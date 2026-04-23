Dealing with low back pain, regardless of your age or health status, causes a great deal of stress and inconvenience in everyday life. And if you work a desk job or sit all day, you may be at higher risk of having this issue.

The condition is extremely prevalent in a range of demographics, in fact, low back pain is the single leading cause of disability globally, according to the World Health Organization. And one of the leading causes of low back pain is poor posture and sitting for an extended period of time. One thing that can help is adding seat cushions and an ergonomic lumbar pillow to your desk chair (or anywhere else you sit for long periods of time).

To learn more about what causes lower back pain, what lumbar support cushions are and how they function, I spoke with experts, including chiropractors. Additionally, I rounded up product recommendations from experts and incorporated their guidance on shopping for lumbar support pillows.

The best lumbar support pillows in 2026

All of the products below are either recommendations from our experts and/or lumbar pillows we use ourselves. I also included products with at least a four-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon or at least 100 on their brand site.

Cushion Lab sells a wide variety of pillows and cushions for various purposes, including this popular lumbar pain relief pillow. It comes recommended by Dr. Matthew Cavanaugh, a chiropractor at Lafayette Chiropractic Clinic, who says it’s a versatile option that works in different seats.

The cushion’s shape is intentionally designed to target and support particular points in the lower back. The pillow comes with a breathable cover and has a firm memory foam material that provides support whether you’re using it on a couch or a traditional office chair, according to the brand. Plus, the cushion is available in more than two dozen colors, which is more than any other pillow on this list.

The lumbar support pillow from Qutool is designed to fit many seat types, according to the brand. Cavanaugh recommends this pillow, which he says is a good choice for those who spend a lot of time sitting throughout the day. The cushion has a rounded shape at the bottom for lumbar support, but it also has cushioning for the middle and upper parts of the back for those who need a little extra support. The cushion has two large straps on the back, which is what you’ll use to fasten it to whatever you’re sitting on.

Samsonite Lumbar Support Pillow $ 22.99 $ 29.99 Amazon Now 23% off What to know Washable cover: yes | Adjustable strap: yes | Material: memory foam | Shape: square | Dimensions: 13.5 x 14 x 4.5 in. What we like Adjustable

Breathable mesh

Removable cover Something to note Large for some seats

Dr. Allen Conrad, a chiropractor at Montgomery County Chiropractor Center, recommends this lumbar support pillow from Samsonite, which he says many patients find comfortable and that it provides a good amount of back support. The shape of the pillow is not only meant to help provide some relief, but it helps promote better posture over time by complimenting the curve of your back. The product is designed to maintain its curved shape without flattening or becoming flimsy over time, according to Samsonite.

Tempur-Pedic Pedic Lumbar Cushion $ 59.00 Amazon $ 59.00 Tempur-Pedic What to know Washable cover: yes | Adjustable strap: no | Material: tempur material | Shape: square | Dimensions: 10 x 11 x 2 in. What we like Travel friendly

Has a washable cover Something to note Doesn’t have adjustable strap

This travel-friendly lumbar cushion from well-known mattress brand Tempur-Pedic comes recommended by Cavanaugh, who likes its dimension and portability. “This lumbar support travel cushion is perfectly sized to be taken anywhere you go and is ergonomically shaped to provide the support your lower back needs,” he says.

The cushion itself is square-shaped and lies flat, which makes it easy to store and travel with. Additionally, the pillow is made from the brand’s proprietary Tempur material, which offers more support and pressure relief compared to traditional memory foam, according to Tempur-Pedic.

Sleep Number Lumbar Pillow $ 24.49 $ 34.99 Sleep Number Now 30% off What to know Washable cover: yes | Adjustable strap: no | Material: memory foam | Shape: square | Dimensions: 10 x 11 x 2 in. What we like Hypoallergenic

Washable cover

Has removable foam inserts Something to note No adjustable strap

Conrad also recommends this square-shaped lumbar pillow from Sleep Number, which he likes for its affordability and the fact that you can easily move it between different seats and chairs. “The Sleep number beds were quite popular over the years and so is the back support pillow,” he says. “This one is a bit softer, but is cost effective and easy to travel from a chair to your car seat if needed.” The pillow also comes with a removable, machine-washable microfiber cover.

Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow $ 39.99 Amazon $ 33.99 Walmart What to know Washable cover: yes | Adjustable strap: yes | Material: memory foam | Shape: square | Dimensions: 13 x 12.5 x 3.5 in. What we like Has adjustable strap

Memory foam

Has a washable cover Something to note May be large for some seats

Everlasting Comfort makes a variety of wellness-related and ergonomic products, including this lumbar support pillow. The cushion can be used on office chairs, car seats, couches and gaming chairs, according to the brand. The straps on the back of the pillow make it easy to fasten to each seat, this way you don’t have to worry about it shifting as you move throughout the day. In addition to providing posture support, the cushion’s contour and the extended sides conform to the shape of your lower back.

Kasney Lumbar Support Pillow $ 22.22 $ 24.69 Amazon Now 10% off What to know Washable cover: yes | Adjustable strap: no | Material: memory foam | Shape: rectangular | Dimensions: 18.5 x 9.1 x 4.3 in. What we like Memory foam

Compact

Breathable cover Something to note No strap to secure to chair

This lumbar support pillow has a smaller footprint than the other options on this list, making it good for those with small spaces or who want to travel with their pillow. It is covered in breathable mesh and the cover comes off and is machine washable. It can be used in bed, at your desk chair or in the car and is made from a responsive memory foam that conforms to your spine.

“I was having some minor back pain, so I started using this in the car and on the couch,” says NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans. “The pain stopped once I started using it.”

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How we picked the best lumbar support pillows

To pick the best lumbar support pillows, I rounded up recommendations from Cavanaugh and Conrad. I also sourced highly-rated options that align with the advice they gave below on what to look for in a lumbar pillow:

Shape and size: Similar to the perfect mattress or a comfortable running shoe, the right lumbar support pillow should have an appropriate shape and size based on your body, according to Cavanaugh. “Ideally, the pillow should be designed to contour the shape of your back,” he says. “The problem is that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to size and curves of lumbar spines.” Considering things like the natural curvature of your back and the size of your seat (depending on where you plan to use the pillow) is important. The pillow should be large enough so that it provides sufficient support to your entire lower back, but not so large that it pushes you toward the edge of the seat, according to Cavanaugh.

Similar to the perfect mattress or a comfortable running shoe, the right lumbar support pillow should have an appropriate shape and size based on your body, according to Cavanaugh. “Ideally, the pillow should be designed to contour the shape of your back,” he says. “The problem is that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to size and curves of lumbar spines.” Considering things like the natural curvature of your back and the size of your seat (depending on where you plan to use the pillow) is important. The pillow should be large enough so that it provides sufficient support to your entire lower back, but not so large that it pushes you toward the edge of the seat, according to Cavanaugh. Material: Like with many mattresses and pillows today, many lumbar pillows are made of memory foam. Memory foam is known for its viscoelasticity, which means it has both viscous and elastic properties, allowing it to absorb energy and adjust to the shape of the body, according to NASA, which is responsible for the creation of the popular material. (The material is also used to make comfortable mattresses, seat cushions, pillows, couch cushions and much more.) Most of the options on this list are made with memory foam but I have also included lumbar pillows made from gel, which is breathable and can help prevent overheating.

Like with many mattresses and pillows today, many lumbar pillows are made of memory foam. Memory foam is known for its viscoelasticity, which means it has both viscous and elastic properties, allowing it to absorb energy and adjust to the shape of the body, according to NASA, which is responsible for the creation of the popular material. (The material is also used to make comfortable mattresses, seat cushions, pillows, couch cushions and much more.) Most of the options on this list are made with memory foam but I have also included lumbar pillows made from gel, which is breathable and can help prevent overheating. Firmness: This is largely influenced by personal preference. Your pillow shouldn’t be so soft that it’s virtually doing nothing but it shouldn’t be so firm that it causes pain or discomfort. This is why Cavanaugh recommends testing out different pillow types.

