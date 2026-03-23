Are you a smoothie drinker? Or perhaps you love whipping up a batch of frozen margaritas when friends are over. Whatever the case may be, a good blender is a kitchen must-have for many. Ninja makes some of the highest rated blenders on the market and, right now, their Professional Plus Blender Duo is $50 off. The blender has a number of helpful features — including the ability to blend single servings or bigger batches. Check out all the details below.

Deal of the day

Ninja’s Professional Plus Blender Duo comes with a 72-ounce pitcher for bigger blends, as well as 18-ounce and 24-ounce single serve cups that you can blend directly in. The single serve cups also come with spout lids, so if you make a smoothie or drink in them, you just have to untwist the blade attachment and twist on the spout to start enjoying your beverage. Beyond beverages, the single serve cups are a great size for whipping up sauces and dressings. The larger pitcher also has a built-in pouring spout to help you avoid spills.

The 1,200 watt motor on this blender is powerful, giving it the ability to easily crush ice and other frozen items easily. When it comes to settings, this blender has the standard low, medium, high and pulse options. It also has a preset smoothie button that automatically stops when your beverage is smooth and an extract preset, which can break down fibrous leafy greens, seeds and skins that are ideal for adding to juices and smoothies. Also nice: The blades and blending cups are dishwasher-safe.

Why this sale is worth it

Save $50

Make large batches or single servings

Dishwasher-safe

Powerful motor

More blenders currently on sale

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.