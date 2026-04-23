While spring is a great time to do a thorough clean around the house, it’s also an optimal time for making some home renovations and repairs. If you feel aligned, then you’ll be happy that Dewalt’s popular 20V Max Cordless Power Tool Combo Kit is 42 percent off on Amazon right now.

The kit comes with almost everything needed for a small home project, renovation or repair and more. Below, I talk more about the deal, the kit’s features and why it’s worth shopping before the discount is gone.

Deal of the day

This kit comes with a cordless power drill, impact driver, two batteries, a charger and a carrying bag with handles. The half-inch cordless drill is 7.5 inches, weighs just under 3 pounds and makes up to 1,500 rotations per minute (RPM). The quarter-inch impact driver is around 5.5 inches, weighs around 3.5 pounds and has up to 1,400 inch-pounds of torque. In other words, you can tackle some serious home projects with these tools, including outdoor decks for summertime activities.

Extraordinarily popular, the kit also comes with two batteries, a charger and a contractor bag for keeping everything together and organized. Plus, the power tools are each compatible with 20-volt Dewalt batteries, so if you have multiple batteries from the brand you’ll always have a charged device. Not to mention, the batteries can last up to two hours at a time, according to the brand.

Several shoppers highlight the appliances’ lightweight feel and I love that both power tools have a built-in LED light (and the kit has a 3-year limited warranty).

Why this deal is worth it

$139 vs. $239

3-year limited warranty

Come with a contractor bag to keep things organized

Compatible with Dewalt batteries from other tools

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select where I write about deals and sales daily. I also write about sale events from home improvement brands and retailers, including Home Depot and Lowe’s. I’ve also written roundups on cleaning and home and kitchen appliances.

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