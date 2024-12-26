IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11 bestselling tech products we covered in 2024

This year, NBC Select readers were most interested in travel adapters, portable chargers, screen protectors and more.

Ella Morrissey

Our bestselling tech products include Bluetooth trackers, wireless headphones and portable chargers.
Our bestselling tech products include Bluetooth trackers, wireless headphones and portable chargers.Amazon

As we near the end of 2024, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the bestselling products our readers purchased this year. Tech accessories were a shopping focal point for readers in 2024 — we saw a spike in interest for portable and travel-friendly gadgets, as well as giftable tech like Apple AirTags, wireless headphones and charging stations.

Below, I rounded up the top tech products NBC Select readers purchased this year. All of the below items are highly rated, tested by NBC Select editors or recommended by experts.

2024 tech bestsellers

Fyy Travel Cable Organizer Pouch

Apple AirTag

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount

Spigen Glas.TR EZ Fit iPhone Screen Protector

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K

Twelve South AirFly SE

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Treva Portable Desktop Battery Powered Fan

Hicober 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an NBC Select Page and frequently work on gift guides and product roundups. For this story, I compiled the top tech products our readers’ purchased in 2024.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.

Deal of the Day
Deal of the Day

The North Face Women's First Turn Down Jacket

$262.73
$350.00
REI
Now 25% off
Ella Morrissey

Ella is a page working with NBC Select.

Deal of the Day
Deal of the Day

The North Face Women's First Turn Down Jacket

$262.73
$350.00
REI
Now 25% off