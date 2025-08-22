When it comes to flying, there are certain rules you have to follow. Some examples: Your carry-on luggage must meet your airline’s requirements, you can only bring liquids in containers that accommodate 3.4 ounces or less through security and you have to check in before your flight is scheduled to depart. Now, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is adding some new rules to that list.

More specifically, the TSA has added three items to their list of things you cannot travel with. Read on to find out what they are. Hint: It may impact your beauty routine while you’re on the road.

What are the newly banned items from TSA?

If you travel with cordless hair styling tools — like curling irons or flat irons — you’ll want to pay attention. Those tools often contain butane or gas cartridges to fuel them, which are now banned in checked luggage. More specifically, the Federal Aviation Administration has updated their policy so you can no longer fly with the following in your checked luggage:

Curling irons or flatirons that contains gas cartridges

Curling irons or flat irons fueled by butane

Spare gas cartridges for curling irons or flat irons

The good news? You’re still allowed to bring these items in carry-on luggage as long as they have a safety cover that prevents them from accidentally being turned on or activated in your bag.

Hair tools you can travel with

Below, we rounded up a few hair tools that are totally safe to travel with — including corded options that can go in your checked luggage or cordless options that run on a battery and can go in your carry-on.

CHI Original 1-inch Digital Ceramic Iron $ 94.95 $ 99.99 Amazon Now 5% off What to know Plate type: ceramic and tourmaline | Plate size: 1 inch | Heat settings: 5 | Digital display: yes | Max heat: 425 degrees Fahrenheit | Automatic shut off: after 60 minutes What we like Ceramic plates

Heats quickly Something to note Nothing to note

This corded flat iron has ceramic plates that give hair a smooth finish, according to the brand. It takes 30 seconds to heat up to the maximum temperature of 425 degrees Fahrenheit and has an LED display that’s easy to read.

Another corded hair tool, this curling iron has a 1.25-inch diameter to give you loose curls. The barrel has a nano titanium exterior to reduce frizz and a cool tip to help prevent you from burning your fingertips, according to the brand.

Willing to splurge? Dyson’s straightener is cordless and has a rechargeable battery instead of a gas cartridge or butane. Even still, it comes with a case you can put it in for travel. The tool has intelligent heat control, so it adjusts automatically based on your hair thickness and texture, according to the brand. It also has an automatic shut-off after ten minutes of inactivity.

This battery-operated curling iron has a rotating wand so you don’t have to turn it with your wrist. It also has a temperature control system that constantly checks the temperature to prevent it from overheating and scorching your hair, according to the brand. To use, take one-inch sections of hair, clip them inside the barrel and then push a button to twist the barrel and wrap your hair around it. Then, push the same button to release your strands.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more