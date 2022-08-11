With a new school year approaching, college students have to start thinking about what they’ll spend their money on, from supplies like backpacks and planners, dorm room essentials like sheets to decor, and other amenities, like fitness programs and entertainment options. They’ll also start thinking about how to save in the face of inflation. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 68% of shoppers have seen higher prices on back-to-class items this year, so discount programs and discounts are especially important. 37% of back-to-college shoppers told NRF that they’re looking for sales now more than ever, too.

Numerous brands and retailers offer college student discount programs and discounts, and gaining access to savings is often as simple as showing your student ID or sharing your school email address. As a student, you may have access to some discounts for the full duration of your schooling, while others are available for a limited time this year. We rounded up those up below.

Keep in mind that you can often save even more by using a credit card for back to school shopping, some of which offer cash back bonuses and the ability to earn credits to use towards future purchases.

How to find student discounts

Instead of looking through individual brands’ and retailers’ websites, we consulted sites like UNiDAYS, Student Beans, SheerID and ID.me to find student discounts. You can do this, too, by searching for specific brands and retailers or by browsing discounts by category like office supplies or fashion, for example. You also can see if savings are available in-person, online or both.

Additionally, some brands and retailers use these student discount finders to verify your student status so you can get your student discount online — in stores, you can usually just show a cashier your ID. When you make an account with UNiDAYS, Student Beans or ID.me, for example, you have to use your school email address, your college or university name and your graduation year. Then, when you click on a student discount on a specific brand or retailer’s website that uses the student ID verification platform , you can quickly receive your unique discount code.

DePinho has used most of these services to look for discounts — she noted that UNiDAYS and Student Beans sends email newsletters with highlighted discounts and deals, too, Though she hasn’t used as many as DePinho, Malin has saved on everything from area rugs to backpacks using UNiDAYS. (She’s also taken advantage of discounts on platforms like Hulu and Disney+ during college.)

Best student discount programs

Some retailers run student membership programs, where you can enroll through their websites, while others only offer them in-store and others still offer both. Through our research, we found that membership programs usually offer perks like rewards, exclusive deals, free returns and more, while student discounts solely offer savings on purchases. Below, we included some programs you may be interested in.

Best student discounts

In addition to the retailer programs we think you should know about, we put together a list of student discounts. A warning: This list is by no means exhaustive. We chose these student discounts because we’ve previously featured the brand in our coverage or because the brand offers products or services we think you’ll want to know about. Some discounts are for a single offer — like a discounted membership to a delivery or streaming service — while other discounts are category-specific or sitewide offers. We listed discounts under categories below to help guide your shopping.

Student discounts on dorm essentials

Ghostbed : 33% off your entire order

: 33% off your entire order Spoonflower : Up to 25% off sitewide on home decor for students

: Up to 25% off sitewide on home decor for students Molekule : 25% off air purifiers and filters for a limited time through Aug. 16

: 25% off air purifiers and filters for a limited time through Aug. 16 Brooklyn Bedding : Students get 25% off and free shipping

: Students get 25% off and free shipping Corkcicle : 20% off for students

: 20% off for students Casper: 20% off all mattress purchases over $1,000 and 10% off all soft goods through Student Beans

Student discounts on clothes, shoes and accessories

Student discounts on school supplies

Student discounts for tech

Adobe : Over 60% off Creative Cloud All Apps plan for students and teachers

: Over 60% off Creative Cloud All Apps plan for students and teachers HP : Up to 40% off everyday savings and up to 77% off during HP’s Back to School sale

: Up to 40% off everyday savings and up to 77% off during HP’s Back to School sale Codecademy : 35% off full price for the Codecademy Pro Student Membership which offers access to an interactive curriculum

: 35% off full price for the Codecademy Pro Student Membership which offers access to an interactive curriculum Samsung : Up to 30% off select items with the Education Offers Program

: Up to 30% off select items with the Education Offers Program Razer : 20% off Razer gear, PC parts and accessories, 10% off gaming chairs and 5% off laptops

: 20% off Razer gear, PC parts and accessories, 10% off gaming chairs and 5% off laptops Lenovo : 10% off when students verify status through ID.me and up to an extra $100 off with code BTS2022

: 10% off when students verify status through ID.me and up to an extra $100 off with code BTS2022 Microsoft : Up to 10% off select tech for students and parents

: Up to 10% off select tech for students and parents Adorama : Get varying discounts on brands like SONY, Fujifilm and more after verifying your student status through SheerID

: Get varying discounts on brands like SONY, Fujifilm and more after verifying your student status through SheerID Apple: College students can get a discount on select tech starting at $50 off, 20% off AppleCare+, credit with Apple Trade In and more

Student discounts on fitness memberships and self care

Student discounts on food and entertainment

Babbel : 65% off your first three months of Babbel lessons

: 65% off your first three months of Babbel lessons Pandora : 50% off Pandora’s Premium streaming membership

: 50% off Pandora’s Premium streaming membership Groupon : Get an extra 25% off local deals for six months, then an extra 15% off local deals as long as you are a student

: Get an extra 25% off local deals for six months, then an extra 15% off local deals as long as you are a student EveryPlate : Students can get up to 20% off their first four boxes through UNiDAYS

: Students can get up to 20% off their first four boxes through UNiDAYS Vitacost : Students get an extra 15% off on each purchase

: Students get an extra 15% off on each purchase HelloFresh : Students get 15% off for a whole year of deliveries and free shipping on the first box

: Students get 15% off for a whole year of deliveries and free shipping on the first box Kind Snacks : 15% off all snacks and other food products

: 15% off all snacks and other food products Quest Nutrition : 10% off through UNiDAYS

: 10% off through UNiDAYS Blue Apron : $110 off and free shipping off your first order

: $110 off and free shipping off your first order Spotify : $4.99/month with free limited access to Hulu and SHOWTIME. Students are eligible for 4 years of access.

: $4.99/month with free limited access to Hulu and SHOWTIME. Students are eligible for 4 years of access. DoorDash :$4.99 a month and $0 delivery fees on eligible orders after 30 days of a free trial

:$4.99 a month and $0 delivery fees on eligible orders after 30 days of a free trial AMC: Discounts offered by presenting a student ID at participating theaters

