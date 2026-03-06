Beauty lovers, this one’s for you: From now through March 26, you can save up to 50% on skin care, makeup, body care and hair care during Sephora’s One-Day Beauty Deals. You’ll find daily rotating deals on popular brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, plus Sephora Beauty Insiders can get up to 500 bonus points on purchases over $75 with code MARCHBONUS through March 9.

Below, I gathered the best daily deals based on our past coverage and personal favorites from our NBC Select shopping experts. But don’t wait to shop: These deals only last for 24 hours.

Best one-day deals at Sephora right now

This moisturizer from The Inkey List includes ceramides to support your skin barrier and reduce fine lines, along with shea butter to keep skin hydrated, according to the brand. It has a smooth, creamy texture and keeps skin hydrated for up to 24 hours, according to The Inkey List.

You can use this vitamin C serum to brighten dark spots and reduce texture, according to the brand. The formula also includes gentle exfoliants to even out your skin tone and hyaluronic acid to hydrate. For best results, apply the serum to your face and neck daily.

This daily scalp serum helps hair grow thicker and reduces shedding, according to the brand. It has a lightweight texture and works for all hair types.

This setting spray is great for those with oily skin due to its matte finish, which keeps makeup smooth and shine-free, according to the brand. Shake well before using and mist your face in an “X” pattern for best results.

More Sephora 50% off deals

Week-long sales to shop at Sephora

In addition to daily deals, Sephora is also discounting items all week long.

March 6-12:

