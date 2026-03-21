If your version of spring cleaning involves decluttering, you’ll want to pay attention to what’s on sale at Walmart right now. The retailer’s sale section has tons of space-saving organizers and gadgets for up to 54 percent off. To help you shop, I gathered some of the best deals currently available.

The best deals on space-saving organizers and gadgets at Walmart

These 23-gallon storage bags can be used to store a number of things — like winter clothes, holiday decorations, extra bedding and more. The bags are made from a durable, water-resistant material and can hold up to 60 pounds. You get four bags in a set and each bag has two handles that can be used to carry it as a tote or worn as a backpack.

This rectangular ottoman has a hollow center that can be used for storage. Place it at the end of your bed as a place to put on your shoes — and store extra sheets and pillows. Or use it to rest your legs when you’re on the couch and stow away extra throw blankets in the middle. The ottoman is padded and covered in black linen and it has a weight capacity of 660 pounds. Reviewers note that it is easy to assemble and like that it has a sleek design.

Limited on counter space? This coffee maker from Keurig is less than 5 inches wide, so it won’t take up much room. You can brew anywhere between 6 to 12 ounces at a time and it takes about two minutes to make a cup of coffee. The machine also has a removable drip tray so you can fit a larger mug underneath the spout. It will also turn off 90 seconds after your last brew.

I bought three of these shelving units last year to help organize my garage. I lined them up against the wall and use them to store things like tools, bags of gardening soil, cases of water and more. The unit has four shelves and each one can hold up to 250 pounds. The height of each shelf is adjustable and the unit takes about 15 minutes to assemble.

Bowls take up a ton of space in your cabinet, which is why this set of six nesting bowls and lids is so helpful. The stainless steel bowls have silicone bottoms so they stay put when you are mixing things. The 4-quart bowl has a lid with a removable center where one of three included grater attachments can be placed. The set also comes with a spatula, spreader spatula, spatula spoon and six measuring spoons.

Why this sale is worth it

Save up to 54%

Deals across categories

Highly rated products available

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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