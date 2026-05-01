With Memorial Day (and summer) just around the corner, you likely have a number of outdoor activities on the calendar — which means it’s time to start thinking about protecting your skin from the sun. Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen is a favorite amongst NBC Select editors because it goes on sheer, has a matte finish and offers a sun protection factor (SPF) of 70. Right now, this sunscreen is 48 percent off, bringing the price down to less than $7.

Deal of the day

This sunscreen offers SPF 70 and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it ideal for warm weather activities like swimming, picnicking and hiking. The lightweight formula is oil-free, so it’s a nice option for those with acne-prone skin. It also absorbs quickly and has a matte finish. NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz has been using it for more than five years and appreciates that it is completely sheer and doesn’t leave behind a white cast.

The bottle is relatively flat and contains three ounces of sunscreen, which means it fits nicely in a toiletry bag and can be packed in a carry-on suitcase. The sunscreen has more than 29,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, with shoppers praising its lightweight feel.

Why this sale is worth it

48% off

More than 29,000 5-star ratings

Matte finish

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including beauty, home and tech. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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