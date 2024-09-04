For some people with natural hair, addressing damage or daily wear and tear may require more than cleansing and styling products — in these cases, hair masks may help. Even if you’re not addressing damage, hair masks can provide a weekly moisture boost for the general health of your hair.

Not sure of which hair mask to choose? Read on for shopping guidance from Dani Priester, a licensed cosmetologist of 22 years and the founder and owner of Haus of Beauty in New Jersey, and Jaxcee Challenger, a hairstylist and founder of The Coily Collective salon in New York City. I also compiled a list of hair masks for natural hair that align with their expert guidance, including options that myself and other NBC Select staffers have tried.

SKIP AHEAD The best hair masks for natural hair in 2024 | How to shop for a mask for natural hair | Why trust NBC Select?

How I picked the best hair masks for natural hair

According to Priester and Challenger, the best hair mask for you depends on the following factor, which I kept in mind while compiling this list:

Type of damage: Priestler says the purpose of a hair mask is to “provide nourishment to the scalp all through the hair shaft and to the ends of our hair, while improving its strength, elasticity, and creating shine.” Choosing the right hair mask mostly depends on the type of issues you want to address. This list includes masks that address dryness, heat damage, chemical processing and more.

The best hair masks for natural hair in 2024

This list includes expert recommendations, highly rated picks that align with their advice and personal favorites of NBC Select staffers with natural hair.

Best overall: Shea Moisture Bond Repair Masque

This mask, which comes recommended by Priestler, is especially good for addressing dryness caused by heat processing, coloring, relaxers and more, according to the brand. It’s formulated with amla oil and shea butter, which moisturize and soften hair, and an amino blend to repair damaged protein bonds, according to the brand.

Best for: Processed hair (heat damage, color-treated, relaxed) | Size: 11 oz

Best for heat damage: Amika the Kure Intense Bond Repair Hair Mask

This mask also comes recommended by Priestler for “intensive repair” because of its nutrient-heavy formula — it includes sea buckthorn oil and borage oil, which contain vitamin C and fatty acids to strengthen dry hair, and shea and mango butters to hydrate. The mask also contains an exclusive “bond cure technology” to target and repair the hair’s hydrogen bonds, which are the most abundant type in the hair, and the most susceptible to breakage and split ends from heat processing, according to the brand.

Best for: Heat damage | Size: 8.4 oz

Best for dry hair: Pattern Beauty Treatment Mask

I bought this mask after trying the brand’s Leave-In Conditioner and love what it does for my hair whenever it’s dry. It’s the first product I use outside of shampoo after taking down box braids, or whenever my hair needs a moisture boost since its slippery texture makes detangling easy. I work it through my hair in sections, using first my fingers or a wide tooth comb, and then my Denman brush. After a bad silk press, this mask also helped to revive and soften my heat-damaged hair, bringing it closer to my natural texture.

Best for: Dryness, heat damage | Size: 15 fl oz

Best for detangling: Davines Love Curl Mask

NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown, who rarely ventures outside her local beauty supply store for hair supplies, was initially skeptical of this pricier mask, which the brand sent her to try. “The texture is incredibly thick, similar to that of mayonnaise. I have shoulder-length hair and only need a small dollop to cover my entire head. I find that if I allow it to sit in my hair for about five minutes, I can easily finger comb my hair because the mask does such a great job of softening my strands. And in the end, I don’t completely rip out my hair while detangling it,” she says. Its star ingredient, almond extract, is rich in protein and vitamin B, which help to treat brittle, dry hair by increasing hair volume and elasticity, according to the brand.

Best for: Brittle hair, dryness | Size: 8.82 oz

Best for hair growth: Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque

Brown loves the entire Rosemary Mint line from Mielle Organics — “it’s been recommended to me more than anything else over the years,” she says. The mask is infused with biotin to strengthen hair, and uses mint and ginger root to stimulate hair growth, according to the brand. “My hair sheds a lot less when I use this consistently and the mint sensation feels amazing on my scalp,” says Brown. This is likely due to the rosemary and mint oils, which increase blood circulation in your scalp, resulting in thicker, stronger hair, according to the brand.

Best for: Weak, thinning hair | Size: 12 oz

Best budget mask: ORS Olive Oil Max Moisture Deep Treatment Conditioner

If you’re looking for maximum hydration at a minimal cost, this mask from ORS may be for you. It comes recommended by Brown for people with severely dry hair — it uses rice water, olive oil and electrolytes to hydrate and nourish your hair strands, according to the brand. “It feels very lightweight and has an amazing slip for detangling,” Brown adds. Plus, it comes in a large container, so “it lasts a very long time,” in her experience.

Best for: Dryness, brittle hair | Size: 20 oz

Best for moisture boost: Briogeo Superfoods Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Hair Mask

This mask comes recommended by Challenger for people who need an infusion of moisture. Avocado, a key ingredient, has plenty of fatty acids, which conditions hair. The formula also includes kiwi, which contains vitamin C and antioxidants to protect hair from environmental stressors, according to the brand. It also contains phytonutrients like spinach, cocoa seed butter and chia seeds, which help to lock in and retain moisture, increasing your hair’s shine and softening any brittleness or dryness.

Best for: Dryness, dull hair | Size: 8 fl oz

Best for fine hair: Redken Acidic Bonding Liquid Mask

Redken is a salon brand that Challenger loves to use with her clients. She recommends this acidic bonding mask for low-porosity hair, because it has a thinner texture that she says can better penetrate hair. It uses citric acid and a blend of oils to detangle hair and deliver moisture without a heavy, weighed-down feeling, according to the brand. The mask is also quick and easy to use — it only needs five minutes in your hair to deliver results, according to Redken.

