With the help of social media, specifically TikTok, Korean beauty has become immensely popular over the past decade for its advanced technology, gentle ingredients and emphasis on sun protection. The “10-step Korean skin care routine” in particular has been trending for years, with evolved forms of its multistep model making its way into Western skin care regimens, experts say. Products like essences, sheet masks and ampoule serums help create a dewy glow (popularly called “glass skin”) as a result of K-beauty’s hydration-focused ethos.

To find out more about K-beauty’s secrets to glass skin, I spoke to four board-certified dermatologists. I also rounded up our favorite products tested by NBC Select editors.

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Our favorite K-beauty skin care in 2026

Below, I rounded up our favorite editor-tested K-beauty cleansers, moisturizers, toners and more.

Best K-beauty cleansers

Best water-based cleanser

“[This] is an excellent foaming cleanser for dehydrated skin but can benefit all skin types,” says Dr. Michele Green, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York City. It has three different forms of hyaluronic acid to hydrate and cleanse your skin without stripping it of its natural oils.

Best cleansing balm

This cleansing balm is a favorite of former NBC Select intern Estee Yi’s because it quickly takes off her makeup, including her water-resistant mascara, without requiring her to scrub her face. “My skin also doesn’t feel dry afterward,” she says. Using the included applicator, scoop the balm into your hand and massage your face in circular motions to remove makeup, dirt and excess oil, then add water to emulsify the oil and rinse. It’s made with a blend of vitamin E and vitamin C to help hydrate your skin during and after cleansing.

Best gel cleanser

This cleanser is a gentle water-based option to follow your oil-based cleanser. It has minimal fragrance and tea tree oil, which helps reduce inflammation, and beta hydroxy-acids (BHAs), which gently exfoliate your skin to remove debris from pores, according to the brand. You can use this in the morning and at night, and you can also use it as a body wash. Yi uses this cleanser at night and says it doesn’t strip her skin of moisture like other, harsher cleansers she’s tried in the past.

Best K-beauty toners

Best overall toner

NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack uses this Medicube toner to help even out her skin and reduce the look of pores. Its star ingredient is salmon DNA PDRN, which stimulates the skin to repair damage from hyperpigmentation and irritation. “This formula is super light, not sticky at all and pairs well with my other skin care products,” says Cusack. “I always look glowy and hydrated right after using it.”

Best toner for acne-prone skin

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Face Polisher $ 48.00 Ulta What to know Key ingredients: salicylic acid, green tea, crystal rice What we like Clears pores

Gentle exfoliation

Can be used daily Something to note Small amount in bottle

This exfoliant has salicylic acid, which helps clear out pores, manage excess oil and is especially great for acne-prone and oily skin types, according to Dr. Claire Chang, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Derm in New York City. It has a rice-based enzyme powder and rounded cellulose microcrystals to exfoliate your skin without causing microtears or scratches, according to the brand.

Best toner for sensitive skin

This popular toner has snail mucin, which is a popular skin care ingredient to hydrate and repair damaged skin, experts say. It also has hyaluronic acid and cica (also known as centella asiatica), which is a common ingredient in Korean skin care products to help soothe and calm skin, says Chang. Yi uses this toner every day and night because it keeps her dry, eczema-prone skin hydrated and less red.

Best exfoliating facial pads

These toner pads are soaked in willow bark, which helps reduce the look of pores, and citric acid, which gently exfoliates your skin, according to the brand. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who has used them every other night for about six months, says that over time, they’ve completely changed her skin texture for the better. “It’s now so much softer and smoother, and the pads have visibly reduced pore size in my t-zone,” she says. The pads are also double-sided: “There’s a textured side that helps gently buff away dead skin cells, so I use it first, and then I flip the pad over to the smooth side and wipe it over my face, which has a soothing effect,” says Malin.

Malin loves that the Medicube pads include an applicator for gently handling the pads. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best brightening facial pads

After testing these toner pads for three months, NBC Select freelance newsletter editor Marilyn La Jeunesse was surprised to find that not only did they almost erase the hyperpigmentation on her cheeks, but they also made her skin “practically glow” after using them consistently. “I loved them so much, I bought them for my mom and I six times,” she says. The pads have brightening ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide, along with exfoliating green tea enzymes. For even better results, La Jeunesse recommends pairing it with the brand’s brightening serum.

