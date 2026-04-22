I’ve been dealing with chronic back pain for years — here are the at-home treatments that actually help

I’ve been dealing with back pain off and on for more than a decade. I’ve seen doctors, had X-rays — you name it, I’ve done it. The diagnosis: Bad posture. As a writer, I spend long hours hunched over my laptop. I also have two little kids, so between cradling them and getting on the floor to play with them, there is a lot of hunching. And since the pain is chronic, I need a back pain remedy that doesn’t involve painkillers or things with side effects.

Over the years, I’ve spent a lot of time and energy figuring out how to alleviate back pain when it comes on. I’ve tried lots of different at-home back pain treatments and below, I’m sharing some of the ones that I have found to be the most effective. I also spoke to medical professionals about what commonly causes back pain and to get their advice on how to prevent it.

The best at-home back pain treatments

If you are dealing with back pain that won’t go away, it’s important to consult with a doctor to find out what is going on before trying any at-home treatments. If they determine you can go ahead and treat your back pain at home, consider the below items. Not only have I used all of them, these items are in line with what medical professionals I spoke to recommend for dealing with back pain.

This lacrosse ball is made from rubber and can provide firm pressure if you wedge it between your back and the wall and make small movements back and forth to roll the ball over knots. “Lacrosse balls are one of my favorite tools,” says Dr. Meir Cioraru, founder and chiropractor at Well Adjusted Miami. “For a few dollars you have a pocket-size massage tool to roll out adhesions and knots. It’s great for neck pain, back pain, plantar fasciitis and muscle tightness.”

Yes, this massage bed is a splurge, but I use it twice a day — so it has been totally worth it. The machine has interchangeable rollers — soft pressure, contouring pressure or deep tissue pressure. Once you select the one you want, you can choose between three settings (roll, decompression or targeted). The bed also has a heat setting and a neck and shoulder roller to give those areas love as your back is massaged. I use the bed for about ten minutes at a time and find that it relieves pain and gives me a moment of self-care during busy days.

“A heating pad relaxes tight muscles and improves blood flow, which helps relieve stiffness,” says Dr. Bennett Ezekiel, a pain management specialist with ProCare Injury Specialists. This heating pad is large enough to cover your entire back. It has three heat settings and automatically turns off after two hours. It is also covered in a soft velvet-like fabric so it feels nice against the skin.

If you feel like your back is inflamed, skip the heat and reach for an ice pack. “It can be used as an anti-inflammatory for acute injuries or flare-ups,” says Ezekiel. This large gel ice pack can be stored in the freezer between uses to keep it cold. It comes with a stretchy Velcro strap that can be used to secure it around your back, shoulder, arms or legs. It also has stitched panels to help keep the gel evenly dispersed.

As mentioned, one of the biggest triggers for my back pain is poor posture — particularly when I am working. My physical therapist suggested this lumbar pillow for my desk chair and it has done wonders for alleviating my pain. The ergonomic pillow is made from memory foam that contours to the spine to encourage natural alignment and ease pressure if you are sitting for long periods of time. It also has an adjustable strap so you can secure it to your chair.

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How I picked the best at-home treatments for back pain

If you are dealing with ongoing back pain, you should speak to a doctor to figure out the root cause. Once that is determined, you can work with them to figure out which at-home treatments make the most sense for you. For tight or inflamed muscles, the experts I spoke to suggested focusing on these things:

Heat and ice: Applying heat to tight muscles brings blood flow to the area to loosen them up, says Dr. Michael Schwartz, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician of White Plains Hospital Physician Associates. Apply heat in the form of a heating pad for 15 to 20 minutes a few times a day to help loosen muscles. On the flip side, ice can alleviate inflammation, says Schwartz. The cold constricts blood vessels to reduce swelling. On top of that, it can numb the area to provide temporary relief. Similar to a heating pad, you can apply an ice pack to your back for 15 to 20 minutes a few times a day.

Massage: Not only does it feel good, massage can release adhesions (aka knots) to address tightness. You just want to be careful about the level of pressure you use. Too soft and you won’t get any relief, but if you go too hard, it can actually worsen inflammation and cause more pain, says Schwartz.

Posture helpers: Slouching is a common culprit for back pain, so items that help you sit or stand up straighter can go a long way when it comes to addressing your discomfort. A lumbar pillow at your desk is a good way to discourage slouching and can keep your spine in its natural alignment. In turn, this can prevent knots and inflammation, according to the experts I spoke to.

What are the most common causes of back pain?

“Most back pain falls into two broad categories: mechanical strain and injury,” says Ezekiel. “In daily life, the biggest contributors to mechanical strain are prolonged sitting, poor posture, weak core muscles and sudden increases in physical activity.” When it comes to injuries, Ezekiel says things like car accidents and falls tend to cause back pain because the sudden force involved in those incidents can strain muscles, ligaments and spinal joints.

Another common cause of back pain is trying to move a heavy object. “If your body can’t tolerate it or you don’t do it in the right way, it can lead to a threat response in your back and cause pain,” says Matthew Brown, a physical therapist and owner of Corrective Physical Therapy.

Frequently asked questions When should you seek medical help for back pain? “Most back pain does not require seeking emergency room care unless it is causing a loss of control in your bowels or bladder, numbness in your groin region, tingling down both legs or a substantial loss in your ability to use your leg muscles,” says Brown. If you have been having consistent pain for three to five days or it’s so severe you’re having a hard time moving, you should make an appointment with your regular doctor. What can you do to prevent back pain in the first place? Every expert I spoke with said the best thing to prevent back pain from occurring in the first place is to move your body on a regular basis. “Sit less, stand more,” says Cioraru. “Invest in a standing desk and work to spend at least half your work day standing, this is an upstream way to help prevent the muscle imbalances that come from long term sitting.” If that is not possible, take movement breaks throughout your day. “Sitting for hours places significant pressure on the lower spine, so I recommend standing, stretching, or walking for a few minutes every 30 to 60 minutes,” says Ezekeil.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Meir Cioraru is the founder and chiropractor at Well Adjusted Miami.

is the founder and chiropractor at Well Adjusted Miami. Dr. Bennett Ezekiel is a pain management specialist with ProCare Injury Specialists

is a pain management specialist with ProCare Injury Specialists Dr. Michael Schwartz is an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician of White Plains Hospital Physician Associates.

is an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician of White Plains Hospital Physician Associates. Matthew Brown is a physical therapist and owner of Corrective Physical Therapy.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers wellness, beauty, home and lifestyle. I have recently reported on vibration plates and red light therapy for hair loss. I have been dealing with chronic back pain for years. For this story, I interviewed medical professionals on how to deal with back pain and compiled a list from all the products I’ve actually used.

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