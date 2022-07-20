Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Fans are a great way to stay cool during summer months — they are a more affordable option than air conditioner units, they use less energy and they are easier to set up. Window fans in particular — compared to tower fans or desk fans — are designed to be space-saving and extra chilling. They sit in the window's frame and can use air from outside to better cool a room than a traditional fan, as we noted in our general guide to fans. (They do, however, need to be removed when it’s too cold or raining.)

If you’re searching for a new window fan, these are some highly rated options across several price points.

Top-rated window fans for your home

We think you’ll love the highly rated window fans we’ve rounded up, below. Note that all of the fans we recommend are two-fan units, aka twin fans — two fans can cool a room more quickly, in part because many models allow for reverse airflow so that one fan can simultaneously blow out hot air while the other brings in cool air, according to The Home Depot. For each fan, we noted the temperature range (if the fan has adjustable temperature) and the adjustable panel size, which you can compare against the width of your window to make sure the unit will fit.

Temperature range: 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit

Adjustable panel size: 24 to 37 inches

This window fan has a remote control as well as a digital LED thermostat. It is equipped with Automatic mode, which turns the airflow on and off to maintain the selected temperature. You can also choose between three speed settings and can choose to blow cool air, exhaust stale air or both.

Temperature range: 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit

Adjustable panel size: 25 to 32 inches

This fan, from Amazon’s Amazon Basics line of home essentials, is designed for small- to medium-sized rooms, according to the brand. It doubles as a standalone fan, with a carrying handle and removable feet. The fan has three speeds and a remote control.

Adjustable panel size: 23 ½ to 37 inches

Though this window fan doesn’t have customizable temperature controls, you can control its airflow with Low, Medium and High speed settings. It also has a Cooling function, an Exhaust function (to remove air from the room) and a Circulate function (which prompts the fans to work in opposite directions). It comes with feet you can install to convert the fan into a tabletop model, as well as a remote control.

Temperature range: 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit

Adjustable panel size: 25 to 36 inches

Holmes’ Thin Window Fan is more compact than most, according to the brand, sitting at just under 8 inches high. It has three speed settings and a programmable electronic thermostat. Unlike the other options on this list, this fan does not allow for reverse the airflow, nor does it come with a remote.

Temperature range: 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit

Adjustable panel size: Up to 37 inches

A built-in thermostat allows for five temperature settings and automatic turn-off when the programmed temperature is reached. Each fan’s airflow is controlled separately, so you can choose to blow cool air, expel hot air or both. Copper motors are designed to withstand different weather conditions, and two removable legs allow the fan to stand on its own. Note that this model does not come with a remote.

How to set up a window fan

How you install your window fan depends on where it will live. In warmer rooms, window fans should be installed facing out, according to Consumer Reports, to help blow the warmer air out of the house. In cooler rooms, window fans should be installed facing inward to help bring in and circulate cool air. Multi-level houses should use outward-facing window fans on the upper levels, since air is typically warmer on higher floors, Consumer Reports noted.