Best K-beauty serums and essences

Best essence

This snail mucin essence comes recommended by Chang because it has hyaluronic acid, allantoin and panthenol, which work together to soothe irritated skin and retain moisture for all skin types, according to the brand. NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris, who’s been a loyal Cosrx user for years, says she uses this essence whenever her skin feels irritated, or whenever she’s having a particularly aggressive breakout. Yi has also found that using this on damp skin works best to retain moisture.

Best overall serum

La Jeunesse has been using Glow Recipe’s Dew Drops and matching Watermelon Glow Toner for years and says she always gets compliments on how bright her skin looks. It has niacinamide, which Chang says is known for brightening skin and reducing inflammation. La Jeunesse especially loves mixing it with her moisturizer in the summertime for a dewy look. “Plus, it wears well under makeup and you can even apply it as a highlighter,” she says.

To mix the drops with moisturizer, add a few to your favorite formula, rub in your hands and apply all over your face. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best hydrating serum

This serum is now a daily staple for Morris, who uses it as a replacement for hyaluronic acid serums. “It leaves my skin so glowy after using it that I stopped looking at any other hydrating serum after less than two weeks,” she says. It has fermented rice, which holds moisture for extra hydration, and seaweed-derived ceramides that help reduce fine lines.

Best brightening serum

This serum is great for dull skin because of its hydrating and brightening effects. “My skin looks glowy and bright right after I use it, and I’ve noticed my dark spots and acne scars fading much faster than normal,” says Cusack. It has niacinamide for brightening dark spots and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated.

Best retinol

When La Jeunesse initially tried a sample size of this serum to help firm what she calls her “natural double chin,” she ended up buying two full-sized bottles after a week. “Not only does my neck look and feel more youthful when I use this overnight, but it’s also one of the gentlest retinols I’ve tried,” she says. In addition to retinol, the serum also has green tea to soothe and brighten skin.

La Jeunesse also likes that the retinol’s formula is entirely vegan. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best lip balm

This lip balm has a blend of murumuru and shea butters for moisturized, glossy lips. Cusack swapped her everyday Vaseline for this lip balm because it’s just as hydrating but with a tint. “This lip balm is the perfect combo: it’s hydrating yet not too thick or sticky,” she says. “I would keep in mind, though, the tube is a little bit on the smaller side compared to other lip balms at this price point, so I’d aim to buy this on sale.”

Best K-beauty moisturizers

Best moisturizer

Iope Stem III Cream $ 69.00 Amazon What to know Key ingredients: niacinamide, peptides, allantoin What we like Good for sensitive skin

Smooths fine lines

Very hydrating Something to note Thicker consistency

This face moisturizer has peptides, niacinamide and allantoin to hydrate your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines, according to Chang. Former NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez, started applying this cream both day and night after her grandmother recommended it. “It really helps moisturize my skin while keeping my eczema-prone skin at bay,” she says. The moisturizer also reduces redness and irritation, making it great for sensitive, inflammation-prone skin.

Best gel moisturizer

This gel moisturizer is water-based and oil-free, so it’s lightweight and easily absorbs into the skin, according to the brand. Former NBC page Carolyn Chun uses this as a daily moisturizer in her morning and nighttime routine. “I love using this moisturizer because of how lightweight it feels on my face. It leaves my skin feeling hydrated and moisturized without me having to use a lot from the bottle,” she says. It works for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and has hyaluronic acid to hydrate and chamomile flower extract to help soothe skin, according to the brand.

Best K-beauty sunscreens

Best overall sunscreen

Round Lab is one of the most popular sunscreens in Korea, according to Chang, and it’s our top choice out of over 100 sunscreens we tested. It’s also a favorite of Morris to use on vacations: “I love that the formula is white cast-free and doesn’t run down my face on hotter days when I’m sweating,” she says. It has birch juice, an ingredient that’s rich in amino acids to help keep skin hydrated throughout the day. It also doesn’t have ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate, which can be harmful to reefs.

Best sunscreen for dry skin

Alvarez and Yi both use this face sunscreen every day. “As someone with a tan/medium complexion, I’m constantly searching for a sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast on my skin, and thankfully this one does the trick,” says Alvarez. It has SPF 36 sun protection, plus green tea and cica to soothe skin and reduce irritation, according to the brand. It also has sunflower seed oil that provides light moisture, according to the brand. It does have a light fragrance, but it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, says Yi.

