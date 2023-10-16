A good bathrobe can fill a lot of different roles in your life. It can be used after a shower in addition to, or in place of, a bath towel. It can be worn around the house to keep you warm or thrown on while you do your hair and makeup before putting on your clothes.

To pick the perfect bathrobe, you need to think about a few factors — like whether you want something lightweight or a style that feels plush and cozy as well as how long you want your robe to be. To help you shop, we spoke to experts about what to consider when shopping for a bathrobe and asked NBC Select editors to share their favorite bathrobes.

How we picked the best bathrobes

To pick the bathrobes on this list, we relied on recommendations from NBC Select editors. Many that made the list were either contenders or winners that we tested for our 2023 Best of Bed and Bath awards. To help you shop, we also asked design and textile professionals from The Citizenry and Serena & Lily for shopping guidance. Since they work for brands that make bathrobes, we did not ask them for product recommendations, and any products from The Citizenry and Serena & Lily on our list are there because they came highly recommended by NBC Select editors. Here are the features experts recommend you keep in mind when shopping for robes:

Some people like to wear their bathrobes with nothing underneath. “The fabric will be right up against your skin. “Because of this, you should look for the softest material possible,” says Paulo Kos, vice president of design and development at home goods brand The Citizenry. Absorbency: If you will be slipping on the robe after a bath or shower, you should look for a style that’s made from an absorbent material. “Although you may towel off before slipping into your bathrobe, your skin may still be damp, so you want something that will help you as dry as a second towel,” says Kos. The experts we spoke to recommend cotton as it tends to be very absorbent.

If you will be slipping on the robe after a bath or shower, you should look for a style that’s made from an absorbent material. “Although you may towel off before slipping into your bathrobe, your skin may still be damp, so you want something that will help you as dry as a second towel,” says Kos. The experts we spoke to recommend cotton as it tends to be very absorbent. Machine washable: “One thing that is sometimes overlooked is making sure your robe is machine washable. A robe should be easy to enjoy and live with — without having to make a trip to the dry cleaner,” says Sarah Smith, manager of product training at Serena & Lily. All of the robes selected by our editors are machine washable.

The best bathrobes of 2023

The below bathrobes are all favorites of NBC Select editors. Many were tested and earned a 2023 Best of Bed and Bath award.

We tested this robe for our 2023 Best of Bed and Bath awards, and it won the top slot for best robe. The 100% organic cotton style was a Select staff favorite because it’s perfect for post-shower or simply for lounging around the house. “The soft waffle weave fabric is super lightweight, so I never feel hot when I wear it right out of the shower, which is my usual problem with robes,” says Mili Godio, Select updates editor. The robe is cozy and absorbent, according to Select’s editorial project manager Rebecca Rodriguez.

Material: 100% organic cotton | Sizes: S, M, L | Colors: Olive, Rose, Mist

Another robe we tested for our 2023 Best of Bed and Bath awards, this one scored points (and won an award) for being great to throw on post-shower. This robe is a shorter style, hitting at the knee or above on most people. It also has short sleeves and no collar. “It felt light to wear and was perfect for post-shower because it was basically like wearing a really light towel around my house,” says Rosalie Tinelli, senior social media editor at Select. Tinelli also likes that the 100% organic long-staple cotton robe is quick drying.

Material: 100% organic cotton | Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL | Colors: light blue on white, French blue on white, light pink on white, navy on white, white on white, gray on white

This short style is made from polyester charmeuse, a material that is not very absorbent — so it’s better for lounging than it is for putting on after you shower. “It’s so lightweight and a great kimono-style robe to throw on before bed, while I’m getting ready in the morning or even just having breakfast on a lazy weekend morning,” says Zoe Malin, associate updates editor at Select. “It’s so luxurious feeling while still being cozy. This would be an amazing gift, especially for new moms.” The robe can be machine washed on cold and tumbled dried on low, according to the brand.

Material: Polyester charmeuse | Sizes: XS-S, M-L, XL, 1X-2X | Colors: In Bloom, Confetti Dot, Animal Print

Brooklinen’s duvet cover was featured on our list of best duvets of 2023, and the sheets earned a spot on our list of best sheets. According to Select’s associate reporter Bianca Alvarez, the ribbed bathrobe is also a winner. “It is plush, dried me quickly and was easy to wash — I could go on and on about it,” says Alvarez. The robe has a relaxed fit and wide sleeves. It also has two side-seam pockets for you to stash your phone, tissues or anything else you want to keep with you.

