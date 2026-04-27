Finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift is hard when your goal is to always outdo yourself from the previous year. While a bouquet of flowers or a brunch reservation are surefire ways to make the mom (or moms) in your life smile, surprising her with a thoughtful yet unexpected gift is another way to show her how much you appreciate her. That’s why my colleagues and I at NBC Select set out to find the 50 absolute best Mother’s Day gifts across beauty, wellness, home, tech and more.

The below list includes gift recommendations from brands that members of our team love and write about all the time, and some that they’ve gifted with success in the past. Bonne Maman, Le Creuset, Shark, Hoka, Lego and Stanley are just a few that always have the best options. Plus, with Mother’s Day at the start of May, jetsetting moms will have travel gifts just ahead of any Memorial Day excursions.

The 50 best Mother’s Day gifts in 2026

All of the products below are recommendations from staff members who have either given these gifts, received them as gifts or tested them for stories. Some of them are also products staff members bought themselves and love.

Gifts under $50

Growing up, my mom would end her day by climbing into her bathtub with a good book and soak for an hour or so. It was her nightly ritual — and so we’d always gift her bath products for Mother’s Day. Now as a mother of two, I get it. After a long day of mom-ing, nothing is better than a little “me time” in the tub. Last year, my husband got me this bubble bath for Mother’s Day and I’ve since restocked it twice. It has a calming lavender scent and creates the softest bubbles. It also contains coconut oil, so when you get out, your skin is buttery smooth. – Bethany Heitman-Samuda, commerce editor

I tried Bonne Maman’s many jams and spreads when the brand sent me its Advent calendar last December. I love that the jars are the perfect sizes to try enough on a slice of toast or a roll for breakfast. Some of my favorites were the raspberry and blueberry jams, but Bonne Maman also sells chocolate hazelnut and caramel spreads, which would be great with fruit. – Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

My mother is a diehard candle lover, so a warming lamp like this is the perfect gift to help her enjoy her favorite scents (without the potential fire-starting paranoia). The 12-hour timer makes it easy to relax without having to worry about continually turning it on, and I love the vintage design — it blends so well with any cozy, living room decor. – Ashley Morris, associate reporter SEO

We tested plenty of stationery during Analog Week, but I keep coming back to this undated planner because it removes the pressure of wasting pages if life gets busy. My mom loves putting pen to paper, so this felt like an easy Mother’s Day pick. It has generous room for daily planning, a monthly layout and thoughtful details — like a magnetic flap, flat-lay binding and ribbon markers — that make it feel more elevated than your average planner. – Jem Alabi, editorial operations associate

My Mom’s birthday falls right around Mother’s Day, so we always have to have a cake plus some sort of other sweet treat. Last year, I wasn’t able to visit for Mother’s Day, so I ordered her a cake and these cakesicles from Sweet E’s Bakeshop on Goldbelly. They looked absolutely adorable and tasted even better — both my Mom and my siblings said that it was one of the best cakes they’ve ever had. – Caitlin Cusack, associate social media editor

6: Lands’ End Canvas Tote

7: Innisfree Green Tea Toner Pads

8: Kitsch Satin pillowcase

9: Eos Shower Essentials Bundle

10: Owala Travel Tumbler

11: Birdie Safety Alarm

12: Planters’ Choice Herb Indoor Window Garden Kit

13: Ostrichpillow Eye Mask

Gifts $100 and under

When Leah Kateb, who literally went viral for smelling good, refounded Skylar, I knew that I had to try out every single product. After using for a few months, I can say that this is officially one of my favorite fragrances — I wear it almost every single day. It’s the perfect light vanilla that doesn’t overwhelm you (or others), but is strong enough to stick around all day. – Cusack

Brahmin is one of my favorite bag brands and this charm from it is cute and functional. My mother, the fanny pack queen, loves a pocket that lets her keep her cards, change, and other tiny essentials within quick reach so this is perfect for her. I love that she can attach this to her bag or just clip it to her keys when she really wants very little to carry. It comes in 15 colors across four textures. – Shalwah Evans, senior editor

This is a small, fun digital camera that acts more like an old-school film camera than anything tech-y, and is a lot of fun for anyone to use. It’s got no settings, no screen, no dials to mess with, just point and shoot. That’s why our whole team loved using it: because it was easy and fun. – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