Best K-beauty masks and treatments

Best eye cream

This eye cream is especially great for dry under eyes because it has ceramides, squalane and peptides to help your skin stay hydrated, brighten and firm. “I’ve been using this eye cream for years, and it’s one of the only ones that actually keeps my under eyes hydrated all day,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “As someone with very dry skin, especially in the under-eye area, this has been a game-changer for my everyday routine, especially on days when I wear makeup.”

Best sheet mask pack

Mediheal Sheet Mask Essential Pack $ 19.99 Amazon What to know Key ingredients: differs for each mask What we like Assorted options

Affordable

Gentle on skin Something to note Nothing to note at this time

“Mediheal Sheet Masks are my favorite given the variety of ingredients they use, the quality of the bamboo-derived hypoallergenic sheet mask and how long I stay feeling hydrated after,” says Chang. This pack comes with three types of masks (four of each for a total of 12), including a collagen mask for firming skin, a tea tree mask for calming redness and a madecassoside mask to soothe irritation, according to the brand. After cleansing or toning, you can apply the mask for 15 minutes, then gently pat any excess essence into the skin.

Best hydrating mask

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Moisturizing Face Mask $ 16.00 Sephora What to know Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, peptides, glycerin What we like Hydrating and soothing

Has a cooling effect Something to note Expensive

Takes longer to apply

These Dr. Jart+ masks are a two-step process: First, you apply a hydrating ampoule (which is a highly-concentrated serum usually found in Korean skin care), followed by a mask to seal in the moisture, according to the brand. The ampoule includes hyaluronic acid and peptides for hydration, while the mask has a cooling effect that helps calm skin. “In addition to dry skin, I’m also prone to rosacea flare ups. Though I use this mask several times a week, it comes in handy when my rosacea is particularly bad,” says Godio, who likes to use this mask during her nighttime wind-down routine. “The cooling effect helps reduce the irritation and redness, plus it feels so luxurious after a long day.”

Best mask for oily skin

Green uses this mask every weekend, specifically during the summer after wearing sunscreen. It has lactic acid, which is a hydrating alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that exfoliates your skin, cleanses it of excess oil and reduces the appearance of pores, according to the brand. While the brand recommends that you keep the mask on for 20 minutes, Green says she leaves it on her sensitive skin for five minutes to avoid irritation because stronger acids like AHAs can be harsh on skin.

Best under-eye patches

These under-eye patches are larger in size than others, which Malin likes since they cover more of her under-eye area and adhere better to her skin. They also have a unique shape: “They’re almost shaped like a wing instead of a crescent, which, again, helps them to cover more skin and better contours to the curves of my face,” says Malin. The patches have hydrating ginseng essence, retinal (which is a form of retinol) and collagen to address fine lines.

The patches have a cool, soothing sensation that Malin says leaves her undereyes feeling hydrated and refreshed. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

How we picked the best K-beauty products

When choosing K-beauty skin care, we included products recommended by dermatologists and by the shopping experts on our NBC Select staff. We added products from these most common types of K-beauty product categories:

Cleanser : Double cleansing is typically the first step of a multistep Korean skin care routine. It involves using an oil-based moisturizer to remove excess oil and dirt on your skin and then following with a water-based cleanser to wash away the excess oil cleanser and remaining dirt and dust from your skin. We included oil- and water-based cleansers on our list.

: Double cleansing is typically the first step of a multistep Korean skin care routine. It involves using an oil-based moisturizer to remove excess oil and dirt on your skin and then following with a water-based cleanser to wash away the excess oil cleanser and remaining dirt and dust from your skin. We included oil- and water-based cleansers on our list. Exfoliant : This step promotes cell turnover and clears pores, according to Green. Exfoliants can be chemical in the form of acids like AHAs and BHAs, or physical through coarser ingredients like clay, experts say.

: This step promotes cell turnover and clears pores, according to Green. Exfoliants can be chemical in the form of acids like AHAs and BHAs, or physical through coarser ingredients like clay, experts say. Toner : After exfoliating, you can use a toner to help prep your skin for the upcoming steps of your routine by balancing the skin’s pH level, says Chang. This helps protect your skin from environmental stressors (like pollution) and helps your products absorb better into your skin. However, if you have sensitive skin, you might want to avoid alcohol-based toners because they can strip your skin of its natural oils and irritate it, says Green.

