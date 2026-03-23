At NBC Select, we do the hard work so you can be, well, selective. For our fourth annual NBC Select Wellness Awards, we spent over three months testing hundreds of products to find the best of the best across categories like workout apparel, fitness trackers, sleep earbuds and more. After countless hours of hands-on testing, our editors narrowed it down to just over 40 standout winners — each earning our Best of Wellness Awards stamp of approval.

Listed below are our favorite winners that are available to shop on Amazon. Our full list of winners can be found here.

How we chose our winners

We spent over three months testing hundreds of wellness products to uncover the best in each category. Our editors and staff took detailed notes on every product throughout this rigorous process, ensuring that only the top contenders made the final cut.

We take a comprehensive approach to product evaluation. To earn a Best of Wellness Award, a product must meet our readers’ needs and enhance their daily lives. To determine the ultimate winners, we assessed a range of factors tailored to each category, including price, size inclusivity, quality, and effectiveness.

FL: WA 2026 HERO

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NBC Select Wellness Awards 2026: Fitness winners on Amazon

Best running shoe

These sneakers have a breathable mesh upper that promotes airflow as you walk, says Asics. They’re especially great for flat feet and have a bounce recovery that makes every step feel light, according to NBC Select video producer Josh Rios. “Even when my feet swell, the shoe adjusts to maintain its structure. I’m a changed man.”

Best walking shoe

NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown is a big Hoka fan, but says these Brooks sneakers have such great arch support that she found herself reaching for them more often for her power walks. It has stacked cushioning on the bottom to decrease underfoot pressure, along with a rocking design for easier movement from the heel to the toe, according to the brand.

Best overall water bottle

The cap on this water bottle is 100% spill proof, and includes a straw that stays tucked safely inside when not in use, according to the brand. NBC Select associate social editor Caitlin Cusack brings it to the gym, on vacation and while commuting, and says it’s never leaked.

Best water bottle with a straw

This water bottle is a favorite of NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez, who says it keeps his water cold for hours and is comfortable to carry without strain. The bottle is triple-insulated, 100% leakproof and able to keep drinks cold for up to 20 hours, according to the brand.

Best massage gun

The Therabody Sense soothes my sore muscles after a heavy strength training session — the percussive massaging is great for kneading, and I love that the handle design makes it easy to reach all areas on my back. The massage gun has four built-in guided routines, five levels of speed and two additional attachments, according to the brand.

Best iOS fitness tracker

NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz says this smartwatch has plenty of features, yet is still very user-friendly. It tracks fitness and wellness stats like heart rate, blood pressure,and sleep score, and has a longer battery life than previous models — you can get up to 24 hours of use on a single charge.

Best Android fitness tracker

This fitness tracker has over 40 exercise modes and includes a built-in GPS and Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, for personalized assistance, according to the brand. You can get up to 30 hours of battery life in normal mode, or up to 48 hours white in battery saver mode.

Best ring fitness tracker

Oura’s Ring 4 is so lightweight, I barely realize I’m wearing it — the sizing kit ensures a comfortable fit, and I can wear it for almost a week without needing to charge it. The ring tracks over 50 metrics including stress, heart stats, sleep stats and more, all of which can be viewed in the Oura Ring app.

Best iOS earbuds

Rabinowitz says these Airpods have stronger noise-cancelling abilities than older versions, and wears them while doing just about everything — while commuting, working out at the gym and more. You can get up to ten hours of listening time, and the built-in heart rate sensor helps track fitness stats like heart rate and calories burned, according to the brand.

Best Android earbuds

These earbuds are lightweight and have a long battery life, along with multiple ear tip options to help ensure a comfortable fit, according to the brand. NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi especially likes that she can use the companion app to customize audio settings and help locate them when they’re lost.

Best open ear earbuds

Open-ear headphones use bone conduction to relay sound, and this waterproof, hands-free model gets up to 12 hours of battery use, according to the brand. Rios says the headphones also automatically adjust to the wind while running to ensure the sound quality remains high at all times.

