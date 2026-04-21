No matter your skin type or tone, you should be using sunscreen daily — and that includes people with melanin-rich skin. The natural melanin in skin doesn’t provide enough standalone protection from UV rays, which can lead to sun damage without the right SPF, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry. However, finding an effective one that doesn’t leave a white cast can be a journey — a difficult one.

Below, we spoke with experts about how to shop for sunscreens for dark skin tones. We also highlight their recommendations and NBC Select favorites that complement darker complexions.

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The best sunscreen for dark skin in 2026

Below is a roundup of our experts’ favorite sunscreens for dark skin tones, along with some top-rated sunscreens and NBC Select staff favorites we think you should know about.

Best overall

This chemical sunscreen has a gel consistency and broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection. “I like the Supergroup Unseen because it’s absolutely clear,” says Henry. “It’s almost like a primer, but you’re still getting SPF.” The sunscreen leaves a natural finish and has ingredients like red algae and frankincense to help soothe and moisturize the skin, according to the brand. NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris loves how well the sunscreen absorbs into her skin, and says the smooth finish allows the sunscreen to double as a great makeup primer. Supergoop also makes a body version with SPF 40.

The Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen has become one of Morris’ all-time favorites — she loves that it isn’t greasy, even after outdoor workouts. Courtesy Ashley Morris

Editor’s pick

Black Girl Sunscreen, a Black-owned brand that makes sunscreens specifically for people of color, comes recommended by all four dermatologists we spoke to. “To me, Black Girl Sunscreen doesn’t feel like SPF,” says NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown. “It feels like a body lotion that just so happens to have sunscreen in it. The jojoba oil is key — it just feels so nourishing and absorbs relatively fast. It also leaves a really nice sheen on my skin,” says Brown. NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans is also a fan of the sunscreen — both her and her husband have acne-prone skin, and she says it’s never broken either of them out (or left a cast on their brown skin).

Best hybrid sunscreen

This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and has active ingredients found in both chemical and mineral sunscreens — zinc oxide (mineral) and octinoxate (chemical). That’s why it can blend into your skin like a chemical sunscreen, leaving no white cast behind, while giving the protection of a mineral sunscreen by shielding UV rays instead of absorbing and filtering them, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara. It also has niacinamide, so it’s particularly helpful for acne-prone skin, she says. It also comes in a tinted version with multiple shades and SPFs.

Best lightweight

Although this is on the pricier end, it’s worth the money, especially if you want a more glowy complexion, according to Brown. “After a couple of months, my face definitely looked brighter and felt healthier in general,” she says. Start off using a small amount since a little goes a long way.

Best powder sunscreen

Colorescience’s powder tinted sunscreen comes recommended by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jeanine Downie because it’s easy to reapply throughout the day. Although it comes in four shades — fair, medium, tan, deep — Downie says most of her patients (which have melanin-rich skin) are happy with the color match. “It works as a powder by just brushing it all over your whole face and neck and it complements your complexion,” she says. Her patients also like that it reduces shine and oil from their faces. This sunscreen has a hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic formula to avoid irritation and breakouts, according to the brand.

Best for sensitive skin

This Cerave mineral sunscreen looks great on dark skin because it has a sheer finish, says Henry. Its formula has a blend of yellow, red and black iron oxides, which creates a tint that’s blendable on all skin tones and helps minimize the chance of a white cast appearing, according to the brand. It’s suitable for those with sensitive skin since it’s noncomedogenic and fragrance-free — it also has ceramides, an emollient that helps improve the skin’s appearance and texture, in its formula, says Henry.

Best for dry skin

This serum-like, fast-absorbing mineral sunscreen blends in easily into former NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez’s tan complexion and doesn’t create a white cast or cause irritation for her sensitive, eczema-prone skin. “It’s one of the more hydrating options in my sunscreen rotation, so I would only recommend it for those with dry skin since it can be a bit too oily for other skin types,” she says. Overall, she says it gives her a dewy, hydrating glow and sits nicely under tinted moisturizer without pilling or disrupting her makeup.

Best fast-absorbing

Downie recommends this fast-absorbing sunscreen because it’s a chemical formula that blends easily into skin, minimizing the possibility of a white cast. The sunscreen has SPF 34 and is suitable for all skin types; you should apply it as the last step of your skin care routine, according to the brand.