Best for: Low-porosity hair, dryness | Size: 8.5 fl oz

How to shop for a hair mask for natural hair

According to Priestler, the most important factor when shopping for a hair mask is choosing one best suited for your specific need(s). Below, she explains the three main types of hair masks for natural hair and the concerns they address.

Types of hair masks

Hydration masks are meant to put moisture back into your hair, says Priestler. She recommends them for dehydrated hair, like swimmer’s hair, because of how “rich in natural oils” they are. She says that these masks are typically designed to penetrate the hair shaft using heavier oils like jojoba or amla oil, which can help to seal in moisture, especially in higher-porosity hair.

are meant to put moisture back into your hair, says Priestler. She recommends them for dehydrated hair, like swimmer’s hair, because of how “rich in natural oils” they are. She says that these masks are typically designed to penetrate the hair shaft using heavier oils like jojoba or amla oil, which can help to seal in moisture, especially in higher-porosity hair. Protein masks are “great for weak and brittle hair,” says Priestler. Since protein is the “building block” of hair, damaging those bonds can compromise your hair’s elasticity, resulting in a brittle texture or misshapen curls andcoils, according to Priestler. These masks can help address those textural issues: “They help put strength into the hair shaft and usually contain keratin bonds,” she says. These would best be used for heat-damaged hair, or hair with damaged protein bonds from coloring or chemical relaxers.

are “great for weak and brittle hair,” says Priestler. Since protein is the “building block” of hair, damaging those bonds can compromise your hair’s elasticity, resulting in a brittle texture or misshapen curls andcoils, according to Priestler. These masks can help address those textural issues: “They help put strength into the hair shaft and usually contain keratin bonds,” she says. These would best be used for heat-damaged hair, or hair with damaged protein bonds from coloring or chemical relaxers. Nourishing masks set out to improve your hair’s overall health, and aren’t necessarily used for addressing damage, says Priestler. They usually contain mixes of essential oils and vitamins, which Priestler says is like “a cocktail for luster and shine.” She recommends using these masks on hair that’s relatively healthy and just in need of some TLC or “an extra boost.”

Frequently asked questions Which products are best for daily natural hair maintenance? Although hair masks are a great treatment option for natural hair, they aren’t a replacement for daily hair care and maintenance. The best products for your daily hair routine will differ from style to style, but Priestler recommends using a hair mist or lightweight serum for basic maintenance. Are hair masks made specifically for natural hair better than others? According to Priester, “since most natural hair tends to be drier, natural products are designed to have more moisturizing agents and ingredients.” Since these are often formulated to combat frizz and brittleness, she says they can help with your hair’s manageability. However, it really all depends on your hair’s specific needs — Challenger says that it’s important to pay more attention to ingredient content and quality, and which masks can properly address your hair’s issues. Do you have to use a hair mask? According to experts, hair masks aren’t a necessity, but can be used at home to address “more serious dryness and damage,” says Challenger. Prister agrees, adding that if you’re using a mask, it’s important to choose one that “aligns with the goals of your hair.” What is the best way to apply a natural hair mask? Challenger says that the best way to apply a mask will differ according to your hair’s porosity. If you have higher-porosity hair (meaning water absorbs easily into your hair but doesn’t retain well), you can work your mask into your strands by applying and detangling. However, for lower-porosity hair (hair that doesn’t easily absorb water), she suggests using heat to help product absorb — this could be a hair dryer, or a hot towel. How often should you use a hair mask? Pristler says that you should use a hair mask “as often as needed.” How often you use one will depend on the issues you’re trying to address and the condition of your hair, she says. “If your hair is mistreated or damaged, you can use one every time you wash it,” she says. However, for protein masks and treatments, she recommends using two times a month — although overuse doesn’t pose danger, she says they’re not necessary to be used every time you wash your hair. Is it okay to use a mask for natural hair overnight? Priestler says it’s not harmful to use a hair mask overnight if your hair is extremely dry or damaged, but it’s not necessary. She also warns that unless your hair is in severe need, keeping a mask on overnight can leave your strands greasy. Should you skip conditioner on days when you use a hair mask? According to Priestler, it’s totally fine to use hair masks in the same routine as a conditioner. Sometimes it’s even necessary — some hair masks may require a shampoo afterwards, and she says that in these cases, it’s best to follow up that wash with a conditioner to maintain your hair’s moisture balance. Should you detangle your hair while using a hair mask? Priestler likes to detangle hair while using a hair mask to help work the product into the strands, she says. She preferred using a detangling brush to go through the hair, and then following it up with a steamer to help the mask better absorb into the strands.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dani Priester is a licensed cosmetologist of 22 years specializing in styling and natural hair care, and the founder and owner of Haus of Beauty in New Jersey.

is a licensed cosmetologist of 22 years specializing in styling and natural hair care, and the founder and owner of Haus of Beauty in New Jersey. Jaxcee Challenger is the founder of The Coily Collective salon in New York City, and longtime hairstylist of NBC Select page Mikhaila Archer.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, where I’ve consulted with experts for multiple articles about hair, including roundups of the best natural hair stylers and scalp acne shampoos. For this article, I spoke to a cosmetologist and hairstylist about hair masks for natural hair, and compiled a list of products to shop based on their guidance and our personal experience.

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