NBC Select Wellness Awards 2026: Sleep winners on Amazon

Best overall sleep earbuds

These earplugs are made from a soft silicone that’s designed to contour to your ear’s shape, making them great for maximum comfort in all sleep positions, according to the brand. Former NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, who’s a notorious light sleeper, says they’re especially handy for napping during travel.

Best splurge-worthy sleep earbuds

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio, who has trouble staying asleep, says these sound machine-earbud hybrids are perfect for her — she likes connecting them to her Spotify to listen to nature sounds and light music to lull her to sleep. The earbuds last up to ten hours on a single charge, and have an in-ear alarm to help gently wake you up, according to the brand.

Best sound machine

Hatch makes some of our favorite sleep tech, and the Hatch Restore 3 is a nightlight, sunrise alarm and clock all-in-one. You can also use the Hatch phone-free, since most of the controls are on the device itself — Alabi likes using hers to wind down before bed without her phone.

Best contoured sleep mask

This contoured sleep mask from Slip is made from mulberry silk for a smooth, soft feel, according to the brand. It’s designed to block out all light while you sleep, and the shape helps to relieve pressure from around your eyes.

Best all-in-one sleep mask

Rios says this eye mask is the closest he can get to having personal blackout curtains — the micromink fabric helps to block out light while the adjustable closure keeps the mask secure, according to the brand. The mask also has built-in Bluetooth speakers and three pre-programmed white noise sounds.

Best cooling sleep mask

This mask has a contoured, weighted design that adds a gentle pressure to help soothe you to sleep, according to the brand. It also has a gel layer that can be cooled or warmed depending on your preference, which is why Brown likes wearing it to relax after a long day.

NBC Select Wellness Awards 2026: Dental winners on Amazon

Best overall toothpaste

Alabi says this toothpaste is “the perfect everyday option” for brightening teeth — the formula includes fluoride protection to help prevent cavities, and has a gentle formula that whitens without burning, according to the brand. “ I’ve noticed my teeth look visibly brighter, but my enamel sensitivity hasn’t changed at all,” says Alabi.

Best toothpaste for sensitive teeth

Fernandez, who has sensitive teeth, says he loves this toothpaste’s minty flavor and that it doesn’t cause any burning or irritation to his teeth. After a few weeks, he says he received compliments on how much whiter his teeth looked.

Best whitening toothpaste

This whitening toothpaste is a classic Colgate favorite that you can always rely on, which is why Brown says she keeps coming back to it. It’s formulated to fight and protect against bacteria for up to 24 hours, which helps to prevent oral issues like plaque, tartar, stains, and more, according to the brand.

Best mouthwash

Brown says this mouthwash “finally turned her into a mouthwash person”. Along with the usual breath-freshening effects, it’s formulated specifically to relieve discomfort for those with sensitive teeth for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. For best results, rinse with the mouthwash for 60 seconds.

Best string floss

Although this floss’ black coloring may be the first thing you notice, the second thing will likely be its strength — while testing, Brown says she found it stronger than other flosses she’s tried in the past. It’s designed to fit tight, between-teeth spaces without ripping, and has a mint flavor to leave your mouth feeling fresh. The black color is also great for clearly seeing everything removed from your teeth.

Best water flosser

Rabinowitz isn’t the biggest water flosser fan, but says this Waterpik convinced him otherwise. It has 360-degree rotation so you can easily access hard to reach areas, and gets up to four weeks of use per charge, according to the brand. It’s also very travel-friendly — the flosser includes a travel bag, a tip storage case, and a water plug for on-the-go usage.

Best whitening strips

Not only are these whitening strips enamel-safe, they also help brighten teeth up to 20 levels whiter, according to the brand. Malin loves that the strips are flexible and can mold easily to her teeth, and says they’ve never caused her any irritation. For best results, the brand suggests leaving them on for 45 minutes at a time.

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