Education offers program using an eligible school email.

Best teacher discounts on school supplies

Best teacher discounts on tech

Apple: Education pricing for students, faculty and staff on Macs and iPads, including 20% apple care and a $150 gift card with purchase

Education pricing for students, faculty and staff on Macs and iPads, including 20% apple care and a $150 gift card with purchase Adobe : 60% off a monthly Creative Cloud subscription for teachers and students

60% off a monthly Creative Cloud subscription for teachers and students HP : Up to 40% off select products when you sign up for the HP Education Store program

Up to 40% off select products when you sign up for the HP Education Store program Lenovo: Extra 10% off select products for eligible teachers

Best teacher discounts on apparel, shoes and accessories

Best teacher discounts on home and kitchen

Mattress Firm : Up to 20% off single purchase with code through ID.me

Up to 20% off single purchase with code through ID.me Sleep Number : Exclusive savings through ID.me verification, including 20% bedding and pillows and select smart beds and bases through 10/2/2023

Exclusive savings through ID.me verification, including 20% bedding and pillows and select smart beds and bases through 10/2/2023 Brooklyn Bedding : 30% off for educators entire purchase online through ID.me and in-store with valid ID.

30% off for educators entire purchase online through ID.me and in-store with valid ID. Stanley : 20% off for teachers through ID.me

20% off for teachers through ID.me Yeti : 20% off for teachers through ID.me verification

20% off for teachers through ID.me verification Kitchen Aid : 15% off select products through Sheer ID account verification.

15% off select products through Sheer ID account verification. 360 Cookware: 36% off for teachers, healthcare workers, government employees, military through ID.me verification at checkout

36% off for teachers, healthcare workers, government employees, military through ID.me verification at checkout Bear : 40% off for teachers on all Bear products with code through ID.me.

40% off for teachers on all Bear products with code through ID.me. RV Mattress : 25% off purchase and free shipping for teachers through ID.me

: 25% off purchase and free shipping for teachers through ID.me iRobot: 20% off select products for teachers through verification at checkout

Best teacher discounts on self care and fitness

Loop Earplugs : 25% off through SheerID

25% off through SheerID Therabody: 10% off select Therabody products through ID.me

10% off select Therabody products through ID.me Peloton : 30 Day free trial of Peloton App One, then 23% off a monthly subscription (9.99/month from 12.99/month)

30 Day free trial of Peloton App One, then 23% off a monthly subscription (9.99/month from 12.99/month) Origins : 15% off with code through SheerID

15% off with code through SheerID R+Co : 20% off purchase through ID.me

: 20% off purchase through ID.me Headspace: Free subscription for educators

Best teacher discounts on food and entertainment

Home Chef : 50% off first box, 10% off every box after through ID.me

50% off first box, 10% off every box after through ID.me Hello Fresh : 55% off first box and free shipping, 15% off all other boxes over the next year through ID.me

55% off first box and free shipping, 15% off all other boxes over the next year through ID.me Factor 75 : 55% off first box and free shipping, 15% off all other boxes over the next year through ID.me

55% off first box and free shipping, 15% off all other boxes over the next year through ID.me Green Chef : 65% OFF your first box + Free Shipping, and 15% off all your other boxes over the next year through ID.me

65% OFF your first box + Free Shipping, and 15% off all your other boxes over the next year through ID.me EveryPlate : 75% off your first box and free shipping, and 15% off all your other boxes over the next year through ID.me

75% off your first box and free shipping, and 15% off all your other boxes over the next year through ID.me Dish : Get a free monthly movie On Demand and the Heartland Pack with your cable subscription.

Get a free monthly movie On Demand and the Heartland Pack with your cable subscription. Verizon: Save up to $25 per month on myPLan for 2-3 lines of data and 23% off monthly payments for the Fios Internet Plan

How to shop with a teacher discount

Below are a few factors you should consider when searching for and shopping with your teacher discounts, according to our experts.

Use reliable and reputable sites. You should be cautious and only shop through trusted retail sources and educational organizations designed to work with educators, according to Vipin Porwal, CEO and consumer savings expert at Smarty.

You should be cautious and only shop through trusted retail sources and educational organizations designed to work with educators, according to Vipin Porwal, CEO and consumer savings expert at Smarty. Check your budget . “Like any individual savings perk, spending within a budget and not overbuying is the key to maximizing your discount,” Porwal says.

. “Like any individual savings perk, spending within a budget and not overbuying is the key to maximizing your discount,” Porwal says. Check the timing of discounts. Some retailers will offer teacher discounts year round, others will only offer savings around the start of the school year, according to McGrath. She recommends checking the expiration dates for any discounts you find.

Some retailers will offer teacher discounts year round, others will only offer savings around the start of the school year, according to McGrath. She recommends checking the expiration dates for any discounts you find. Note that not every product will be discounted . Some discounts only apply to the newest line of products for certain brands, like Apple’s education pricing for new Macs and iPad models, according to Porwal.

. Some discounts only apply to the newest line of products for certain brands, like Apple’s education pricing for new Macs and iPad models, according to Porwal. Read any rules and exclusions. Be sure to check the guidelines for verifying your teacher status, along with the rules and exclusions of teacher discount programs or deals. Some discounts, for example, are stackable with other offers, while others are only single-use. You can also probably find a better offer if the discount isn’t stackable, says McGrath.

Be sure to check the guidelines for verifying your teacher status, along with the rules and exclusions of teacher discount programs or deals. Some discounts, for example, are stackable with other offers, while others are only single-use. You can also probably find a better offer if the discount isn’t stackable, says McGrath. Use any rewards on your discount purchases. You can earn cash back from rewards websites and credit cards, stack coupons and apply retailer rebates to your purchases, according to Porwal.

How do teacher discounts work?

Third-party verification sites like ID.me or SheerID help confirm the status of educators, military service members, healthcare workers, students and more so that they can receive access to national and regional discounts both in-person and online.

“[These sites] make verification and eligibility easy with direct access to a large list of retailer discounts in one place,” Porwal says.

Teachers need to make an account on the site and provide documentation to determine if they’re eligible for discounts. ID.me, for example, gives you two options for verifying your teacher status: You can either submit records like your teacher number, state, school district and school, or you can upload images of official documents like a photocopy of a school ID.

These sites have brand partners that let you sign in to the corresponding third-party verification site at checkout and automatically apply a discount to your order. Most retailers will also require you to make an account with their site directly, too.

Ultimately, the verification process will depend on the retailer, so be sure to double check what is required of you in the rules or terms and conditions of the discount, according to both Porwal and McGrath.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Kristin McGrath is a shopping expert at RetailMeNot, a deal-finding and cash back site.

is a shopping expert at RetailMeNot, a deal-finding and cash back site. Vipin Porwal is the CEO and a consumer savings expert at Smarty.

Why trust Select?

Estee Yi spoke to two experts on shopping to find out the best deals and advice for shopping with teacher discounts.

