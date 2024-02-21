Picture this: You’ve just finished a hot, steamy shower. You turn off the water and step out into the cold air. Not so pleasant, right? But now imagine that you’re wrapped in a warm towel. That picture just became a whole lot prettier.

A towel warmer can do more than just give you cozy vibes, says Michael Tidwell, CEO at Only Towel Warmers. “A towel warmer can also serve several other purposes, such as warming the bathroom, drying towels for multiple uses and helping with mold and mildew caused by the wet fabric sitting around.”

To pick the right towel warmer for your needs, consider a few important factors — like type and capacity. To help you shop, we spoke to Tidwell about what to consider when shopping for a towel warmer, then sourced highly rated options for you to shop from.

How we picked the best towel warmers

We consulted Tidwell for guidance to help you shop for a towel warmer. Since he works for a retailer that sells towel warmers, we did not ask him for product recommendations. Here are the features recommended to keep in mind when shopping for a towel warmer

Type: There are wall-mounted towel warmers and freestanding ones that plug into an outlet.

Rating: We focused on towel warmers with at least a 4.0-star average rating from 500 or more reviews to narrow our list.

The best towel warmers of 2024

We focused on highly rated models across different price points and sizes to choose towel warmers worth your consideration.

Best electric towel warmers

This large electric towel warmer can accommodate up to two oversized towels or a bathrobe. The built-in timer allows you to select 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes of heat, according to the brand. After the heat cycle has ended, your towels will stay warm for up to 20 minutes, says Live Fine. The bottom of the base has rubber grippers so it won’t slide on a tile floor, and the lid has a handle to remove it or place it back on once you add or remove a towel. This warmer has a 4.4-star average from over 1,990 reviews on Amazon.

Like the Live Fine model, this towel heater can hold two oversized towels. It reaches its full heating capabilities in six minutes and has an auto shut-off at 60 minutes, according to the brand. The towel warmer, which has a 4.5-star average rating from over 4,300 reviews on Amazon, also comes with a citrus fragrance disc that slides into the lid to leave your towels with a slightly orangey scent.

The largest towel warmer on our list has a 4.2-star average rating from over 3,260 reviews on Amazon. According to the brand, it can fit two oversized towels, with room for a smaller hand towel or washcloth. It has a built-in timer to heat your towels for 15-, 30-, 45- or 60-minutes before the automatic shut-off kicks in. The base also has built-in cord storage, allowing you to keep the cord tucked out of site when not in use. This warmer comes in white or gray, with different choices for accent colors (like blue, black or bamboo).

This option takes ten minutes to warm your towels and you can set it so they stay warm for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes before the machine shuts off. The bucket holds up to two oversized towels and is lightweight and has a handle for easy portability, according to the brand. Beyond towels, Tmwings suggests warming up your pajamas in this device, which has a 4.4-star average rating from over 550 reviews on Amazon.

This towel warmer, which comes in black or white, operates with a single button. Simply push it to turn it on and it will warm up to two oversized towels for 60 minutes, according to the brand. This model has a flip-top lid, so you can just pop it up, grab your towel and then pop the lid back down when you’re done. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 700 reviews on Amazon.

Available in a medium size (which fits a regular size towel) or extra large size (which fits two oversized towels), this warmer has a 4.1-star average from over 540 reviews on Amazon. Like many others on the list, you can set its warmer so towels stay warm for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes before the machine automatically shuts off. One other thing to note: At nearly 13 pounds, this is the heaviest machine on the list — which won’t be an issue if you plan to keep it in one spot. If you want something you can move around, you may want to consider one of the others.

Best wall-mounted towel warmers

Don’t have a ton of floor space? This towel warmer is built to be mounted on the wall and can be hardwired or plugged into an available outlet. To use, drape your towel over the top bar, so it hangs down on both sides. Then, turn the device on (there’s a one or two-hour built-in timer option, as well as an auto shut-off) and the bars will heat up to warm your towel. It can also be used to dry towels after you’ve used them. This warmer has a 4.1-star average rating from over 650 reviews on Amazon.

Heat up to two towels on this 8-bar, wall-mounted towel warmer. The timer can be set for 15 or 30 minutes and has an automatic shut-off to conserve energy. This rack cannot be hardwired — it comes with a plug-in cord that is six feet long. It comes in stainless steel, brushed nickel and matte black to match your bathroom decor.

This hardwired warmer can fit up to two standard towels at once and is designed to be continuously on — it will go into power-saving mode when not in use. Not only does it warm towels, it can dry damp towels (along with things like wet bathing suits and bathrobes), according to the brand. This model heats up in 10 minutes and comes with a two-year warranty.

Best heated towel racks

Tangkula’s towel rack stands on its own or can be wall-mounted and it has an LED display that allows you to control time and temperature. There are seven different temperature settings between 84 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit and you can set the timer for anywhere between one and eight hours. According to the brand, this warmer is coated in heat-resistant plastic, making it less likely to tarnish or rust.

This free-standing, stainless steel warmer is meant to be left on always to ensure you have warm towels and it will automatically turn off if it reaches 167 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a 77-inch cord so you can almost always reach a plug in your bathroom and warm up to two standard towels at once. It stands 37 inches tall and is 15.5 inches wide at its widest point.

Shaped differently than the other racks on this list, this warmer has a curved design that can fit two towels simultaneously. It can heat to 131 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes. It can also be used as a drying rack and it comes with a mounting kit if you want to hang it rather than have it be freestanding. One thing to note: This option has a cord that is four feet long, which is shorter than the others on this list — so you’ll want to install it near a plug.

Frequently asked questions Are certain materials more suited to being heated in a towel warmer? Towels come in various materials but are most commonly made with some type of cotton — a fabrication perfectly suited to a towel warmer. “Cotton towels hold heat well compared to materials,” says Tidwell. “This makes cotton a great choice to use with a warmer.” As for other common materials used for towels, they should all be fine in a warmer. Linen towels tend to be a bit thinner, so they may not take as long to heat and polyester towels tend to be denser, so may take more time. Is it okay to put wet towels in a towel warmer? The short answer is yes, you can put wet towels in your warmer. Tidwell says a towel warmer can be a great way of preventing mildew from building up on damp towels that are lying around. That said, you should avoid putting soaking wet towels in there — damp is a better way to go. Unlike a dryer, a towel warmer doesn’t tumble the contents around, so there is no way to get enough hot airflow around a super wet towel to dry it fully. Can you put other types of items in your towel warmer? Absolutely! Most of the towel warmers we featured on the list above also suggest putting a bathrobe or pajamas in them to get them nice and toasty before slipping them on.

Michael Tidwell is the CEO at Only Towel Warmers, an online retailer that sells towel warmers, bidets and more

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed an expert on what to look for when shopping for a towel warmer.

