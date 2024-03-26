Anyone experiencing difficulty falling asleep — or staying asleep — has likely tried several tools and tricks to get better rest. Several items can support good sleep, including cooling sheets and anti-snoring devices. One gadget that experts often recommend: white noise machines. We asked six sleep experts about the benefits of white noise and the features to look for. They helped us pick the LectroFan Evo as our favorite white noise machine.

“If someone has difficulty sleeping because of various sounds, whether those environmental sounds are constant or sporadic, then a white noise machine may help to smooth out that noise,” explains Dr. Michael Gradisar, head of sleep science at Sleep Cycle, a sleep tracking app. In addition to helping with sleep, a white noise machine can also be used to drown out distracting noise while working on trying to concentrate.

How we picked the best white noise machines

Beyond just playing white noise, sleep experts say there are a few other specifications you should look for when shopping.

Volume control : The experts we spoke with agreed that a volume knob is an important component to look for. “The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that environmental noise should be below 40 dB between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.,” says Gradisar. “Sleep science shows that if sounds are loud, but not loud enough to wake you up, they may affect your deep sleep during the night.” All the options on our list can control the volume or play white noise at under 40 dB.

: The experts we spoke with agreed that a volume knob is an important component to look for. “The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that environmental noise should be below 40 dB between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.,” says Gradisar. “Sleep science shows that if sounds are loud, but not loud enough to wake you up, they may affect your deep sleep during the night.” All the options on our list can control the volume or play white noise at under 40 dB. Bonus features : In addition to playing white noise, many machines also have additional functions that can be helpful for sleep — like the ability to play other soothing sounds, a clock or a light that gently turns on to mimic sunrise to wake you. Gradisar also recommends looking for a portable white noise machine so you can take it with you on trips and other locations that may be noisy while you sleep.

: In addition to playing white noise, many machines also have additional functions that can be helpful for sleep — like the ability to play other soothing sounds, a clock or a light that gently turns on to mimic sunrise to wake you. Gradisar also recommends looking for a portable white noise machine so you can take it with you on trips and other locations that may be noisy while you sleep. Price: There is a massive range in price for white noise machines — and more expensive doesn’t necessarily mean better. “Get one that is in your budget— no particular one has been shown to independently improve sleep,” said Dr. Abhinav Singh, the facility director of the Indiana Sleep Center. Machines with more functions often come in at a higher price point, whereas basic models cost less. To cover all budgets, we included various options and varying prices.

The best white noise machines

We asked NBC Select staff for their favorites to compile a list of the best sleep machines. We also collected some highly rated options that meet the criteria our experts suggested.

The LectroFan Evo won an NBC Select Wellness Award for best sound machine last year. It is a compact model with ten fan sounds, ten white, pink and brown noise variations and two ocean sounds. The machine offers precise volume control, a timer to automatically turn off sounds and an audio connector for headphones or a portable speaker. “I love this sound machine,” says editorial projects associate Rebecca Rodriguez, who often struggles with anxiety before bed. “I don’t really need anything fancy out of a sound machine and this one is simple, small and was so relaxing.“

The Hatch Restore 2 is a cross between a sunrise alarm clock and a sound machine that enables you to play consistent white noise. Sunrise alarm clocks gradually emit light to gently encourage you out of your slumber instead of suddenly jolting you awake as standard alarm clocks do. This machine has a white, brown and pink noise setting and you can adjust the volume to your liking. “After using it for months, I can safely say that the Hatch Restore 2 (which the brand sent me to try) has altered my sleep for the better,” says Zoe Malin, NBC Select associate updates editor. “I no longer dread waking up because I have the device’s beautiful lightscape and serene noise to look forward to.”

Another NBC Select Wellness Award winner, this option is a favorite of Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg. She likes this hybrid sound machine and alarm clock so much she bought one after testing it for the awards. HoMedic’s alarm clock offers eight relaxation and nature sounds— including a white, pink, gray and brown noise option. The “sleep therapy” options play your favorite nature sound for 15 or 30 minutes before switching to white noise. “I often have trouble falling asleep, and using this as I went to bed actually helped,” says Ginsberg. “I especially liked the sleep therapy sounds — the babbling brook and gray noise combo in particular.”

