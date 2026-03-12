Just when you thought the collective obsession with Labubus couldn’t get any more intense, the makers of the viral bag charms and plushies have partnered with another ridiculously cute cast of characters. The Labubu x Hello Kitty collection launches tonight at 10:00 p.m.. ET and fans are ready.

Pop Mart, the brand behind Labubu, and Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty and all her friends, are introducing seven different mashups during this collaboration — keep reading for everything you need to know, including how to get your hands on one.

Everything you need to know about Labubu x Hello Kitty

The Labubu x Hello Kitty collaboration is part of the Labubu x Sanrio Characters Series and will be available exclusively online at Pop Mart on March 12, beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET and in stores in April. There are two different products that you can buy.

Labubu is joining the Sanrio universe with six different bag charms. Like all of the brand’s blind boxes, you don’t know what you’ll get until you open your box — but that’s the fun! Inside will be a Labubu dressed as one of six popular Sanrio characters — including Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Pochacco and Cinnamoroll. The blind boxes retail for $40.

Labubu is part of a larger group called “The Monsters,” which are celebrating their 10th anniversary. “The Monsters” are known for having different looks and personalities and to honor that innately fun characteristic, Labubu is dressing up in Hello Kitty’s iconic overalls and will come with a Hello Kitty Sleep mask. The plush Labubu will retail for $150 and will also come with a small Hello Kitty-shaped pillow.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