: After exfoliating, you can use a toner to help prep your skin for the upcoming steps of your routine by balancing the skin’s pH level, says Chang. This helps protect your skin from environmental stressors (like pollution) and helps your products absorb better into your skin. However, if you have sensitive skin, you might want to avoid alcohol-based toners because they can strip your skin of its natural oils and irritate it, says Green. Masks : Sheet masks are another way to lock in moisture and add an extra layer of hydration to your skin and you can use them all-year round. Our experts recommend using sheet masks a few times a week, and you can use them more frequently during drier seasons. Chang recommends using them before adding on active ingredients like retinols or vitamin C serums.

: Sheet masks are another way to lock in moisture and add an extra layer of hydration to your skin and you can use them all-year round. Our experts recommend using sheet masks a few times a week, and you can use them more frequently during drier seasons. Chang recommends using them before adding on active ingredients like retinols or vitamin C serums. Essence : These are similar to toners and provide another level of hydration to your skin, according to Chang. They’re more lightweight than treatments (see below), but our experts say that as the Korean skin care market evolves, essences can have similar properties and hydrating ingredients as treatments and toners.

: These are similar to toners and provide another level of hydration to your skin, according to Chang. They’re more lightweight than treatments (see below), but our experts say that as the Korean skin care market evolves, essences can have similar properties and hydrating ingredients as treatments and toners. Treatments : Types of treatments include serums and ampoules (which are more concentrated capsules with active ingredients) that are meant to help with specific skin concerns like acne, hyperpigmentation and fine lines.

: Types of treatments include serums and ampoules (which are more concentrated capsules with active ingredients) that are meant to help with specific skin concerns like acne, hyperpigmentation and fine lines. Eye cream : These can help to treat dark circles, puffiness and fine lines with gentle and soothing ingredients like vitamin E and ceramides. Chang recommends starting eye creams in your late 20s and 30s as the skin gets thinner and drier over time.

: These can help to treat dark circles, puffiness and fine lines with gentle and soothing ingredients like vitamin E and ceramides. Chang recommends starting eye creams in your late 20s and 30s as the skin gets thinner and drier over time. Moisturizer : A good moisturizer will help lock in moisture from the previous steps. There are both gel-based and cream-based moisturizers. Gel-based moisturizers are lighter and best for warmer months. They’re also best for acne-prone, oily and combination skin, says Chang. Cream-based moisturizers are thicker and oil-based, so they’re best for cooler and drier seasons to help your skin retain moisture for longer.

: A good moisturizer will help lock in moisture from the previous steps. There are both gel-based and cream-based moisturizers. Gel-based moisturizers are lighter and best for warmer months. They’re also best for acne-prone, oily and combination skin, says Chang. Cream-based moisturizers are thicker and oil-based, so they’re best for cooler and drier seasons to help your skin retain moisture for longer. Sun protection: You should apply SPF as the final step of your morning skin care routine. Sunscreen helps to prevent sun damage and protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, experts say. All the sunscreens we include in this list have chemical filters, which are more common in Korean sunscreens because they don’t leave a white cast, according to Chang.

What is Korean skin care?

Korean skin care routines focus on a multistep, holistic approach originating from South Korea, according to Chang. “It emphasizes consistent, diligent skin care regimens that focus on achieving hydrated, radiant and healthy skin,” she says. ​​Compared to Korean skin care, Western skin care regimens are more aggressive, focusing on exfoliating dead skin and using products like scrubs, retinol/retinoids and acids, according to Dr. Jane Yoo, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

Many types of skin care products that are popular in the K-beauty space, including toners, essences, emulsions and sheet masks, have become increasingly popular in the U.S., too. Now, this extensive routine has become more of a guide than a strict set of steps, which makes it easier to customize your routine to your personal skin care needs like skin type and lifestyle habits.

Korean skin care is also particularly good at delivering what board-certified dermatologist Dr. Flora Kim calls “cosmetic elegance,” which refers to the look, feel and experience of using a product. In other words, while your skin might look shiny and hydrated, Kim says that could be the cosmetic elegance and aesthetics working.