For those looking for a simple, affordable, “no-nonsense” white noise machine, the Yogasleep Dohm UNO is a good option. It comes with a one-year limited warranty and a single-dial mode that adjusts tone and volume to create a more personalized sound environment for sleep. “I own two of these. I put one outside by my toddler’s door to block out household noises while she sleeps and the other in my bedroom to do the same. I love how simple it is to plug it in and flip the switch. There is no volume knob, but you can slightly lower the sound by turning the top to cover some of the speaker vents.

This simple white noise machine offers ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations (including white, pink and brown noise). It is powered by either AC or USB and you can adjust the volume with simple up and down buttons. This white noise machine has a 4.7-star average rating from over 6,460 reviews on Amazon.

The smallest white noise machine on our list, this option has six different sounds to choose from. It can also be charged and used without a cord, making it easy to move around. “I had never used a sound machine before trying this product, but I was delighted by how easy it was to set up and put to use,” says Cory Fernandez, commerce editor at NBC Select. “It’s also super compact, lightweight and easy to bring with you when you travel.”

Another option from HoMedics, this one is ideal for travel due to its smaller size. “I’ve owned this sound machine for almost six years and it’s still in perfect condition. I originally bought it for travel because I can’t sleep without a noise machine, and apps on my phone just weren’t cutting it,” says Malin, who notes she uses the above Hatch model at home and this one on the go. “This sound machine is battery operated, slim enough to throw in a suitcase without taking up too much room, and lets me customize the volume and sound I want to hear.” In addition to white noise, this machine plays rain, thunder, ocean and brook noises. It has an auto-off timer and the ability to control the volume.

What is white noise?

White noise machines emit a sound equal in all frequencies, creating a gentle, constant noise that many find calming. Because of this, the white noise machine can accomplish multiple things, says Harvey Karp, MD, a pediatrician, sleep expert, author and inventor of the popular SNOO Smart Sleeper. Those benefits include:

Reducing outside distractions, such as a passing ambulance or truck.

Masking “inside” distractions like a little hunger or racing thoughts.

Soothing you by tapping into a very ancient calming reflex related to the sound babies hear in the womb. “That’s why we are all calmed by the sound of the wind and ocean,” says Karp. “It’s also why most peoples around the world say ‘shhhh’ to mean ‘be quiet.’”

When you’re hunting for a white noise machine, you might also come across machines designed to distribute other types of color noises in addition to white: pink and brown. But these color names typically refer to pitch, says Lynelle Schneeberg, PsyD, a fellow at American Academy of Sleep Medicine and an assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine. “White noise has a higher pitch than brown noise while brown noise reminds some people of ocean waves,” she says. “The sound a person chooses is really just a matter of personal preference.” White noise machines are more widely available than those that play pink or brown noise.

“The main way that white noise machines help with sleep is that they can mask other noises, absorbing wayward sounds that might otherwise disturb sleep — it’s like a blanket of sound that prevents other noises from getting through,” says Dr. Michael Grandner, who serves as director for both the Sleep and Health Research Program and the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic.

What you need to know about white noise machines

If you are shopping for a white noise machine, the experts we spoke to suggested keeping the following in mind:

They work…but not necessarily for everyone : While it would be amazing if there were some sort of magic device that could guarantee anyone who used it got great sleep, that just doesn’t exist. Some people find that white noise machines are distracting — or they have a partner who doesn’t like the sound in the bedroom, says Schneeberg.

: While it would be amazing if there were some sort of magic device that could guarantee anyone who used it got great sleep, that just doesn’t exist. Some people find that white noise machines are distracting — or they have a partner who doesn’t like the sound in the bedroom, says Schneeberg. There are alternatives to actual machines : There are alternatives to physical white noise machines. Gradisar says he prefers playing white noise on his phone — not only does it eliminate the need to spend money, but your phone is always with you to give you access to the sound when you need it.

: There are alternatives to physical white noise machines. Gradisar says he prefers playing white noise on his phone — not only does it eliminate the need to spend money, but your phone is always with you to give you access to the sound when you need it. They can become a cue for sleep: As you get used to a white noise machine, they can eventually become a reliable ‘cue’ for sleep, says Schneeberg. This can be a good thing, but you should also be aware that it can have cons. The sound machine may become such a strong cue for sleep that it has to be taken everywhere, from hotels to a relative’s home, she says.

