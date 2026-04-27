Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event has officially kicked off. From now through May 10, you can get up to 30% off on popular brands like Medicube, Dyson and Olaplex, stock up on summer sunscreens or grab a Mother’s Day gift before the holiday. You can also take advantage of 48-hour rotating flash deals with discounts of up to 50% off across beauty categories.

I’ve covered beauty deals for shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over two years as a writer for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spent weeks combing through hundreds of discounts to find the best beauty deals; each one I recommend below is highly rated, tested by our editors and at least 20% off. I’ll frequently update this list throughout the Amazon Summer Beauty Event.

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Best Amazon Summer Beauty Event deals

I’ve been using this toner to help fade hyperpigmentation on my back, and I love that it’s gentle enough to use every day without drying out my skin. It has glycolic acid to exfoliate skin, along with turmeric, kojic acid and niacinamide to help even out skin tone, according to the brand.

You can use this Dyson styling tool to dry, curl, straighten and more, according to the brand. It has three heat settings, and you can pair it with the MyDyson App for even more customization options.

This Biodance sheet mask has collagen to firm skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It also has hyaluronic acid to hydrate your skin, plus niacinamide to even out your skin tone. “My skin feels incredible after using this mask; I have very dry skin, and it helps get rid of my dry patches and dehydration lines in a few hours,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio, who uses this mask before bed at least twice a week.

This kit, which is designed for fine hair, includes the No. 4 Fine Bond Maintenance Shampoo, the No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and the No 0.5 Scalp Longevity Treatment. The products help add softness and hydration to damaged hair and won’t weigh it down, according to Olaplex.

The elongated plates on this flat iron not only help you straighten your hair faster, but they also evenly conduct heat for a more uniform look, according to the brand. It heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and works on all hair types.

As someone with oily skin, a good setting spray is a must for me, especially during the sweaty summer months. This Urban Decay spray has a fine, lightweight mist that keeps makeup in place all day, according to the brand. I especially love the spray’s matte finish because it controls my oiliness.

NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack uses this lip balm to keep her lips hydrated without feeling too thick, she says. Plus, she loves the balm’s scent and glossy finish. The formula has shea and murumuru butters to soften and hydrate your lips.

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Event sales

Here are the best sales to shop during the Amazon Summer Beauty Event. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Up to 20% off Milk Makeup Up to 25% off Charlotte Tilbury Up to 20% off Laneige Up to 20% off Innisfree Up to 50% off Neutrogena

How I found the best Amazon Summer Beauty Event deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including previous Wellness Award winners. All the products I recommend are 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Frequently asked questions What are the flash deals during Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event? During the Amazon Summer Beauty Event, shoppers can access 48-hour category flash deals, including the following: April 27–28: Up to 50% off makeup

Up to 50% off makeup April 29–30: Up to 40% off fragrance

Up to 40% off fragrance May 1–2: Up to 50% off health and wellness

Up to 50% off health and wellness May 3–4: Up to 50% off men’s grooming

Up to 50% off men’s grooming May 5–6: Up to 40% off skin care

Up to 40% off skin care May 7–8: Up to 45% off hair care

Up to 45% off hair care May 9–10: Up to 50% off personal care Who can shop the Amazon Summer Beauty Event? All customers can shop the Amazon Summer Beauty Event, unlike Amazon Prime member-exclusive events like Prime Day.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select who has covered beauty, skin care, deals and sales for over two years. To round up the best discounts during the Amazon Summer Beauty Event, I found highly rated products and NBC Select staff favorites on sale for at least 20% off.

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