Whether you’re power-walking through the neighborhood, on your feet from 9 to 5 or constantly chasing after kids (pets included), a comfortable, slip-resistant shoe with real support isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity.

If you can swing it, experts say your best bet is to get properly fitted at a specialty shoe store, especially if you're dealing with foot pain or conditions like plantar fasciitis. Your foot size can also change during pregnancy and menopause, making a proper fitting extra helpful. But if you can't get to your local sneaker shop, here's the good news: brands like Brooks, Asics, Saucony, Skechers and New Balance sell some of their most popular options on Amazon.

Below, I curated a list of highly rated women's walking sneakers for on Amazon with expert advice in mind. Once you incorporate a pair into everyday activity, your feet will thank you.

How I picked the best women's walking shoes on Amazon

In our guide to the best women's walking shoes, podiatrists Olga Shvets and Miguel Cunha break down what factors you should consider while shopping. Below are a few of the most important ones, which I used to guide my recommendations for the best women's walking shoes available on Amazon.

Arch support: One of the first steps to buying the right walking shoe is knowing what type of arch support you need: neutral, low or high. This depends on your foot type. You can be a pronator (when your ankle or arch rolls or tips inward slightly, which is common with low arches), a supinator (when your weight rolls onto the outer edges of your feet, which is common with high arches) or neutral (when your foot lands on your heel and rolls forward so your impact is distributed evenly). Looking at a pair of your well-worn sneakers can help you figure out where you need the most support, but to learn more about determining your arch type, check out our guide.

: Look for a footbed made of memory foam or an ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) anti-compression insole for maximum comfort. Comfortable, durable uppers: Flexible uppers made from durable materials last the longest. A breathable fabric is also a smart choice to allow for maximum ventilation to avoid moisture that can cause Athlete’s foot or other complications from fungus.

Flexible uppers made from durable materials last the longest. A breathable fabric is also a smart choice to allow for maximum ventilation to avoid moisture that can cause Athlete’s foot or other complications from fungus. Lightweight: A heavy shoe is likely to cause foot fatigue as you wear it. Opt for a lightweight sneaker to keep you comfortable and fast on your feet.

The best women’s walking shoes on Amazon

Using the expert guidance I detailed above, I rounded up some of the best women's walking shoes on Amazon. I prioritized highly rated options from brands NBC Select has previously covered, and made sure they're breathable, lightweight and provide excellent arch support. I highlighted shoes across price ranges, too.

These sneakers are a big hit among the NBC Select staff members who've tested them. “They're so well-cushioned that I can wear them all day,” says NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris, who has flat feet. The sneakers also have a wider toe box.

These mesh slip-ons are breathable and lightweight, and they have a sock liner that adapts to your foot while you walk, according to the brand. The insole is made of Skechers’ Gogo Max technology, which provides added cushioning and support. You can buy the sneakers in medium, narrow and wide sizes, plus over 30 color options, like hot pink, red, charcoal, black and taupe.

The Saucony Guide is one of Cunha's top picks because it has thick cushioning and high sidewalls for maximum stability, as well as a supportive sole that absorbs impact. It's also a NBC Select Wellness Award winner. “I always recommend this shoe because it delivers a softer heel strike and takes some stress off the foot,” he says.

These sneakers have a leather upper, making them extra durable, and rubber soles to provide grip as you walk. They’re made with a memory foam sole for cushioning, and they're designed to move air from your heel to your forefoot and back to keep feet cool, according to the brand.

The Ghost Max 3 is one of Brooks’ most cushioned sneakers, helping keep your feet comfortable during long walks and all-day wear, says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “I throw these on to walk four to five miles in Central Park when I’m taking a rest day from running, and the insole cradles my achy feet while the foam takes pressure off my joints,” she says. “I can also stand in them all day and feel supported, like when I’m on my feet while running errands for hours.” The sneakers’ substantial foam layer is relatively even across the shoe, and the outsole has a rocker shape — both features support a natural heel-to-toe stride, according to the brand. The shoes also have a broad, stable base and a ventilated mesh upper.

“These are hands-down the best walking sneakers I’ve tested that are under $100 — I was actually shocked when I saw the price tag because they feel and look so similar to a Hoka Bondi or Brooks Ghost Max,” says Malin. “If you want a maximum cushion shoe like those trendy models, but for a fraction of the price, I highly recommend buying a pair of Nortiv 8 ActiveFloats.” The sneakers have a thick foam midsole, a durable rubber outsole and a breathable upper, plus they come in wide sizes.

Nike’s Promina shoe is specially designed for walking. Its thick layer of foam and grooved, flexible rocker outsole helps you move through smooth heel-to-toe transitions, according to the brand. The shoe also has a wide forefoot, arch and toe box, as well as a soft foam collar and extra grippy base for added traction. You can buy the sneakers in standard or extra-wide sizes.

“Since I live in Manhattan, I walk everywhere, so comfort and support are non-negotiables for me,” says Malin. “But I also want something fashionable enough to wear with jeans or a dress during my day-to-day life. These Adidas sneakers check all my boxes. I’ve had them for about three years and have worn them for over 10 hours on my busiest days. My feet never feel tired or sore when I have them on, and despite beating them up over the years, they’ve stayed in pretty good condition.” The sneakers have a leather upper, rubber outsole and platform base.

Like the Adidas Vl Court Bold, the New Balance 574 Core has a less athletic look compared to most of the other options on our list, so you can incorporate it into your everyday wardrobe while still keeping your feet comfortable. I wear mine with jeans and leggings all the time, and travel in them often. They have an EVA foam midsole, a suede and mesh upper and a rubber outsole. The sneakers have a slight platform, which I find more comfortable compared to completely flat shoes.

These shoes are lightweight and breathable, plus they have extra padding in the sole and heel collar for added comfort. They’re also machine washable for easy cleaning.

The Doussprt is a slip-on sneaker with an elastic cuff. It's upper is made of mesh fabric and it has a perforated arch for extra ventilation. Additionally, the shoe's air cushion technology provides a buffer between you and the ground to help protect you from injury, according to Doussprt. The mesh and EVA footbed adds arch support, and the sneaker has a slip-resistant heel and a wide, round toe, making it ideal for those who stand for long periods of time, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a contributing editor at NBC Select who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, I researched and gathered sneaker options that align with expert guidance, and consulted NBC Select's previous coverage about women's walking shoes.