Best for oily skin

This oil-free sunscreen is a great option for oily and acne-prone skin, according to Weinstein. It’s noncomedogenic and dries matte on the skin, so it doesn’t leave you looking shiny throughout the day, according to the brand. The same formula also comes in SPF 30 and a sport version that has SPF 70 and is designed to resist sweating, water, rubbing and swiping.

Best for sensitive skin

Because of the tint, this sunscreen looks great on dark skin, according to Henry. It’s formulated with iron oxides, which are mineral pigments that create tint, and titanium dioxide to protect the skin from UVA and UVB rays, according to the brand. It also has vitamin E (a humectant) to keep your skin hydrated since it absorbs water as well as dimethicone, an emollient that helps retain water, she says.

Best tinted

Suitable for all skin types since it’s noncomedogenic and hypoallergenic, this tinted sunscreen is a favorite of Weinstein’s because it’s hydrating and reduces the risk of a white cast. It’s also a great option for those who want blue light protection (in addition to UVA and UVB protection) since it has antioxidants, like ectoin, which help do so, according to the brand.

Highest SPF

“A little goes a very long way with this sunscreen,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez, who has a medium complexion. “A small squeeze of it covers my entire face without leaving a visible white cast,” he says “The bottle is flat in shape, so it’s also great for travel since it doesn’t take up space in your bag or Dopp kit, according to Fernandez.

Best for a natural finish

“I wasn’t expecting this sunscreen to work as well as it did, because upon first application, the color was looking very scary on my skin,” says Morris. “However, after giving it a minute or two to absorb, it proved to be a great option — no white cast, no excess greasiness, and no strong chemical smell, and it also held up against the scorching beachfront sun on my recent trip to Jamaica,” she says. Key ingredients in its formula include squalane for hydration and zinc oxide for sun protection.

Best body oil

Unlike a tanning oil, which encourages the body to produce more melanin, sunscreen oils provide sun protection by absorbing rays, according to our experts. This formula from Vacation has jojoba oil to hydrate the skin and should dry clear on all skin tones, according to the brand. It’s also free of mineral oil, so it’s a great option for those who worry about clogging their pores. It does have a baby oil scent, so if you’re sensitive to fragrance this may not be your best option.

Best budget pick

Alvarez uses Good Molecules’ Sheer Mineral Sunscreen daily and loves that it’s not greasy and dries clear. “It takes a second to rub in but afterwards, it gives me a dewy finish that sits well under my makeup,” she says. That dewiness, in part, comes from hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid that doesn’t dry her eczema-prone skin out. It’s also noncomedogenic, so it’s great for those with acne-prone skin.

Best mineral

Supergoop Mineral Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 $ 40.00 Sephora What to know Type: mineral | SPF: 40 | Consistency: lotion | Water resistance: 40 minutes What we like Whipped texture

Easy to blend

Fragrance-free Something to note Small size

One of the newest sunscreens in Alvarez’s rotation is this mineral formula from Supergoop. It has a lightweight, almost mousse-like texture that blends in easily without leaving a white cast and feels gentle on her sensitive skin. “My 10-year-old brother, who also has dry skin and a tan complexion, commonly struggles with white casts but has had no problems so far after I got him his own bottle of this,” she says.

Best Korean sunscreen

NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi has been using this sunscreen for two years after initially trying the brand’s face wash, and says it “doesn’t leave a white cast, flake, or feel greasy.” It has a lightweight, non-sticky formula and is designed to work for all skin types, including sensitive skin, according to the brand. “The sunscreen (which is more like a gel) leaves my skin moisturized all day, has helped so much with my hyperpigmentation, and is the perfect consistency for my combination skin,” says Alabi.

Alabi is a longtime fan of Etude, and says the brand’s sunscreen complements its other products. Courtesy Jem Alabi

Best serum

This water-base serum has an invisible, satin finish and is formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to calm, hydrate and protect skin. Evans says this is her favorite sunscreen brand of all time, and that she loves how quickly the serum dries down and absorbs into her skin. “It goes on with the ease of a skin care serum,” she says.

How we picked the best sunscreen for dark skin tones

We only considered sunscreens that protect against both UVA rays (rays that age the skin) and UVB rays (rays that burn the skin). Our experts also recommend keeping the following characteristics in mind:

Type: There are two types of sunscreens: mineral and chemical. Mineral sunscreens, also known as physical sunscreens, sit on the skin’s surface and reflect UV light using active ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, absorb UV light and use chemical filters, like oxybenzone, avobenzone and octisalate, to convert it into heat that your body then releases, according to experts we spoke to in our guide on the best face sunscreens. Mineral sunscreens will typically leave a white cast on the skin, while chemical sunscreens do not, according to experts.