Material: Turkish cotton | Sizes: XS-S, M-L, XL-XXL | Colors: Vanilla, blue sea

This 100% long-staple Turkish cotton unisex robe earned a 2023 Best of Bed and Bath award. It is made from 4-ply cotton gauze and has two side pockets and a waist tie. Alvarez enjoys the size and fit of this robe, saying that she can adjust how tight it fits using the attached tie, and that the length falls comfortably right below her knees. Both Alvarez and Malin found the material to be soft and warm without causing them to overheat by being too thick or fluffy. “It’s lightweight and breezy, so I can comfortably wear it for hours, and it makes for a great all-season robe,” says Malin.

Material: Cotton gauze | Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 1X, 2X, 3X | Colors: Rose, clover, surplus, dusk, coal

This robe has long sleeves and hits below the knees. It has two large pockets on the front and a tie closure. Malin is a particular fan of the fabric: “It is so soft and buttery. It’s not thick but still feels cozy,” she says. Malin also notes the fabric absorbed water droplets quickly and seemed to almost repel water.

Material: Pima cotton | Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL | Colors: Off white, black, navy, evergreen, rosewood, cognac, cocoa

If you prefer a plush robe, this one from Serena & Lily fits the bill. It has a waffle weave front and a terry cloth lining for maximum absorbency. I love to wrap myself in it after a bath — it’s so soft and feels like a robe you’d find at a luxurious spa. Not only does it absorb water almost immediately, the material also dries very quickly so you’re not hanging out in a wet robe. It hits just above the ankles and has long sleeves, so it’s a good robe for colder months when you need something to keep you warm.

Material: Turkish cotton | Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colors: White

How to shop for a bathrobe

If you are looking to purchase a bathrobe, the experts we spoke to suggested you keep the following tips in mind while shopping:

Material: “Your bathrobe can get a lot of use, so you want to make sure it is made from a material that will last over time and through countless washes. Cotton is both durable and absorbent,” says Kos. There are a variety of different types of cotton — which type you chose really comes down to preference. Turkish cotton tends to be thicker and more plush, while pima cotton tends to be more lightweight and regular cotton is usually a midweight fabric.

“Your bathrobe can get a lot of use, so you want to make sure it is made from a material that will last over time and through countless washes. Cotton is both durable and absorbent,” says Kos. There are a variety of different types of cotton — which type you chose really comes down to preference. Turkish cotton tends to be thicker and more plush, while pima cotton tends to be more lightweight and regular cotton is usually a midweight fabric. Style: “It’s important to consider how you’ll be using your bathrobe in order to find a style that best fits you and your life,” says Ariel Kaye, founder of Parachute. “Will you be putting it on straight out of the shower? Do you want to wear it while getting ready? Or will you be using it to lounge around the house?” Your answers to these questions will impact the style you will choose. For example, if you’ll be wearing the robe while getting ready in the morning, a lightweight, short option may be best — that way you won’t get too hot while blow drying your hair. If you want to wrap yourself up in something cozy or need it to suck up water on your skin post-shower, a thicker terry cloth robe may be better.

“It’s important to consider how you’ll be using your bathrobe in order to find a style that best fits you and your life,” says Ariel Kaye, founder of Parachute. “Will you be putting it on straight out of the shower? Do you want to wear it while getting ready? Or will you be using it to lounge around the house?” Your answers to these questions will impact the style you will choose. For example, if you’ll be wearing the robe while getting ready in the morning, a lightweight, short option may be best — that way you won’t get too hot while blow drying your hair. If you want to wrap yourself up in something cozy or need it to suck up water on your skin post-shower, a thicker terry cloth robe may be better. Warmth: Consider the climate you live in when shopping for a robe — or the time of year you’ll wear it most. “You might choose a lighter robe in the summer months or in a warm household but a terry style with a thick shawl collar is nice for cool autumn or winter days,” says Whittney Thornburg, design director at Coyuchi.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Paulo Kos is the vice president of design and development at The Citizenry

Sarah Smith is the manager of product training at Serena & Lily

Ariel Kaye is the founder of Parachute

Whittney Thornburg is the design director at Coyuchi

Why trust Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she spoke to experts about what to consider when shopping for a bathrobe.

