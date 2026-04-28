Everyone is obsessed with the viral Medicube Pore Pads — and for good reason. Not only are they great for exfoliation, but they balance oily skin (like mine) and will be a life saver for the upcoming sweaty season. Right now, you can get them for 52 percent off on Amazon — that’s 70 pads for just under $15 — but it's a limited time deal.

Deal of the day

These versatile pore pads have two textures, including a soft, hydrating side to help calm the skin, along with a textured side for exfoliating and removing dead skin cells. The pads are soaked in a serum that has fruit-derived alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) along with beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to help improve skin texture and remove excess sebum and grease, according to Medicube.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has been using the pads every other night for more than six months, and says that in that time “they’ve completely changed [her] skin texture for the better.”

“It’s now so much softer and smoother, and the pads have visibly reduced pore size in my t-zone,” she says. She also likes that the pads come with a tweezer applicator to avoid touching them with potentially dirty fingers. Each pack includes 70 pads, which are also available in a mild version for sensitive skin, a brightening kojic acid version and more.

Why this deal is worth it

$14.90 vs. $31

Lowest price in over a year

Nearly 4,000 5-star reviews and 18,000 perfect ratings

Editor-favorite product

Over 100,000 packs sold last month alone

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has been covering beauty and deals and sales for more than two years, including weekly sales and the best beauty deals for Prime Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and more. For this piece, I found Medicube’s Zero Pore Pads on sale for52 percent off.

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