If you ask anyone in your circle how many reusable water bottles they have, chances are they own at least two (and probably a third hiding in a cabinet somewhere). And it’s even more likely they have a bottle from Stanley or Owala (this one is my favorite), arguably the two top stainless steel water bottle brands of the moment. As of late, though, glass water bottle brand Bink has piqued the interests of water bottle enthusiasts alike.

Evocative of popular silicone-covered glass bottle brands of the late 2010s, like Bkr, the brand’s popularity makes shoppers (myself included) wonder if a glass option can keep water ice cold for hours like Stanley and if this means more people will be trading in stainless steel for glass.

What is a Bink water bottle?

Bink specializes in silicone-covered borosilicate glass water bottles, available in 36-, 27-, 21-, 17- and 10-ounce sizes, with either a screw-on lid with a handle or a flip-up straw lid with a handle. The bottles come in more than 15 colors and have a long and slender “window” on the side with the glass exposed to help you monitor how much water you’re drinking. Plus, the sides of the window have hydration tracking labels to stay on top of how much water you should drink between 8 am and 2 pm.

Something I personally like about them is that they have a more distinct and uniform shape to them compared to a Stanley. Plus, they come in a range of muted shades and the silicone makes me less nervous about accidentally scratching it (which is common with my stainless steel ones). The description also states that it’s both BPA and lead-free, common in plastic and stainless steel bottles, respectively. On the other hand, the 36- and 27-ounce bottles don’t fit in a car cup holder, according to the brand. This also means you may have trouble fitting those in a treadmill or bag cup holder.

After Target started selling the brand in December 2024 the bottles started popping up on TikTok as the new “go-to reusable water bottle” of the year. Plus, some creators have described it as being particularly popular in reformer pilates and wellness communities. This comes after overall consumer interest in reusable water bottles skyrocketed after Stanley’s sales jumped to 750 million in 2023, according to CNBC.

What’s unique about the Bink water bottle?

The main difference between Bink and brands like Stanley, Owala and Yeti is that, although the brand does sell a stainless steel tumbler, all of its water bottles are made of borosilicate glass (a type of very durable and heat-resistant glass also used to make microwave-safe food containers) and covered in rubber silicone. Like other plastic water bottle brands, Bink has hydration tracking on the sides of the bottle. This is to say that it has time markers on the sides to remind you how much water you should be drinking throughout the day. The bottles and accessories are all also dishwasher safe, according to the brand, (ideally on the top rack).

How does the Bink water bottle compare to Stanley and Owala?

This is still up for debate, but one of the main aspects I (and likely many others) am interested in learning more about is how well a glass bottle like Bink can keep water cold for over 12 hours and how durable it is. Even though it’s made of strong borosilicate glass and covered in silicone, which helps prevent it from damage, the brand does have a replacement policy if the bottle does break — you’ll just be asked to provide a photo of the broken bottle in the process.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I mainly cover home and kitchen-related topics, including reusable water bottles from top brands. I’ve written about the best reusable bottles on the market and how to clean a reusable water bottle.