What are some differences between Korean skin care and Western skin care?

Generally, skin care treatments in Korea use more advanced technologies like lasers that can remove dark spots and hyperpigmentation. When it comes to products, companies are typically more diligent about finding innovative and new, naturally-derived ingredients, including extracts and oils like salmon sperm, snail mucin and centella asiatica. Korean skin care’s main emphasis lies in double cleansing, hydration and preventative care, especially strict sun protection. Although many skin care products don’t need approval from the FDA since they fall under the cosmetics category, Korean products still go through the approval process for South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety before hitting the Korean market.

How to shop for Korean skin care

When shopping for a multistep Korean skin care routine, here are a few things you should consider, according to our experts:

Look for ingredients that fit your skin type and needs

Korean skin care includes products for all skin types, but first you need to consider your skin’s specific needs. For example, if you have drier skin, you might want to look for products that focus on hydration with ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Those with acne-prone skin may want products with anti-inflammatory ingredients, including snail mucin or centella asiatica, to treat specific concerns like clearing excessive oil, says Chang. She adds that, if you have more sensitive skin, you may want to shorten your routine so you aren’t using too many new products at once.

Consider product types that fit your routine

A Korean skin care routine may look like it has a lot of steps, but not all are necessary; outside of a cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen, the types of products you use will differ based on your needs. That’s why, when shopping, it’s important to focus on the products that work for your routine, rather than trying to squeeze in steps that you may not even need. For example, oilier skin may benefit from including toner, essence and treatment steps that help balance the skin’s hydration levels and sebum production, while drier skin may only need a hydrating essence and a treatment serum to get by.

Do your research

Beyond looking for specific active ingredients that fit your skin type and needs, you should take into account the concentration, the source, shelf-life and delivery of the product. “There are lots of really amazing ingredients out there, whether they’re synthetic or organic and natural,” says Kim. To avoid misunderstandings or misinformation about the effects of a particular ingredient, Kim recommends looking into the company itself, how the ingredients are sourced and how it delivers products.

Frequently asked questions Is a multistep routine actually effective? A multistep routine is a great way to maintain healthy skin and the steps you follow should be added based on specific skin needs and concerns. However, your skin care routine doesn’t require too many steps if you don’t have the time or resources to do them. In fact, too many steps can actually be ineffective. “There’s no way your skin is going to absorb all those layers. The first two products you put on your skin will get the best absorption, and will give you the most benefits,” says Kim. How do the seasons affect your skin care routine? Because Korean skin care places a heavy emphasis on hydration, it’s important to consider the effects that seasons and temperatures have on your skin, says Chang. For example, if it’s a cooler and drier season like fall or winter, you may want to incorporate more steps for extra hydration like using sheet masks more frequently and applying a thicker moisturizer. For sweatier months like spring and summer, switching to a lightweight, gel moisturizer or a skin-balancing sunscreen can help you to reduce greasiness and oiliness. How many Korean skin care products do you need? Chang advises against trying too many new products at once. Instead, start one new product at a time and make sure you can tolerate it before introducing another one. “Korean skin care provides a wide range of products that can fit many skin problems and skin types. You don’t have to do a 10-step approach; three, four or five steps are all fine if that is all your skin needs,” says Chang. Where can you buy Korean skin care? You can purchase Korean skin care from online and in-store beauty retailers like Sephora and Ulta, with a wider selection available on Amazon and at specialized K-beauty retailers like Soko Glam and YesStyle. However, for some products like sunscreens, formulations and ingredients may differ from their Korean versions due to FDA regulations on certain ingredients in America. For the original formulas, you’ll likely have to book a plane ticket.

Meet our skin care experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Claire Chang is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Derm in New York City.

is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Derm in New York City. Dr. Flora Kim is a board-certified dermatologist in Dallas, TX.

is a board-certified dermatologist in Dallas, TX. Dr. Michele Green is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York City.

is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in New York City. Dr. Jane Yoo is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, covering beauty and wellness topics like Japanese skin care, K-beauty ampoules, mineral sunscreens for dark skin and more. Estee Yi is a former NBC Select intern. For this piece, they interviewed four board-certified dermatologists for advice and expert recommendations on all things Korean skin care.

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