There are two types of sunscreens: mineral and chemical. Mineral sunscreens, also known as physical sunscreens, sit on the skin’s surface and reflect UV light using active ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, absorb UV light and use chemical filters, like oxybenzone, avobenzone and octisalate, to convert it into heat that your body then releases, according to experts we spoke to in our guide on the best face sunscreens. Mineral sunscreens will typically leave a white cast on the skin, while chemical sunscreens do not, according to experts. SPF protection: Experts recommend using a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 protection, which is in line with the minimum SPF rating recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology. All of the sunscreens on our list have at least an SPF of 30.

Experts recommend using a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 protection, which is in line with the minimum SPF rating recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology. All of the sunscreens on our list have at least an SPF of 30. Consistency: Sunscreens come in various formulations, including lotions, gels, sprays, powders, oils and sticks. Lotions and sticks are easy to spread and apply, while sprays and powders are better for reapplying throughout the day.

Sunscreens come in various formulations, including lotions, gels, sprays, powders, oils and sticks. Lotions and sticks are easy to spread and apply, while sprays and powders are better for reapplying throughout the day. Water resistance: Some sunscreens are water-resistant, but none are sweat- or waterproof, says Henry.

Do you need sunscreen if you have dark skin?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that people of color, especially those with a darker complexion, don’t need sunscreen. People with darker skin tones have more melanin, which is not only responsible for the skin’s pigment, but also provides sun protection. However, the protection you get from melanin alone is very minimal.

“Skin color is not sufficient protection from UV light to prevent burning or potential skin cancer in the future,” says Henry. Even though you may have melanin-rich skin, you’ll need external help in the form of sunscreen to avoid potential harm.

In fact, 90% of visible signs of aging come from unprotected daily sun exposure, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. These signs come in the form of wrinkles, but in black and brown skin tones it might appear as hyperpigmentation, according to Gohara. Blue light can also worsen hyperpigmentation, specifically in people with dark skin, according to Henry. To combat this, many sunscreen brands use iron oxides to shield against visible light, like blue light.

How to shop for sunscreen

When shopping for sunscreen that’s suitable for darker skin tones, our experts recommend considering key factors like the sunscreen type and consistency. Here’s what else to keep in mind while shopping:

How much SPF do you need?

You should look for sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher regardless of skin tone, according to our dermatologists. For days where you are outside with more exposure, consider sunscreens with at least SPF 50 protection, says Henry.

That’s because SPF 30 only blocks 97% of UVB rays, while SPF 50 will give you slightly more protection by blocking 98% of UVB rays, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. However, no sunscreen (regardless of how high the SPF is) can block 100% of the sun’s UVB rays, according to Henry.

Should you use mineral or chemical sunscreen?

Both mineral and chemical sunscreens come with their own benefits and limitations for those with darker skin tones — the choice is ultimately a personal one, according to our experts. Mineral sunscreens will reflect UV light, while chemical sunscreens will absorb it, convert it and then release it.

Chemical sunscreens typically have one of the following chemical filters in their formulas: oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate and/or octinoxate. Historically, chemical sunscreens don’t leave behind an ashen white appearance on the skin, making them a reliable choice for those with darker skin, says Henry.

A mineral sunscreen will typically have active ingredients like zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or both. It’s best for kids and those with sensitive skin because the skin won’t absorb it, so they can avoid irritation, which is commonly seen with chemical sunscreens. It’s also great for pregnant women because oxybenzone (one of the main filters in chemical sunscreen) is linked to birth defects, according to experts in our guide to pregnancy-safe skin care.

Mineral sunscreens will generally provide more protection against harmful indoor light from common household items like light bulbs and computer screens compared to chemical sunscreens, according to Gohara. If you don’t protect your skin, exposure to this light can lead to conditions like melasma, she says. (Melasma is mostly seen in women who have medium to dark skin tones, according to the AAD.)

The caveat with mineral sunscreens is that they typically leave white casts.

Which sunscreen texture is best?

