Luggage is always the trickiest part of traveling, especially when it comes to choosing the right bag for your trip. For your next getaway, a wheeled duffel may be the solution to your packing worries. Sally Nguyen, a travel advisor and content creator who’s been to 44 countries, says duffels, which are soft-sided and usually cylindrical in shape, are known for being lightweight, flexible and roomy. Paired with the portability of wheels, they’re perfect for packing a lot while skipping the rigidity of a suitcase.

Below, I gathered the best wheeled duffel bags for every kind of traveler, using advice from Nguyen, along with top-rated picks and suggestions from the shopping experts on our NBC Select staff.

How I picked the best duffel bag

When putting together this list, I kept the following factors in mind, based on Nguyen’s expert travel advice and my own travel experiences.

Size: Wheeled duffels come in a range of sizes, including smaller carry-ons and larger, checked bags. For shorter, weekend trips, Nguyen recommends bags that are around 22-26 inches, while she says 30-32 inch bags work better for longer, extended travel. Below, I included bags of various sizes to suit different types and lengths of travel.

The best wheeled duffels in 2026

I compiled options recommended by NBC Select staff and travel experts, along with highly rated picks from trusted brands, to help you find the best wheeled duffel bag for your needs.

This duffel is a go-to favorite of NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who says she’s constantly amazed by how much she can stuff inside of it. “I can overpack for a five-day trip and have no trouble closing the bag because of its unique design with a built-in garment bag,” she says. The duffel’s open-bottom design allows you to store longer pieces like suits and dresses more easily without getting overly wrinkled, and you can also access the hanging garments without having to go through the rest of your suitcase, according to the brand.

“I usually put dresses, long pants and skirts and jackets in the garment bag part, and put the rest of my folded clothes and toiletry bags in the large main compartment,” says Malin. “There’s also tons of interior pockets, which I use for underwear, socks and other accessories,” she says. The bag has two shoe compartments that can fit up to a men’s size 12, and, due to the compact size, can also easily fit into car trunks and the overhead compartments on planes, she says. “Everyone who sees me using this is jealous and wants to know where to get one,” says Malin.

Malin also loves the Halfday Carry-On Garment Roller’s interior pockets, which she says are great for socks, underwear and accessories Courtesy Zoe Malin

Nguyen loves that despite how lightweight this wheeled duffel is (it weighs less than 5 pounds), it’s still “incredibly spacious.” It has plenty of storage, including an easily-accessible end compartment, an interior mesh pocket, and a front zippered pocket, according to the brand. The zipper is lockable and reflective, and has a storm flap for extra protection. The bag’s wheels are also reinforced, while the duffel itself is made from water-repellent nylon and ballistic polyester. The versatile design also allows you to carry the bag three ways: on the side using the grab handle, at the top with the top handle, and as a backpack with the zip-away straps, according to the brand. Nguyen also says the bag is easy to store when not in use because of its compressive, flat-folding capabilities.

This wheeled duffel is a luxury option that Nyugen suggests as an ideal blend of style and functionality. The two-section design includes a large section and a flatter section that unzips on the bottom, along with cinching garment panels that preserves your clothes and protects them from wrinkling while traveling, according to the brand. The bag’s leather touchpoints add an elegant touch, plus it has TSA-approved locks to keep your things secure at all times. Functionally, it also has impact-resistant wheels and a telescoping handle, which, along with the strong, ballistic nylon material, Nguyen says makes for a very durable duffel overall. You can also personalize the bag with free monogramming, when purchased from Briggs & Riley (which also offers a lifetime guarantee).

This is Nguyen’s “budget-friendly, no-fuss option” for travelers looking for an affordable wheeled choice. The grab handles placed around the bag makes it easy to lift from the top, front and sides, and the telescoping handle locks for easier maneuverability, according to the brand. The duffel has separate pockets for shoes and wet or dirty clothes, and is reinforced at the corners for added protection against bumps or rough handling. Nguyen also says the wheels, which are the same kind used for inline skates, are very durable, making for smooth travels when pulling the duffel along a range of surfaces.

If you’re an overpacker, this duffel from Patagonia may be just what you need. It has a large, 100L capacity along with internal straps for compressing all of your things, according to the brand. The zippered side pockets make it easy to access your belongings on the go, and the external chain loops let you attach any extra that doesn’t fit inside. The duffel is made from a durable, recycled ripstop fabric, and has a laminated exterior for extra weather-resistance during travel, according to Patagonia. This bag is also easy to store, because of the collapsible frame that you can fold while not in use. This duffel has a 4.3-star rating from 44 reviews on Patagonia.

The oversized wheels on this duffle make it easy to pull through the airport, the train station, and even down the street, according to the brand. It also has multiple rockets, including a hidden front compartment for shoes, and interior straps to help you with holding down your belongings. The bag’s polyester fabric is both water-repellent and abrasion-resistant, and the frame collapses fully for compact storage. The grab handles on the top and side, along with the quick-release handle at the top, makes the bag easy to carry in multiple ways, and the bag is also highly rated, with a 4.5-star rating from 30 reviews at Away.

How to shop for wheeled duffels

When shopping for wheeled duffels, you should primarily consider your use case and the overall design and durability of the bag. Below, Nguyen and I compiled some tips on what to keep in mind while browsing before your next trip.

Use : Consider how you like to travel, and what kind of wheeled luggage will best fit those needs; do you need something that’s lighter and more portable for short trips, or a bag that’s larger and more rugged for outdoor adventure travel? If you tend to travel by plane, you’ll also want to check that your bag adheres to airline carry-on and checked luggage sizes, she says.

: Consider how you like to travel, and what kind of wheeled luggage will best fit those needs; do you need something that’s lighter and more portable for short trips, or a bag that’s larger and more rugged for outdoor adventure travel? If you tend to travel by plane, you’ll also want to check that your bag adheres to airline carry-on and checked luggage sizes, she says. Features: Not all wheeled duffels are created equal. For example, if you’re a long-distance walker, you may need one with more durable wheels, or a bag with reinforced, comfortable straps for carrying on your back. If you’re anything like me and can’t help but overpack, you’ll want a wheeled duffel bag with plenty of organizational compartments and compression straps (which are perfect for last-minute bag-stuffing).

Frequently asked questions What are wheeled duffels best for? Since duffel bags are so versatile and you could use them for a variety of weekend travel plans, Nguyen says they’re best for packing casual wear and outdoor gear. “They’re especially useful for road trips, active vacations, or destinations where you need more flexible storage, like safaris or beach holidays.” What are the benefits of using a wheeled duffel, specifically? According to Nguyen, a wheeled duffel “combines the best of both worlds”; you get the flexibility and spaciousness of a duffel bag, and the convenience of portable, rolling luggage. It also alleviates the shoulder strains that come with carrying travel backpacks, which can be really helpful when you’re spending long periods of time in airports or on the streets with a heavier load. Duffels are also great for squeezing into tight spaces, like overhead bins, since their soft-sided adaptability makes them easier to manipulate.

