Cyber Monday is almost over, but if you’ve been waiting to finally buy a Nintendo Switch or stock up on new games, there are plenty of deals. Retailers are discounting a ton of gaming-related accessories including Nintendo’s most beloved games, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (one of my go-to games) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Best of all: You can buy the Nintendo Switch console (and its OLED version) as part of a bundle for extra value — you get a bestselling game and access to Nintendo Online. I’ve been playing the Nintendo Switch since its debut back in 2017, so I know what’s worth shopping — which includes the deals on this list.

I found, vetted and wrote about every Nintendo deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

SKIP AHEAD The best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals | Why trust NBC Select?

The best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

4.7-star average rating from 115 reviews at Best Buy

While most Nintendo bundles tend to sell out quickly, this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is still in stock. The lightweight console (in a limited-edition gold color) is meant for on-the-go play and includes a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Individual Membership, which includes 10 games from the Legend of Zelda series and other Nintendo classics.

Ed’s note: This is less than 20% off but because the Nintendo Switch is rarely on sale we still think it’s a worthwhile deal.

4.6-star average rating from 1,266 reviews

Lowest price ever

This wireless controller can make long gaming sessions in tabletop or TV modes more comfortable. Licensed by Nintendo, it uses AA batteries for up to 30 hours of game time and has mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, for which you can program your preferred functions, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 319,748 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Nintendo Switch has 32 GB of storage (and the OLED has 64), but the console uses part of that to function. This storage card, officially licensed by Nintendo for the Switch, adds 256 GB of space to store downloaded games, screenshots and video clips.

4.8-star average rating from 138 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Sonic the Hedgehog might feel like a blast from the past, but this new iteration respects that, pairing Modern and Classic Sonic to take on Dr. Eggman and the Time Eater. (How? It’s basically a time-travel adventure, with lots of nostalgia to be had.) It includes 2D and 3D stages from past Sonic games to jog your memory, but with improved visuals and updated cinematics.

4.5-star average rating from 1,967 at Best Buy

The dock that comes with the Nintendo Switch and OLED models is very bulky. This small, travel-friendly dock is easy to pack and has a charging port to charge your Joy-Cons, HDMI output to connect to the TV and an AC adapter to charge the Switch while it’s docked.

4.5-star rating from 391 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This 10-in-one Switch accessories bundle includes two golf clubs, two tennis rackets, two Joy-Con straps, two adjustable wrist bands and two adjustable leg straps. That way, your sports games feel more realistic and your controllers are more secure while you’re moving and dancing.

4.8-star average rating from 1,055 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Made for the Nintendo Switch Lite, this bundle includes a slim carrying case and grip, which snaps onto the Switch and gives the Joy-Cons a more comfortable, ergonomic feel during handheld play, according to the brand. It also comes with two thumbstick covers for more precise control.

4.6-star average rating from 53 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Among the many protective case options for the Nintendo Switch is this hands-free option, ideal for traveling or commuting. Licensed by Nintendo, it works as a crossbody or fanny pack, and has a soft, padded compartment that fits every Nintendo Switch model. Its front pocket unzips flat and can fit up to eight game cartridges and two extra Joy-Cons, according to the brand.

Keep your game collection organized with this 24-slot storage box, which fits both game cartridges and micro-SD cards. The outer shell is both waterproof and shockproof, along with a magnetic closure that prevents dust from getting inside, according to the brand.

This kid-friendly video game is currently half off. Little ones can adventure as Bluey, Bingo, Chilli or Bandit as they explore spots highlighted in the TV show, collect stickers and solve puzzles. They can either play solo or team up with friends in co-op mode.

4.0-star average rating from 35 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This latest version of the popular dance game will have you busting a move to chart-topping hits like Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and Billie Eilish’s “Lunch.” You’ll also get an exclusive Ariana Grande song pack, including some of her top hits. The game allows you to play with up to six other dancers and also has a fitness mode if you just want to prioritize breaking a sweat over earning points.

