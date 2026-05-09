When it comes to K-beauty, Medicube is arguably one of the most popular brands out there. Some NBC Select editors love their Collagen Jelly Cream, while others swear by their Zero Pore Pads. Another popular product from the brand is the Zero Exosome Shot, which can smooth skin and minimize the appearance of pores. Right now, this serum is 69 percent off on Amazon, bringing the price down to under $12.

Deal of the day

Experts have previously told us that exosomes are organic vesicles released by cells, including skin cells, that carry protein and lipids and direct cells on how they should behave. When it comes specifically to your skin, exosomes can send signals to calm inflammation, increase collagen production and more. This exosome “shot” from Medicube is essentially a serum that mimics those natural exosomes and helps reduce the appearance of pores, enhance the skin barrier and smooth skin texture. This is why many reviewers refer to it as “microneedling in a bottle.” For maximum effectiveness it should be used after cleansing and before moisturizer.

This serum has more than 2,200 5-star ratings and is currently on sale for 69 percent off, which brings the price down to under $12.

Why this sale is worth it

69% off

More than 2,200 5-star ratings

Smoothes skin

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including beauty, home and tech. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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