This is largely influenced by personal preference. Your pillow shouldn’t be so soft that it’s virtually doing nothing but it shouldn’t be so firm that it causes pain or discomfort. This is why Cavanaugh recommends testing out different pillow types. Portability: You can use lumbar support pillows in different settings and in different kinds of seats, including office chairs, a car seat or even at the top of your bed against the headboard, which can make sitting upright easier while reading or watching television. Good lumbar support pillows are lightweight, easy to carry and store and are simple to set up no matter the type of chair. You’ll often find that many lumbar pillows have a flexible strap attached to them so that they are easy to fasten to the backs of seats.

How to shop for lumbar support pillows

There are a few things you should consider and/or do before you invest in a lumbar pillow to ensure that what you buy is effective specifically for you.

Test them out before buying, if possible

The effectiveness of a good lumbar support pillow heavily depends on the person using it. A certain pillow might be a perfect match for one person and completely incompatible for another. Some people may need a pillow that provides a lot of pressure, while others simply want a bit of cushion. Cavanaugh recommends testing out lumbar support pillows in person if possible, since it’s difficult to gauge how a pillow feels virtually. In addition to doing research online, consider going to a local bedding or orthopedic store.

Consider the size in relation to your height

In addition to shape, size and firmness, Conrad recommends considering your height. Certain lumbar support pillows will fit differently on people of different sizes, according to Conrad. “If your mid back is sore or arthritic, then a taller back support that can reach the mid and low back may be better suited for you,” he says. “If you are five feet tall, a back support designed for a person [who is] 6 feet 5 inches tall obviously won’t be good for you.”

Consult your doctor

It’s important to always consult your doctor if you’re experiencing severe back pain. A lumbar support pillow helps alleviate some pain in the lower back while sitting throughout the day, but it isn’t considered a replacement for professional medical care. If your doctor recommends getting a pillow to support your lower back, consider looking into one of the options mentioned above.

Frequently asked questions What is lumbar support? Lumbar support is any form of support used to protect the area of the spine that is below the lowest rib and above the hip bone, referred to as the lumbar spine. This part of the spine is formed in a way to prevent injury, according to Cavanaugh. “This inward curve, or lordosis, serves as a shock absorber and helps to evenly distribute our weight without causing too much stress or strain to the discs, ligaments and muscles,” he says. It’s crucial to protect this part of the spine to prevent future pain. “The reason lumbar support is so important is because without adequate support, ligaments get overstretched, chronic pressure is exerted on our disc and muscles become fatigued,” says Cavanaugh. This is ultimately what leads to low back pain that doesn’t have to do with any particular underlying condition or injury, according to Cavanaugh. What is a lumbar support pillow? A lumbar support pillow is a cushion that provides support and comfort to the lumbar spine, commonly referred to as the lower back. These types of pillows are a good option for those who sit for long periods of time and suffer from low back pain and poor posture as a result. They also help those who are suffering from low back pain stemming from an injury or degenerative arthritis, according to Conrad. “A lumbar support pillow offers additional pressure to the low back and lumbar region for prolonged sitting,” he says. What causes low back pain? Low back pain is common for many people of different ages, and it has several causes, according to our experts. That said, when it comes to low back pain that isn’t tied to a particular injury or condition, there are a few common lifestyle factors that lead to the condition. People aged 20 to 40 years old are more prone to experience low back pain if they maintain a mostly sedentary lifestyle or don’t regularly participate in physical activity, according to Cavanaugh. “This is also the age group that begins to suffer from disc injuries,” he says. Disc injury refers to complications of the cushions between the bones in the vertebrae, particularly in the lower back. People between the ages of 40 to 60 are also more likely to experience low back pain that stems from the effects of different forms of arthritis, including spinal stenosis and degenerative disc disease, according to Cavanaugh. People over the age of 60 also commonly experience these symptoms in addition to age-related conditions like osteoporosis and spondylolisthesis, says Cavanaugh.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select, who writes about topics such as food, kitchen, home, cleaning and lifestyle. I’ve also written about other bedding and wellness topics such as how to clean pillows, the best bamboo sheets sets and remedies for tech neck. For this story, I spoke with two chiropractors with experience in treating various conditions related to the spine.

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