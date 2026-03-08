Stocking your kitchen with great small appliances (think coffee makers and air fryers) and cookware is a worthy pursuit — but it can also get pricey. So, when you can find an item you need from a respected brand on sale, it’s worth paying attention. Right now, you can find a number of deep discounts on highly-rated items from popular brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Cuisinart and more. To help you shop, I searched for the best deals on popular kitchen items and have included them below.

The best kitchen deals right now

This knife set is currently 56% off, bringing it down to under $400. The set comes with a paring knife, prep knife, chef’s knife, bread knife, kitchen shears and sharpening steel. The knives are made from high-carbon stainless steel and have an ergonomically curved handle. Everything can be housed in the included hardwood knife block.

These mugs come in a set of four and are made from chip-resistant ceramic stoneware. They have a 16-ounce capacity and can be stacked in your cabinet to save space. Currently, four out of the five available colors are on sale for 39% off.

This toaster oven has seven different functions — air fry, toast, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil and warm. The inside is big enough to toast six slices of bread or bake a small chicken. You can pre-select your preferred toast shade, there is an adjustable temperature dial that goes up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and there is a 60 minute timer with auto shutoff.

Le Creuset’s Dutch oven can be used for soups and stews, to braise meat, cook pasta and more. It is made from cast iron and has an enamel coating, which is great for searing meat. It has handles on the side to make transferring from stove top to oven easy and it is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This piece of cookware also holds up remarkably well. I’ve had my Le Creuset Deep Oven for over a decade and it still looks new.

Staub’s 7-quart Cocotte has a lot of similarities to the above offering from Le Creuset. It is made from cast iron, has an enamel coating and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It is also dishwasher-safe, can be used on induction cooktops and has a pretty nickel knob on the top.

If I had to recommend one kitchen item, it might be this nonstick pan — seriously, nothing sticks to it. The nonstick coating is extra thick and the outside of the pain is made from durable stainless steel. Heat distributes evenly for better cooking and it is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

