Hoka makes some of NBC Select editors’ favorite walking shoes because they tend to be super cushioned, supportive and well made. I am a Hoka devotee and wear them more than any other shoe I own. They’re great for working out, running errands or chasing my rambunctious kids around a park or playground. So I was excited to find that Nordstrom has Hoka Mafate Speed 2 sneakers on sale right now.

Since Hokas can be pricey, getting a pair for 41 percent off is a huge score. Limited sizes are left in the color with the highest discount, so shop fast if you want to snap up the biggest savings. There are also different colors available between 20 and 35 percent off. Before you shop, get all the details on the Hoka Mafate Speed 2 sneaker below.

These sneakers are technically intended for trail running, though you could easily wear them for more casual outings, too. They have deep lugs on the soles to provide traction on unstable ground and highly cushioned soles to absorb impact as you hit the ground, according to the brand. The sole is also designed with a rocker shape to help propel you forward as you run.

The uppers have mesh paneling for ventilation and rubber that extends from the soles up over the toe to prevent wear and tear in that area. Reviewers say the shoes are comfortable enough for daily wear, though some say they had to go up half a size. The shoes come in four different colors — all of which are on sale from 20 percent up to 41 percent off.

Why this sale is worth it

In terms of functional athletic sneakers, Hoka’s prices can be on the higher side. So, when they are on sale, it's worth your attention. Here are some reasons why you may want to consider the Hoka Mafate Speed 2 specifically:

Up to 41% off

Wide range of sizes

Great traction

Durable upper

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