Lotions, gels and oils are easy to rub in and distribute an even layer of the product, according to our experts.

are easy to rub in and distribute an even layer of the product, according to our experts. Spray sunscreens are typically easier to apply for children but you still need to rub them in to avoid a speckled, uneven application.

are typically easier to apply for children but you still need to rub them in to avoid a speckled, uneven application. Powders help reduce shine for oily skin and are also easy to reapply on top of makeup.

help reduce shine for oily skin and are also easy to reapply on top of makeup. Sticks are a great option for the face area specifically around the eyes, according to the AAD. This is because they’re easy to control and maneuver, according to Weinstein.

Should sunscreen be waterproof?

No sunscreen is sweat-proof or waterproof, according to Henry. However, some are water-resistant, which refers to how long the sunscreen will stay on and remain effective even after you get wet, according to the AAD. For example, if a sunscreen has 60 minutes of water resistance, you will need to reapply it 60 minutes after getting wet. If your favorite sunscreen isn’t water resistant, Henry recommends adding another sunscreen on top that is — especially if you plan on engaging in activities that will make you sweat or coming in contact with water.

What kind of sunscreen is best for your skin type?

If you have sensitive skin, our experts recommend using a mineral sunscreen. Since mineral sunscreens sit on top of your skin, they won’t absorb into the skin and, therefore, won’t trigger an unwanted, irritating reaction, according to experts. You should also avoid fragrances and other potential irritants, and when possible opt for a hypoallergenic sunscreen, according to our experts.

Dry skin types should look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, while those with oily and acne-prone skin should look for noncomedogenic sunscreens because they are typically free of ingredients that would normally clog pores and cause further breakouts.

What is tinted sunscreen?

Some sunscreens have a tint to match your skin color. They will typically have iron oxide, which adds another layer of protection from UV rays or blue light emitted from your screens, says Weinstein. They also typically don’t leave behind white casts due to their pigmented formula.

Frequently asked questions Is tinted sunscreen better for dark skin? “Tinted mineral sunscreens tend to blend a little bit better on darker skin tones,” says Weinstein. They provide the same amount of protection from UVA and UVB rays as nontinted sunscreens, and they also protect the skin from visible light, too, because they are usually formulated with 3% iron oxides, which is the most effective amount, says Weinstein. How should you apply sunscreen on dark skin? Appropriately applying sunscreen is the key to getting the most out of your SPF. Henry recommends layering your SPF on top of your daily face moisturizer. For the body , Weinstein recommends a lotion or cream because it’s easier to rub into the skin. “A spray can leave us speckled, it’s not necessarily an even application,” she says. For children, a spray may be easier to apply and you’ll need to rub it in quickly. When using a lotion or cream, you should use as much as it would take to fill a full shot glass and reapply every two hours.

, Weinstein recommends a lotion or cream because it’s easier to rub into the skin. “A spray can leave us speckled, it’s not necessarily an even application,” she says. For children, a spray may be easier to apply and you’ll need to rub it in quickly. When using a lotion or cream, you should use as much as it would take to fill a full shot glass and reapply every two hours. For the face, Weinstein recommends a lotion, oil or stick sunscreen because it better creates an even layer of protection. An easy trick to ensure you are applying enough is to place a line on your pointer finger, middle finger and ring finger and apply that amount to your face. To make sure you are evenly applying a stick sunscreen, you should swipe it across your face back and forth three times, she says. How often should you reapply sunscreen on dark skin? In line with all of our experts’ guidance, you should reapply sunscreen every two hours. If sweating or swimming, you may have to reapply earlier based on the water resistance of your sunscreen of choice, which typically varies from 40 to 80 minutes. Sprays, misting oils and brush-on powders are usually easier to reapply throughout the day compared to other types of sunscreens, experts told us.

Meet our dermatology experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Jeanine Downie is a board-certified dermatologist with Image Dermatology in Montclair, New Jersey.

is a board-certified dermatologist with Image Dermatology in Montclair, New Jersey. Dr. Michelle Henry is a board-certified dermatologist with the Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan in New York City.

is a board-certified dermatologist with the Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan in New York City. Dr. Mona Gohara is a board-certified dermatologist with the Dermatology Physicians of Conneticut and associate clinical professor at Yale University.

is a board-certified dermatologist with the Dermatology Physicians of Conneticut and associate clinical professor at Yale University. Dr. Mara Weinstein Velez is a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor with the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter for NBC Select covering self care and beauty topics. Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, covering stories like the best night creams and the best acne spot treatments. For this piece, they interviewed four dermatologists with various backgrounds and researched highly rated sunscreens for darker skin tones on the market.

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