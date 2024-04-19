There’s nothing wrong with having wrinkles. But, if you want to try face masks and night creams that promise to address fine lines, we get it. Wrinkle patches have been popping up all over TikTok and many say they can help diminish the appearance of fine lines and crinkles.

“Wrinkle patches are adhesive patches that are usually infused with skin care ingredients aimed at reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines,” says Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida. “They are designed to be placed directly onto the areas of the skin where these lines and wrinkles are prominent, such as the forehead, under-eye area and around the mouth.”

But do they work? We asked medical professionals that very question and got their thoughts on what to look for if you decide to purchase wrinkle patches.

Do wrinkle patches work?

Wrinkle patches can work as long as you temper your expectations. You won’t wake up with the complexion of a newborn after one application. That said, they can help diminish the appearance of fine lines. “From what I’ve observed, wrinkle patches can be an effective, non-invasive option, particularly for the early signs of aging, such as fine lines that result from repeated facial expressions,” says Dr. Kristopher M. Day, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Bellevue, Washington. “These patches work by physically smoothing the skin and, in some cases, delivering active ingredients that can hydrate and repair skin at the cellular level.”

Wrinkle patches tend to be made of a thicker material (often silicone) than sheet masks. The weight of these patches can temporarily smooth wrinkles. They also often hydrate the skin and promote collagen production with the ingredients they’re soaked in. “They tend to be more effective on fine lines and wrinkles caused by dryness and lack of hydration,” says Chacon. “Deeper wrinkles, which are often a result of long-term sun damage or aging, may not respond as well to wrinkle patches and may require more intensive treatments.”

How we picked the best wrinkle patches of 2024

We asked Chacon and Day what to look for when shopping for wrinkle patches. They recommend considering the following factors:

Active ingredients: Wrinkle patches are soaked in skin-benefitting ingredients. To address fine lines, l ook for patches with ingredients such as retinol, hyaluronic acid, or peptides—all of which have shown to be effective, says Chacon.

Wrinkle patches are soaked in skin-benefitting ingredients. To address fine lines, ook for patches with ingredients such as retinol, hyaluronic acid, or peptides—all of which have shown to be effective, says Chacon. Intended area for use: What area of your face or body are you looking to focus on? Patches tend to be created and shaped for different parts — like your forehead, frown lines, chest or neck. When shopping, think about the area you want to address and focus on wrinkle patches shaped for that spot.

What area of your face or body are you looking to focus on? Patches tend to be created and shaped for different parts — like your forehead, frown lines, chest or neck. When shopping, think about the area you want to address and focus on wrinkle patches shaped for that spot. Ratings: Paying attention to ratings can help you determine what may be worth buying, says Chacon. We focused on wrinkle patches with at least a 4.0-star average rating from at least 1,000 reviews.

The best wrinkle patches of 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up highly rated wrinkle patches for each area of your face based on the criteria our experts told us to consider.

For your forehead: SILKDERMIS Forehead Wrinkle Patches

4.3-star average rating from over 1,860 reviews on Amazon

These wrinkle patches target the fine lines between your brows (the eleven lines) and on your forehead. You get 12 patches in a box and you need to leave the patch on your forehead for at least an hour. The patches are soaked in a serum that contains collagen, aloe extract, glycerin and vitamin E — all of which are known to hydrate and plump skin.

For your under eyes: Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks

4.3-star average rating from over 19,220 reviews on Amazon

Made of gel, these under-eye patches feel cooling and soothing when laid on your skin, which can help to reduce puffiness, according to the brand. They contain hyaluronic acid to hydrated skin, which can reduce the appearance of fine lines, says Day. They should be used on cleansed skin for at least 20 minutes.

For your lips: Adofect Lip Care Gel Masks

4.3-star average rating from over 6,330 reviews on Amazon

As some people age, fine lines pop up around the mouth. These lip masks are made of a thin gel intended to be worn directly on your mouth. The gel is covered in a serum that combines hydrating glycerin and collagen to moisturize dry lips and plump fine lines. You get 30 lip masks in a set for under $10, making this a good budget option.

For your smile lines: SILKDERMIS Forehead Wrinkle Patches with Smile Lines

4.3-star average rating from over 1,845 reviews on Amazon

Not only does this set come with patches for your forehead, but you also get two patches for your smile lines (also known as your nasolabial folds) — these lines run from the outside corners of your nose to the edges of your mouth. Those lines tend to get deeper as you age. You get 12 packets in this set, each with a forehead patch and two smile line patches. The patches are infused with collagen, aloe and vitamin E to hydrate your skin and soothe wrinkles, according to the brand.

For your chest: BlumBody Chest Wrinkle Pads

4.0-star average rating from over 4,930 reviews on Amazon

The skin across your chest tends to be thinner, so some people notice it gets a little crepe-y as they age. You will get two silicone patches in a box. The patches are intended to be worn as you sleep, and each pad can be worn between 15 and 20 times before you need to throw it out. According to the brand, the pads help keep your skin smooth while you sleep because they provide structure and prevent your skin from folding over onto itself as you sleep on your side.

How do wrinkle patches work?

The simplest explanation is that wrinkle patches work similarly to sheet masks. “Wrinkle patches work by creating a sealed environment on your skin where active ingredients can penetrate deeply and efficiently,” says Chacon. “The occlusive nature of the patch helps to increase the absorption of these ingredients, providing more noticeable results than traditional creams and serums.”

Beyond that, many wrinkle patches are made from gel or silicone, which have a heavier weight and can physically smooth out fine lines temporarily, according to Day.

What are other ways you can treat wrinkles?

Again, fine lines and wrinkles are a natural part of growing older; having them is fine. Many think of them as stripes earned from a well-lived life. If you want to address them, the experts we spoke to said there are things beyond wrinkle patches that may help. Here is what they suggest:

Moisturize like it’s your job: “While wrinkle patches can provide temporary improvement, the best approach for lasting results involves a multi-pronged strategy that addresses not just the symptoms but the causes of skin aging,” says Day. Dry, dehydrated skin is one major cause. So, Day recommends maintaining skin hydration by using a quality face moisturizer day and night.

“While wrinkle patches can provide temporary improvement, the best approach for lasting results involves a multi-pronged strategy that addresses not just the symptoms but the causes of skin aging,” says Day. Dry, dehydrated skin is one major cause. So, Day recommends maintaining skin hydration by using a quality face moisturizer day and night. Never skip the sunscreen: Exposing your skin to harmful UV rays can accelerate aging and worsen fine lines. Using SPF 30 or above daily is crucial in preventing premature aging and the formation of wrinkles, says Chacon. When choosing a sunscreen, look for one formulated for your face.

Exposing your skin to harmful UV rays can accelerate aging and worsen fine lines. Using SPF 30 or above daily is crucial in preventing premature aging and the formation of wrinkles, says Chacon. When choosing a sunscreen, look for one formulated for your face. Integrate a retinol product into your routine: Retinol derived from vitamin A has been shown to stimulate collagen and help with fine lines. Chacon says that incorporating a retinol cream into your evening skin care routine can be even more effective than a wrinkle patch. Just know that some people find that retinol can be irritating. If you have sensitive skin, you may want to consider a retinol alternative like bakuchiol.

