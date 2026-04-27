If you work at a desk, you probably already know that it can cause major back pain. Thankfully, there are a number of things you can do to prevent that pain from kicking into high gear, like adding a lumbar pillow and a seat cushion to your chair. Right now, Everlasting Comfort’s Memory Foam Seat Cushion is 40 percent off on Amazon. Keep reading to find out why more than 84,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

Deal of the day

This cushion can be placed on the seat of your chair to give you a little extra padding, which is helpful if you work a desk job where you sit all day. If you don't work at a desk, you can put it on your couch, in your car and beyond. The pillow is made from memory foam to provide supportive plushness and is contoured to help evenly distribute your weight and encourage proper alignment.

It has more than 84,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Many reviewers like that the cushion has a removable cover so that you can easily keep it clean. They also note that it stays in place and doesn’t slide around on the chair.

Why this sale is worth it

Marked down to under $50

Over 84,000 five-star reviews

Memory foam cushioning

Has removable cover for easy washing

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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