My mom visited recently, tried this pillow on my bed and immediately tried to claim it as her own — which told me everything I needed to know. It’s incredibly plush, but what makes it stand out is its stretchy, flexible feel that gives great support for the neck and shoulders (a must for fellow “tech-neck” sufferers). I also love that it has a cooling feel you notice even through a pillowcase. Pair it with a silk pillowcase and it makes a very luxe-feeling gift. – Alabi

18: Hoka Ora Recovery Slide

19: Eyebobs Bluelight Glasses

20: Mixtiles Magnetic Hanging Frames

21: Stanley All Day Julienne Mini Cooler

22: Ring Doorbell

23: Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Building Set

24: Cécred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops

25: Vermont Country Store Portuguese Cotton Flannel Robe

Gifts under $200

If I could bring one item with me to a desert island, it would be this. My mom loves using these ultra plush and absorbent towels when she comes to visit. Not only do they come in five colors, they last forever (I had my first set for almost three years before replacing them) and have a super convenient hanging loop that helps the towel dry more evenly. – Marilyn La Jeunesse, freelance newsletter editor

I was never a pajama set person until I tried out these pajamas. They’re 88 percent modal, which is even softer than cotton in my opinion, so this set is definitely the most comfortable one that I own. I’m a hot sleeper, but I never wake up sweating when I wear these to bed. They’re definitely on the pricier side for one pair of pajamas, but I definitely think that they’re worth the splurge. – Cusack

I gave my parents an Aura digital picture frame years ago, and they still use it today — the same cannot be said for all the gifts I’ve given them. Aura frames are great because they are much easier to use than other digital photo frames I’ve tried. And the brand makes it easy for the whole family to add photos, not just mom. – Rabinowitz

I’ve tested enough countertop appliances to be skeptical, but this one really impressed me. I’ve baked full loaves of bread in it, turned out great cookies and used it for everyday air frying — all with consistently strong results. I especially love the French door design (both doors open at once), the surprisingly compact footprint and the fact that the controls are refreshingly intuitive. It feels like one of those appliances that can genuinely replace multiple tools in your kitchen, which makes it a great gift for a mom who loves to cook — or wants something that makes weeknight meals easier. – Alabi

If mom has an iPhone, chances are she will like a new pair of AirPods. These latest AirPods 4 are small, comfortable and have great music and call quality for the price. Plus, they sync easily with iPhones, MacBooks and other Apple products — so less technical difficulties you may have to phone in to solve. – Rabinowitz

31. Our Place Always Pan 2.0

32: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

33: Hatch Restore

34: Shark ChillPill

35: SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker

36: Calpak Luka Expandable Tote

37: Jolie Filtered Showerhead

38: 100 Senses Ready Set Soundbath Kit

Gifts over $200

Lola Blankets are the ultimate luxurious and cozy gift and NBC Select editor Mili Godio loves them. They’re incredibly soft and they’re available in so many styles and sizes. Many people on our staff love them and say that, even though they’re expensive, they’re worth it because of how comfortable they are — Evans has one for her bed and one for her dog. They’re made of a mix of a poly-spandex mix and are machine washable. – Fernandez

Recently, I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect medium-sized bag — something in between my mini shoulder bags and huge work tote. This bag is the perfect size — just big enough to fit a water bottle, laptop and a few essentials without feeling too heavy. The leather is of great quality and very durable. I’ve brought this to work, coffee shops, the gym and more, and now, I want one in every color. – Cusack

Skin care can feel overwhelming, which is why I love gifting a thoughtfully assembled bundle instead of individual products. This set covers so many essentials — cleanser and moisturizer, treatments for fine lines, hyperpigmentation and body care — and feels like a really generous gift without venturing into luxury-level pricing. It’s a brand we trust at NBC Select (I’m especially a fan of the hand and cuticle cream), and I like that it takes the guesswork out of building a routine. – Alabi

A lot of the women in my family live in the South, so sun protection that doesn’t sacrifice style is always welcome. This hat feels especially giftable because it’s equal parts practical and glamorous — it offers serious UPF 50+ coverage while still feeling polished enough for brunch, Derby season or a beach vacation. It’s the kind of piece that makes an outfit while also doing real work. – Alabi

43: Skylight Smart Calendar

44: Theragun Prime Massage Gun

45: Bose QuietComfort Headphones

46: Amazon Kindle Scribe

47: Google Pixel Watch 4

48: KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

49: Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

50: Shark Beauty CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling+LED Face Mask

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I also write home and kitchen stories and NBC Select gift guides, including for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and more. For this guide, I got product recommendations from my colleagues who write about all categories, including beauty, tech, wellness and more.

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