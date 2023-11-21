Whether you are going on a trip or just need a way to keep your medications straight, a travel pill case can help. “They keep you organized so you can more easily remember to take your medications as prescribed each day,” says Dr. Karla Robinson, a board-certified family physician and medical editor at GoodRx. “They can also help you keep track of medication you’ve already taken for the day, to prevent taking extra doses by mistake.”

Travel pill cases or organizers can especially be helpful on a trip because they are easier to pack than multiple pill bottles, says Robinson. Don’t take prescription medication? They can also be used for supplements and vitamins.

How we picked the best travel pill cases

The right travel pill case for you will have to do with your specific needs. However, the experts we spoke with did say there are some universal things that everyone should look for. Those characteristics include:

Delineated compartments: Most travel pill cases come with different areas to hold at least a week’s worth of medication and our experts recommend paying close attention to the way those compartments are situated. Look for clearly delineated compartments for each day if you take medication once a day or enough compartments for multiple times of day (morning, noon, evening, bedtime) if you take things at different times over 24 hours, says Alice Benjamin, a nurse practitioner and founder of the lifestyle website Ask Nurse Alice.

The best travel pill cases of 2023

We consulted with medical professionals about what to look for when shopping for a travel pill case. Then, using their guidance, we rounded up highly rated options from top retailers.

This case stores up to seven days’ worth of medication and each compartment has a different colored lid and is labeled with the day of the week. Each compartment can hold up to 12 large vitamins and the lids stay firmly shut until you push the button to open them, according to the brand. Because this case has one large compartment for each day, it’s best for people who take all their pills at the same time of day. This option has a 4.8-star average from over 47,800 reviews on Amazon.

This aluminum pill organizer is made up of seven compartments that screw together to form a larger vessel that’s shaped like, well, a big pill. Each compartment is labeled with the day of the week and can hold up to eight fish oil pills or 16 large vitamins, according to the brand. When closed, the compartments are airtight and keep out moisture, according to Zannaki. This pill organizer has a 4.5-star average from over 1,350 reviews on Amazon and comes in six colors — including matte pink, ice blue and midnight black.

If you need to take medication or supplements in the morning and then again at night, this pill organizer may be a good option for you. Inside a larger box that locks shut with a plastic clasp sits seven smaller containers that each have two compartments. Each container comes in a different rainbow hue and is labeled with a day of the week on the side. When pulled out and laid flat, each container is split down the middle and can be opened on either side.You can take the larger container if you will be away for a week or can just select a few of the smaller containers if you are taking a shorter trip. This pill organizer has a 4.8-star average from over 8,600 reviews on Amazon.

My husband recently bought this to keep his daily vitamins and supplements in and I love how chic it looks sitting on our bathroom counter. Made from BPA-free plastic, there are seven individual canisters (each labeled with a day of the week) that slot into a larger container to keep them all together and secure. Each canister is shaped like a skinny tube and can be opened from either end. Inside, there is a divider. So, you can put your morning medication in the top and your evening medications in the bottom. The larger container everything fits in has a rotating handle. When closed, it keeps the canisters locked in place and when opened, it props up the container at an angle so you can easily see your canisters.

Made for people who take medications twice a day, this pill case has two removable trays. Each one has seven compartments labeled with the day of the week and one tray has moons on each compartment to denote the medication you take at night, while the other has suns for the medication you take in the morning. Each compartment has a push button that opens it and can fit up to 60 Aspirin, according to the brand. This pill case has a 4.6-star average from over 89,000 reviews on Amazon.

If you need to be able to travel with two weeks’ worth of medications or want to buy a one-week organizer for both you and your significant other, this two-pack is for you. For under $10, you get two separate pill cases that have seven separate compartments, each marked with a day of the week. Each container is a different color, making it easy to differentiate them. The compartments can each hold up to eight large supplements and the lids snap closed, according to the brand. This two-pack has a 4.6-star average from 2,900 reviews on Amazon.

Benjamin recommends a locking pill case for anyone with children and says choosing one with an alarm can be helpful for those who tend to forget to take their medication. This pill case delivers on both fronts. This pill organizer has 28 compartments, which equates to four weeks worth of once-a-day doses or two weeks worth of twice-a-day doses. You can program up to six alarms and set it so that when the alarm goes off, only the medication you are supposed to take at that time is accessible. In between uses, you can lock the case with a key. This case has a 4.3-star average from over 3,200 reviews on Amazon.

Questions to ask yourself when shopping for a travel pill case

Shopping for a travel pill case is highly personal, as everyone has different needs when it comes to medications and supplements. To ensure you select a travel pill case best suited for you, experts recommend asking yourself these questions.

What are your storage needs?

If you take only a few pills a day, you may be fine with a smaller case. If you take more medication or need to take things at different times of the day, a larger option with more compartments will serve you better. “That said, if you are traveling, I always recommend packing more than you will technically need,” says Robinson. “That way you are covered if something happens.” With this in mind, selecting something that will fit a bit more than you think you’ll need is wise.

How will you be using your pill case?

Will you only be using your pill case when you travel? Or do you want something to put on your counter at home so your pills are organized and easy to remember? This may influence your choice. If you are just throwing it in a suitcase, you may not need to worry about aesthetics as much. But if it will be sitting out on your counter, consider something that you won’t mind looking at every day.

Are your medications light-sensitive?

The potency of some medications can be impacted if they are exposed to moisture and light, says Benjamin. Since bathrooms can get humid thanks to hot showers, you want a pill case that closes tightly so your medications aren’t exposed to that humid air. If you are taking a medication that shouldn’t be exposed to light, you’ll want to look for an opaque or darkly tinted pill case. In terms of maintaining the integrity of your medications, washing your pill case with soap and water regularly is also important — it ensures you aren’t transferring bacteria or residue to new medication you add in there, says Robinson.

Dr. Karla Robinson i s a board-certified family physician and medical editor at GoodRx.

s a board-certified family physician and medical editor at GoodRx. Alice Benjamin is a nurse practitioner and founder of the lifestyle website Ask Nurse Alice.

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she spoke to two medical professionals about what to consider when shopping for a travel pill case.

