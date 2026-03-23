When it comes to convenience in the kitchen, the microwave still reigns supreme. With just a touch of a button, you can cook or defrost your food, or reheat leftovers. Right now, Chefman has a sleek model on sale right now for 31 percent off — bringing the price down from $100 to just over $65. Even more impressive: It has more than 2,100 perfect ratings on Amazon.

Deal of the day

This sleek Chefman microwave is ideal for those with limited counter space, as it is less than 18-inches wide and just under 13 inches deep. It has six cooking presets — popcorn, pizza, beverages, veggies, potatoes and leftovers — to make heating your food even easier.

There are 10 power levels to customize your cooking and you can easily add 30 seconds to your cook time with a touch of a button. You can also silence the beeps with a mute option for those midnight cravings, and there is a built-in child safety lock on the door.

Its glass turntable rotates food as it heats for more even cooking, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Reviewers say the microwave is a quality appliance for the price and they find it simple to use.

Why this sale is worth it

31% off

Over 2,100 5-star ratings

One-touch programming

Child safety features

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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