We’re not new to Cécred at NBC Select, but the brand has something new for us — on March 19, Cécred will be launching its new styling collection.

The new line includes seven products designed to help you style blowouts, braid-outs, silk presses and more. Each product in the collection is also formulated to protect your hair from heat and humidity up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect for maintaining upcoming summer styles.

Although the collection doesn’t launch until March 19, sign-ups for the launch announcement are available on Cécred’s website — and we have everything you need to know about the products below.

Cécred’s New Styling Collection

This mousse is formulated with linden bud extract, which helps to volumize hair while controlling frizz for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. It has a lightweight texture that keeps your style in place without stiffness or residue, and can be used with or without heat.

For best results, the brand suggests shaking the can, then holding it upside down and spraying onto damp hair from the root to the tip.

Made for achieving that sleek, glass-hair look, this silk glaze is activated by heat and helps protect against humidity while keeping your style stick-straight with less passes of the flat iron, according to the brand. Perfect for maintaining silk presses, it leaves hair a soft (but not stiff) texture, and easily washes out for flexibility in your styling.

This foam is not only non-flaking, it also includes a nourishing jojoba oil that, according to the brand, keeps hair hydrated and shiny. It controls frizz for up to 72 hours, and helps set your hair for lasting styles. It’s great for braid-outs, pixie cuts, roller sets and more, and can be used with or without heat.

This heat protectant mist has no hold and a fine, lightweight texture, making it a great prep step in your styling routine, according to the brand. It shields and protects the hair against damage from heat styling, and includes panthenol and a thermal gloss blend of kalahari melon seed, mongongo and wild plum oils to keep your hair moisturized and shiny.

Not only is this hairspray buildable and humidity-resistant, but Cécred says that it also has a lightweight texture that makes it easily brushable while still maintaining hold on your style. It controls frizz for up to 48 hours, and can be layered without causing flaking or crunchiness.

Hold your favorite slick back ponytail and edge designs for up to 24 hours with this holding gel. It has a non-flaking formula that won’t break or crack once it’s set, and easily washes out of the hair once you’re ready for your next style, according to the brand.

The only tool in this collection is this dual-sided edge brush — it has a side with tightly-packed, nylon bristles for smooth edge styling, along with a fine tooth comb side for shaping. The ergonomic handle can also be used to help part and section your hair.

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I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has been covering beauty, deals and sales for over two years, including weekly sales and the best beauty deals for Prime Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and more. For this piece, I found out everything you need to know about Cecred’s newest styling collection.

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