4.7-star average rating from 161 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Do you find deep cleaning hugely satisfying? In PowerWash Simulator, you strip dirt and grim for a living, blasting houses, cars, driveways and interiors with a myriad of washing tools. You do not have a time limit, scores or challenges: you can tackle each level however you want to, at your pace. The game comes with two extra special content packs (Croft Manor and Midgar) at no additional cost.

5-star rating from seven reviews on Amazon

This indie game is one of the best (and most visually stunning) I’ve played this year; I wish I could rediscover it all over again. It’s a big deciphering game where you use context clues and visual hints to solve puzzles and translate words in the Tower of Peoples. As you move through the tower — meeting different groups, each with their own language, along the way — you unlock their secrets and figure out how to unite them.

4.7-star average rating from 105 reviews at Best Buy

This Nintendo-licensed set has almost everything a Nintendo Switch owner could need to start their gameplay, including a travel case with a built-in viewing stand, a screen protector, action grips and cases for both microSD cards and game cartridges. It’s designed to fit the original Nintendo Switch and the OLED model, not the Nintendo Switch Lite.

4.8-star average rating from 5,907 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Fortnite player in your midst might appreciate this slim carrying case, which fits any Nintendo Switch model and holds up to nine game cartridges. Inspired by the Fortnite skin Peely, the Nintendo-licensed bag has a built-in stand for tabletop mode, a padded screen protector flap and even bonus virtual item to use in-game (Rocket Rodeo).

4.8-star average rating from 2,403 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Skyrim never really goes on sale, so this is a big deal. This stunning open-world game was designed for PC, but made it to the Nintendo Switch a few years ago — and my husband owns both versions (he walked down the aisle to music from the soundtrack). In it, you play as the Dragonborn, the lone hero who can protect the land of Skyrim. All the while, you can battle enemies, run quests, collect gear and even set up a cozy home.

4.7-star average rating from 15,595 reviews on Amazon

For an immersive gaming experience, this set includes everything you need to play Mario Kart in your home using the Nintendo Switch system as the controller. It comes with the car (with Mario tucked safely inside) as well as materials to design your own course. Once you set it up, you can race through your course on-screen.

4.3-star average rating from 3,387 reviews on Amazon

I use this brand for my own Switch because the application is practically foolproof: It comes with a special tray to ensure perfect alignment of the tempered-glass protector with the screen. This option, designed for the OLED Switch, protects the screen without slowing down its responsiveness or making it too bulky to dock, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 825 reviews on Amazon

For racing games like Mario Kart, pop your Joy-Con into this wheel for more immersive steering. It allows you to drift and get boosts during the game and also has an ergonomic feel, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 3,812 reviews at Costco

You can use this gift card to buy games and downloadable content (including game expansions) on the Nintendo eShop, which has more than 1,000 games. The content can be directly downloaded to your Nintendo Switch.

4.7-star average rating from 8,724 reviews on Amazon

Reduce strain on your hands and wrists while gaming in handheld mode with this holder. Just slide the Nintendo Switch (either the regular or OLED model) into the grip, which secures the console using silicone tabs to allow for airflow and prevent scratches, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 935 reviews on Amazon

These soft silicone thumb caps attach to the Nintendo Switch’s analog sticks to protect the buttons and give you a bit more grip as you play. The set comes with four caps (two hearts and two flowers), so you can mix and match them to your liking.

4.7-star average rating from 713 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Build your dream car out of Legos and then race other speedsters over a variety of different terrain, including winding race tracks, off-road obstacle courses and even over open waters. You can opt to drive in one-off races or compete for the coveted Sky Trophy in story mode, which allows you to go from rookie racer to champion driver throughout the game.

4.9-star average rating from 344 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Ideal for games like Fortnite, this headset delivers immersive sound with deep bass, according to the brand. You can adjust the flexible microphone to sit right near your mouth, plus the headset has noise-cancelling capabilities to block out background noise as you talk.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a New York-based freelance writer and editor who focuses on beauty, health and gaming for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and I’ve covered deals and sales for NBC Select for three years. To evaluate the quality of these Nintendo Switch deals, I made sure it’s at least 20% off and a highly rated item with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.